Care worker and mother-of-three dies four weeks after catching Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A care worker and mother-of-three described by her partner as his “soulmate” has died just a few weeks after catching Covid-19.

Laura Tamne, 37, leaves behind three children; Lewis, aged 12, Dylan, aged eight and three-year-old Emelia.

Paying tribute, her partner of 15 years Lee Ashton said Ms Tamne had been his “absolute soulmate” and her death had left him and their family devastated.

His close friend has now set up a crowd-funding page to help loved ones pay for funeral and on-going costs, so far raising more than £2,000.

Mr Ashton, from Coventry, said his partner had worked for 15 years with the NHS as a support worker, before recently starting a new job with a home care company based in nearby Hinckley, Leicestershire.

The couple had already had to deal with the trauma of losing their eight-month-old baby boy, Jacob, in December 2019, after he contracted pneumonia, said Mr Ashton.

Mr Ashton, 42, warned other people that Covid-19 had not gone away, as he described how the love of his life had been taken from him, just four weeks after falling unwell.

He said that initially, both he and Ms Tamne developed symptoms of coronavirus.

Mr Ashton said: “After about eight or nine days, I had to ring an ambulance, because she couldn’t breathe.

“They took her to hospital and she was on a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine at University Hospital Coventry for seven days.

“Then they had to put her on a ventilator, and she was on that for two weeks.”

Ms Tamne died on Thursday, after going into organ failure, added Mr Ashton, who was able to go to her bedside and see his partner in her final hours.

“To be honest, I am still in shock,” he said.

“She was my absolute soulmate.

“I thought she’d just go in and come out – that didn’t happen.

“I am just sitting here, thinking ‘what am I going to do?’

“I loved her.

“I’m left here to pick up everything, and do what’s best for the kids.”

Anyone who wishes to make a donation can visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-lee-and-his-children-thru-this-horrible-time