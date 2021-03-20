Sunday, March 21st 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: It’s official – spring has sprung

by Press Association
March 20, 2021, 1:15 pm Updated: March 20, 2021, 1:25 pm
Spring lambs at Moreton Morrell College in Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)
Saturday heralded the spring equinox – the first day of astronomical spring when day and night are almost exactly the same length.

It was a stunning start to the morning, with hardy souls up bright and early to take to the waves at Boscombe beach in Dorset.

Spring weather Mar 20th 2021
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Meanwhile, spring lambs frolicked at Moreton Morrell College in Warwickshire.

Newborn lambs in Warwickshire
(Jacob King/PA)
(Jacob King/PA)
(Jacob King/PA)
(Jacob King/PA)

Paddle boarders and cyclists ventured out in Berkshire.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

And in Cambridge, people enjoyed the fresh air on the River Cam – while punt tour operators prepared their boats ahead of the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)

Tallulah-Monroe Fabiola, four, was among those heading out in London’s Greenwich Park.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)