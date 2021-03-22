Monday, March 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK

‘Speechless’ hiker spots rare Brocken spectre weather phenomenon in Wales

by Press Association
March 22, 2021, 2:33 pm
Liam Roberts spotted the phenomenon on Moel Eilio in North Wales (Liam Roberts)
A hiker has said he was “speechless” after seeing a colourful Brocken spectre when out walking in North Wales.

The rare weather phenomenon was spotted by Liam Roberts, a lorry driver from Bangor, while he was climbing Moel Eilio, a mountain in Snowdonia.

A Brocken spectre appears in specific conditions when sunlight shines on an observer stood at a height in mist, projecting a larger-than-life shadow of themselves onto the water vapour which can appear to move.

Mr Roberts said he was 'speechless' seeing the phenomenon
Such projections are sometimes surrounded by a rainbow coloured halo, known as a glory, as witnessed and photographed by Mr Roberts.

