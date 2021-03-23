Mark Drakeford to take part in televised Covid anniversary event

Something went wrong - please try again later.

First Minister Mark Drakeford will take part in a televised commemorative event one year on since the first UK-wide lockdown to reflect on the coronavirus pandemic in Wales.

The National Coronavirus Commemorative Event will be presented by Welsh newsreader Huw Edwards and will give the country a chance to “pay our respects to those we’ve lost and express our sympathy to those who are grieving for their loved ones”.

Tuesday marks one year since Boris Johnson told people in the UK to stay at home unless for a limited number of reasons, ordered all non-essential shops to close, and said that gatherings of more than two people in public were banned.

Mr Drakeford will first mark the anniversary with a minute’s silence at the Welsh Government’s Cathays Park building in Cardiff at midday to remember those who have died during the pandemic.

He will then take part in the televised event, which the Welsh Government said would provide “a chance to reflect on how the pandemic has had a profound impact on every community in Wales and celebrate how people in those communities have sustained each other”.

Ahead of the event, Mr Drakeford said: “Over the last 12 months, the pandemic has turned all our lives upside down.

“Too many families have lost loved ones and close friends and so many people haven’t had a chance to say goodbye because of all the changes coronavirus has meant to our lives.

“It’s really important we have an opportunity to come together to reflect on the last year and to unite to support each other through this tough time.”

Ifor ap Glyn, the National Poet of Wales, will read a poem written especially for the Commemoration, which will also feature a recorded performance from the Morriston Hospital Emergency Department Choir.

The National Coronavirus Commemorative Event will be broadcast on BBC One Wales and S4C at 5.15pm on Tuesday.