Public encouraged to donate to ‘biggest vaccine drive in history’

Religious leaders, business chiefs and celebrities are among those appealing to the public to donate to the biggest international vaccine drive in history, which will provide nearly two billion jabs worldwide.

The VaccinAid campaign, launched by Unicef UK and Crowdfunder, encourages people to “give the world a shot” by building on the goodwill towards the UK’s own successful coronavirus vaccination programme.

The movement aims to raise money to supply Covid-19 vaccines to health workers and the most high risk and vulnerable people around the world, regardless of where they live.

It is supported by the NHS, various faith groups including the Church of England, Office of the Chief Rabbi and the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board, as well as businesses and celebrities.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said: “The Covid-19 crisis has had a profound impact on people here and around the world, but vaccines offer the hope of a brighter future.

“I’m delighted that churches and other faith groups in the UK are supporting the VaccinAid campaign.

“There is no better way to show our deep gratitude for the gifts of science and medicine than making sure vulnerable people around the world are also given a shot.”

The money raised by VaccinAid will help Unicef purchase and deliver nearly two billion Covid-19 vaccines this year, as well as tests and treatments, to 190 countries around the world through the global Covax initiative.

Unicef said the campaign was “the biggest health operation in history, to ensure no-one is left behind in the efforts to eradicate Covid-19 and its devastating impact”.

Actor and Unicef UK ambassador David Harewood said: “Everyone deserves the opportunity to feel safe, no matter where they live, and the aim of the VaccinAid campaign is to protect everyone from Covid-19.

David Harewood is a Unicef UK ambassador (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I’ve seen the amazing lengths Unicef goes to getting vaccines to those who need it the most.”

Steven Waugh, interim executive director of Unicef UK, said: “The launch of today’s VaccinAid campaign comes at a historic moment for Unicef in the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines around the world.

“Having so many organisations and high-profile individuals come together to show their support for the appeal gives us a real chance of unlocking vital funds that will enable Unicef to fulfil its critical mission of protecting the world against Covid-19.

“I am incredibly excited to be asking the nation to ‘give the world a shot’ over the next few months, as here at Unicef we know it will ultimately help save lives around the world.”

Crowdfunder chief executive Rob Love said: “Crowdfunder is proud to be joining forces with Unicef to launch VaccinAid and support the biggest vaccine rollout in history.

“Over the past year, we have seen a sharp rise in people fundraising for causes linked to the Covid-19 pandemic on our platform.

“Crowdfunder was created to help solve the challenges that governments and charities cannot tackle on their own, by bringing organisations and people together and enabling connections that help our global community.

“By launching VaccinAid with Unicef to ‘give the world a shot’, we are harnessing the power of the crowd to help bring an end to the pandemic and its devastating impact.”