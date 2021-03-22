‘Speechless’ hiker spots rare Brocken spectre weather phenomenon in Wales

A hiker has said he was “speechless” after seeing a colourful Brocken spectre when out walking in North Wales.
The rare weather phenomenon was spotted by Liam Roberts, a lorry driver from Bangor, while he was climbing Moel Eilio, a mountain in Snowdonia.
A Brocken spectre appears in specific conditions when sunlight shines on an observer stood at a height in mist, projecting a larger-than-life shadow of themselves onto the water vapour which can appear to move.
Such projections are sometimes surrounded by a rainbow coloured halo, known as a glory, as witnessed and photographed by Mr Roberts.
