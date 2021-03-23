Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to March 19, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (March 20-23) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA graphic)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 120 (38%) have seen a rise in case rates, 188 (60%) have seen a fall and seven are unchanged.

Barnsley has the highest rate in England, with 478 new cases recorded in the seven days to March 19 – the equivalent of 193.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 153.9 per 100,000 in the seven days to March 12.

Corby in Northamptonshire has the second highest rate, unchanged week-on-week at 182.8, with 132 new cases.

North Lincolnshire has the third highest rate, up from 126.5 to 167.2, with 288 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:

Broxtowe (up from 50.0 to 92.1)

North Lincolnshire (126.5 to 167.2)

Barnsley (153.9 to 193.6)

West Lindsey (77.4 to 113.9)

Rugby (67.9 to 103.7)

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on March 23 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 19; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 12.

Barnsley, 193.6, (478), 153.9, (380)

Corby, 182.8, (132), 182.8, (132)

North Lincolnshire, 167.2, (288), 126.5, (218)

Redditch, 166.5, (142), 152.5, (130)

Hull, 149.7, (389), 177.5, (461)

Rotherham, 144.7, (384), 129.6, (344)

Bradford, 137.5, (742), 148.4, (801)

Wakefield, 132.9, (463), 128.6, (448)

Luton, 131.9, (281), 107.5, (229)

Peterborough, 128.1, (259), 126.6, (256)

Doncaster, 121.8, (380), 110.0, (343)

South Holland, 120.0, (114), 127.3, (121)

Tameside, 118.3, (268), 117.0, (265)

Bassetlaw, 114.9, (135), 126.9, (149)

Fenland, 114.9, (117), 106.0, (108)

West Lindsey, 113.9, (109), 77.4, (74)

Darlington, 112.4, (120), 126.4, (135)

Sheffield, 111.5, (652), 97.3, (569)

Salford, 111.3, (288), 110.5, (286)

Boston, 111.2, (78), 125.4, (88)

Leicester, 107.6, (381), 114.3, (405)

Bolton, 106.8, (307), 95.3, (274)

Derbyshire Dales, 106.5, (77), 80.2, (58)

Kirklees, 105.7, (465), 97.3, (428)

Rugby, 103.7, (113), 67.9, (74)

Melton, 103.5, (53), 91.8, (47)

Oldham, 101.6, (241), 102.9, (244)

Rochdale, 101.6, (226), 127.2, (283)

Bury, 101.6, (194), 68.6, (131)

Rossendale, 100.7, (72), 88.1, (63)

Wigan, 99.8, (328), 96.5, (317)

Leeds, 99.1, (786), 106.7, (846)

North East Lincolnshire, 97.8, (156), 152.3, (243)

Blackburn with Darwen, 96.2, (144), 126.9, (190)

East Staffordshire, 96.0, (115), 106.1, (127)

East Northamptonshire, 95.2, (90), 84.6, (80)

Bolsover, 93.1, (75), 93.1, (75)

Broxtowe, 92.1, (105), 50.0, (57)

Stockton-on-Tees, 90.7, (179), 107.9, (213)

South Ribble, 90.3, (100), 115.5, (128)

Newark and Sherwood, 89.9, (110), 94.8, (116)

North West Leicestershire, 89.8, (93), 119.7, (124)

Preston, 88.0, (126), 136.9, (196)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 87.3, (113), 73.4, (95)

Southampton, 86.7, (219), 87.9, (222)

Manchester, 86.6, (479), 93.5, (517)

South Tyneside, 86.1, (130), 74.8, (113)

Calderdale, 86.1, (182), 108.3, (229)

Solihull, 85.0, (184), 82.7, (179)

South Kesteven, 85.0, (121), 73.0, (104)

Sandwell, 84.6, (278), 92.9, (305)

Mansfield, 82.3, (90), 76.8, (84)

Ribble Valley, 82.1, (50), 83.8, (51)

Burnley, 82.1, (73), 70.9, (63)

Sunderland, 81.0, (225), 87.9, (244)

Dudley, 80.8, (260), 52.6, (169)

Hartlepool, 80.1, (75), 120.6, (113)

Warrington, 79.5, (167), 70.9, (149)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 79.4, (271), 71.5, (244)

South Derbyshire, 78.3, (84), 78.3, (84)

Ashfield, 77.4, (99), 67.2, (86)

Stoke-on-Trent, 77.2, (198), 88.9, (228)

Stockport, 77.0, (226), 95.1, (279)

Tamworth, 76.9, (59), 86.1, (66)

Northampton, 76.6, (172), 69.5, (156)

Gedling, 76.3, (90), 79.7, (94)

Stevenage, 76.3, (67), 71.7, (63)

East Lindsey, 76.2, (108), 92.4, (131)

Hyndburn, 75.3, (61), 76.5, (62)

Ipswich, 75.2, (103), 56.2, (77)

Middlesbrough, 73.1, (103), 104.3, (147)

Blaby, 71.9, (73), 83.7, (85)

Nottingham, 71.5, (238), 75.1, (250)

Northumberland, 71.3, (230), 48.4, (156)

Birmingham, 71.3, (814), 77.7, (887)

North Warwickshire, 70.5, (46), 82.7, (54)

West Lancashire, 69.1, (79), 83.1, (95)

Cannock Chase, 68.5, (69), 54.6, (55)

Selby, 68.4, (62), 60.7, (55)

Stratford-on-Avon, 68.4, (89), 66.9, (87)

Cheshire West and Chester, 68.2, (234), 61.2, (210)

Walsall, 66.9, (191), 78.1, (223)

Slough, 66.2, (99), 101.6, (152)

Charnwood, 66.2, (123), 96.3, (179)

Swindon, 66.2, (147), 71.6, (159)

Runnymede, 66.0, (59), 50.3, (45)

Wolverhampton, 65.7, (173), 58.9, (155)

Hillingdon, 65.5, (201), 78.2, (240)

Lincoln, 65.5, (65), 81.6, (81)

North Tyneside, 65.4, (136), 73.1, (152)

County Durham, 65.3, (346), 71.5, (379)

Fylde, 64.4, (52), 59.4, (48)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 64.1, (194), 69.3, (210)

Harborough, 64.0, (60), 65.0, (61)

Kettering, 63.9, (65), 85.5, (87)

St. Helens, 63.1, (114), 83.1, (150)

South Staffordshire, 62.3, (70), 49.8, (56)

Pendle, 61.9, (57), 64.1, (59)

Wyre Forest, 61.2, (62), 104.6, (106)

Halton, 60.3, (78), 54.9, (71)

Thanet, 59.9, (85), 31.0, (44)

Ealing, 59.7, (204), 72.6, (248)

Worcester, 59.3, (60), 53.3, (54)

Castle Point, 57.5, (52), 50.9, (46)

Hounslow, 57.5, (156), 60.8, (165)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 56.9, (56), 84.3, (83)

Redcar and Cleveland, 56.9, (78), 67.1, (92)

Huntingdonshire, 56.2, (100), 51.7, (92)

Richmondshire, 55.8, (30), 83.8, (45)

Chorley, 55.8, (66), 77.8, (92)

Breckland, 55.7, (78), 62.2, (87)

Erewash, 55.5, (64), 75.4, (87)

Spelthorne, 55.1, (55), 51.1, (51)

Derby, 54.8, (141), 71.5, (184)

Coventry, 54.6, (203), 56.8, (211)

Oadby and Wigston, 54.4, (31), 56.1, (32)

Brent, 53.7, (177), 47.3, (156)

Sedgemoor, 53.6, (66), 41.4, (51)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 53.1, (69), 67.0, (87)

Rushcliffe, 52.9, (63), 50.3, (60)

Harlow, 52.8, (46), 56.3, (49)

Wellingborough, 52.7, (42), 85.3, (68)

Crawley, 52.5, (59), 46.3, (52)

Cheshire East, 52.3, (201), 54.9, (211)

Warwick, 50.1, (72), 41.0, (59)

Lichfield, 49.6, (52), 84.0, (88)

Bristol, 49.6, (230), 46.6, (216)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 49.5, (75), 41.6, (63)

Redbridge, 49.5, (151), 47.2, (144)

Harrow, 49.0, (123), 59.3, (149)

Wyre, 48.2, (54), 41.9, (47)

Gateshead, 48.0, (97), 60.4, (122)

Harrogate, 47.9, (77), 41.0, (66)

Milton Keynes, 47.9, (129), 75.3, (203)

Wycombe, 46.4, (81), 56.7, (99)

Bromsgrove, 46.1, (46), 43.1, (43)

Merton, 46.0, (95), 37.8, (78)

Thurrock, 45.3, (79), 52.2, (91)

Portsmouth, 45.1, (97), 54.0, (116)

Reading, 45.1, (73), 34.6, (56)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 45.1, (51), 63.6, (72)

Knowsley, 45.1, (68), 52.4, (79)

Kingston upon Thames, 45.1, (80), 56.3, (100)

Rochford, 44.6, (39), 33.2, (29)

Amber Valley, 44.5, (57), 48.4, (62)

High Peak, 44.2, (41), 42.1, (39)

Chesterfield, 43.9, (46), 48.6, (51)

Colchester, 43.7, (85), 45.2, (88)

Eastleigh, 43.4, (58), 53.9, (72)

Central Bedfordshire, 43.3, (125), 46.4, (134)

Barrow-in-Furness, 43.3, (29), 26.8, (18)

Daventry, 43.0, (37), 60.5, (52)

North East Derbyshire, 42.4, (43), 54.2, (55)

Sefton, 42.3, (117), 57.2, (158)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 42.3, (64), 65.4, (99)

Barking and Dagenham, 42.3, (90), 44.6, (95)

South Somerset, 42.2, (71), 57.0, (96)

South Oxfordshire, 41.5, (59), 26.7, (38)

Wokingham, 40.9, (70), 35.1, (60)

Blackpool, 40.9, (57), 43.7, (61)

Newham, 40.8, (144), 45.3, (160)

Canterbury, 40.5, (67), 37.5, (62)

Liverpool, 40.2, (200), 52.0, (259)

Rutland, 40.1, (16), 27.6, (11)

Ryedale, 39.7, (22), 37.9, (21)

Chichester, 39.6, (48), 16.5, (20)

Tendring, 39.6, (58), 22.5, (33)

Epping Forest, 39.5, (52), 31.9, (42)

Uttlesford, 39.4, (36), 24.1, (22)

Islington, 39.2, (95), 23.9, (58)

Vale of White Horse, 39.0, (53), 39.0, (53)

Worthing, 38.9, (43), 61.5, (68)

Trafford, 38.8, (92), 63.6, (151)

Wychavon, 38.6, (50), 45.6, (59)

Brighton and Hove, 38.5, (112), 28.9, (84)

North Kesteven, 38.5, (45), 59.0, (69)

North Hertfordshire, 38.2, (51), 22.5, (30)

Gosport, 37.7, (32), 35.4, (30)

Woking, 37.7, (38), 51.6, (52)

Ashford, 37.7, (49), 26.1, (34)

Mid Suffolk, 37.5, (39), 20.2, (21)

Arun, 37.3, (60), 48.5, (78)

Swale, 37.3, (56), 38.6, (58)

South Gloucestershire, 37.2, (106), 44.2, (126)

Rushmoor, 35.9, (34), 30.7, (29)

Plymouth, 35.9, (94), 32.0, (84)

Greenwich, 35.8, (103), 37.2, (107)

East Cambridgeshire, 35.6, (32), 22.3, (20)

Dartford, 35.5, (40), 30.2, (34)

Winchester, 35.2, (44), 30.4, (38)

Havering, 35.1, (91), 40.1, (104)

Wandsworth, 34.9, (115), 36.1, (119)

Southend-on-Sea, 34.4, (63), 39.3, (72)

Bedford, 34.0, (59), 50.8, (88)

Scarborough, 34.0, (37), 24.8, (27)

Brentwood, 33.8, (26), 18.2, (14)

Broadland, 33.6, (44), 30.6, (40)

Sutton, 33.4, (69), 44.6, (92)

Norwich, 33.4, (47), 32.0, (45)

Richmond upon Thames, 33.3, (66), 32.8, (65)

Welwyn Hatfield, 33.3, (41), 38.2, (47)

Three Rivers, 33.2, (31), 31.1, (29)

Dacorum, 33.0, (51), 41.4, (64)

Lancaster, 32.9, (48), 37.7, (55)

South Bucks, 32.8, (23), 44.3, (31)

Telford and Wrekin, 32.2, (58), 26.7, (48)

Herefordshire, 31.6, (61), 29.6, (57)

Tower Hamlets, 31.4, (102), 35.4, (115)

Fareham, 31.0, (36), 47.3, (55)

Test Valley, 30.9, (39), 34.1, (43)

Eastbourne, 30.8, (32), 16.4, (17)

Chelmsford, 30.8, (55), 29.1, (52)

East Devon, 30.8, (45), 49.9, (73)

York, 30.4, (64), 47.5, (100)

Oxford, 30.2, (46), 50.5, (77)

Lambeth, 30.1, (98), 30.4, (99)

West Oxfordshire, 29.8, (33), 33.4, (37)

Broxbourne, 29.8, (29), 28.8, (28)

Craven, 29.8, (17), 36.8, (21)

Allerdale, 29.7, (29), 50.1, (49)

Hertsmere, 29.5, (31), 44.8, (47)

Hambleton, 29.5, (27), 51.3, (47)

Lewisham, 29.4, (90), 28.4, (87)

Wirral, 29.3, (95), 42.6, (138)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 29.2, (54), 39.4, (73)

Stafford, 29.1, (40), 33.5, (46)

Medway, 29.1, (81), 39.8, (111)

Dorset, 29.1, (110), 30.1, (114)

Lewes, 29.1, (30), 24.2, (25)

West Suffolk, 29.0, (52), 38.0, (68)

Waltham Forest, 28.9, (80), 43.3, (120)

Basingstoke and Deane, 28.9, (51), 34.0, (60)

Shropshire, 28.5, (92), 35.9, (116)

East Suffolk, 28.5, (71), 29.3, (73)

Tandridge, 28.4, (25), 30.6, (27)

Enfield, 28.2, (94), 29.4, (98)

Surrey Heath, 28.0, (25), 21.3, (19)

Watford, 28.0, (27), 37.3, (36)

Malvern Hills, 28.0, (22), 40.7, (32)

Dover, 27.9, (33), 30.5, (36)

Bracknell Forest, 27.7, (34), 37.5, (46)

Aylesbury Vale, 27.6, (55), 45.6, (91)

Epsom and Ewell, 27.3, (22), 21.1, (17)

Cambridge, 27.2, (34), 40.1, (50)

Westminster, 27.2, (71), 32.9, (86)

West Berkshire, 27.1, (43), 31.6, (50)

Stroud, 26.7, (32), 32.5, (39)

South Northamptonshire, 26.5, (25), 30.7, (29)

Torbay, 26.4, (36), 25.0, (34)

Mole Valley, 26.4, (23), 32.1, (28)

Basildon, 25.6, (48), 41.7, (78)

Braintree, 25.6, (39), 26.9, (41)

Mid Devon, 25.5, (21), 23.1, (19)

Cherwell, 25.2, (38), 23.9, (36)

North Somerset, 25.1, (54), 42.8, (92)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 25.0, (99), 35.4, (140)

Wiltshire, 25.0, (125), 37.4, (187)

Bromley, 25.0, (83), 34.0, (113)

Elmbridge, 24.9, (34), 30.7, (42)

Sevenoaks, 24.8, (30), 21.5, (26)

Bexley, 24.6, (61), 31.0, (77)

East Hertfordshire, 24.0, (36), 31.4, (47)

South Cambridgeshire, 23.9, (38), 42.1, (67)

New Forest, 23.9, (43), 22.2, (40)

Guildford, 23.5, (35), 37.6, (56)

Adur, 23.3, (15), 18.7, (12)

Southwark, 23.2, (74), 20.1, (64)

Haringey, 23.1, (62), 30.9, (83)

Havant, 23.0, (29), 34.9, (44)

Croydon, 22.8, (88), 38.8, (150)

Tunbridge Wells, 22.7, (27), 18.5, (22)

Kensington and Chelsea, 22.4, (35), 27.5, (43)

Reigate and Banstead, 22.2, (33), 49.7, (74)

Maidstone, 21.5, (37), 22.7, (39)

Bath and North East Somerset, 21.2, (41), 21.2, (41)

Tonbridge and Malling, 21.2, (28), 18.2, (24)

Eden, 20.7, (11), 16.9, (9)

Cheltenham, 20.6, (24), 16.3, (19)

Barnet, 20.5, (81), 35.1, (139)

Camden, 20.4, (55), 27.4, (74)

Horsham, 20.2, (29), 21.6, (31)

Great Yarmouth, 20.1, (20), 28.2, (28)

Carlisle, 19.3, (21), 23.9, (26)

Chiltern, 18.8, (18), 25.0, (24)

Gravesham, 18.7, (20), 45.8, (49)

Forest of Dean, 18.4, (16), 21.9, (19)

Exeter, 18.3, (24), 24.4, (32)

St Albans, 18.2, (27), 25.6, (38)

Mendip, 18.2, (21), 40.7, (47)

South Lakeland, 18.1, (19), 15.2, (16)

East Hampshire, 18.0, (22), 35.2, (43)

Mid Sussex, 17.9, (27), 16.6, (25)

Babergh, 17.4, (16), 28.2, (26)

Somerset West and Taunton, 16.8, (26), 20.6, (32)

Waverley, 16.6, (21), 15.0, (19)

Hackney and City of London, 16.5, (48), 17.9, (52)

Hart, 16.5, (16), 29.9, (29)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 16.3, (93), 14.9, (85)

Folkestone and Hythe, 15.9, (18), 24.8, (28)

Gloucester, 15.5, (20), 21.7, (28)

Hastings, 15.1, (14), 23.7, (22)

Tewkesbury, 14.7, (14), 22.1, (21)

Wealden, 14.2, (23), 9.9, (16)

South Norfolk, 14.2, (20), 17.0, (24)

North Norfolk, 13.4, (14), 14.3, (15)

Isle of Wight, 12.7, (18), 21.2, (30)

Torridge, 11.7, (8), 4.4, (3)

Maldon, 10.8, (7), 10.8, (7)

West Devon, 10.8, (6), 5.4, (3)

Cotswold, 10.0, (9), 14.5, (13)

Teignbridge, 8.9, (12), 18.6, (25)

Copeland, 7.3, (5), 29.3, (20)

Rother, 7.3, (7), 10.4, (10)

South Hams, 5.7, (5), 5.7, (5)

North Devon, 5.1, (5), 11.3, (11)