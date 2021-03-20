In Pictures: It’s official – spring has sprung

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Saturday heralded the spring equinox – the first day of astronomical spring when day and night are almost exactly the same length.

It was a stunning start to the morning, with hardy souls up bright and early to take to the waves at Boscombe beach in Dorset.

Meanwhile, spring lambs frolicked at Moreton Morrell College in Warwickshire.

Paddle boarders and cyclists ventured out in Berkshire.

And in Cambridge, people enjoyed the fresh air on the River Cam – while punt tour operators prepared their boats ahead of the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Tallulah-Monroe Fabiola, four, was among those heading out in London’s Greenwich Park.