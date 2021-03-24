Jewelled pig-shaped evening bag sells at auction for nearly £110,000

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An eccentric pig-shaped diamond and ruby evening bag has sold for more than £109,000 at auction.

The unusual purse – which went for 44 times more than expected – formed part of a huge sale of glittering jewellery and antique heirlooms which belonged to the late Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

The high society treasures fetched a total of over £5.6 million at Sotheby’s on Wednesday.

#AuctionUpdate Breaking the piggy bank: This gorgeous Lacloche Frères pig-shaped bag, crafted circa 1905 – the eyes set with cabochon rubies and the tail and trotters set with rose-cut diamonds – trots to £109,620 – 44 times its estimate of £2,000-3,000#SothebysMountbatten pic.twitter.com/xyoGveExZC — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) March 24, 2021

Patricia Knatchbull, the 2nd Countess Mountbatten of Burma, who died in 2017, was a first cousin of the Duke of Edinburgh, a great-great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria and a great niece of Russia’s last Tsarina.

She was the daughter of Earl Mountbatten – the last Viceroy of India – who was murdered by the IRA in 1979, and his wife Edwina.

Among the 385 lots was the Banks diamond brooch which sold for £138,600.

#AuctionUpdate The Banks Diamond: A late 18th century brooch with a cushion-shaped yellow diamond given to explorer and botanist Joseph Banks by his eccentric sister Sarah around the time of his marriage in 1779 sells for £138,600 (est. £40,000-60,000)#SothebysMountbatten pic.twitter.com/cLssqYOOGQ — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) March 24, 2021

The piece – which originally belonged to the explorer and botanist Joseph Banks – is set with a cushion-shaped yellow diamond, and was estimated to fetch up to £60,000.

The historic jewel was passed down through the Knatchbull Baronets.

The Lacloche Freres ruby and diamond evening mesh bag in the shape of a pig sold for £109,620 – 44 times its estimate of between £2,000 and £3,000.

The unusual purse features eyes set with cabochon rubies, a tail and trotters made of rose-cut diamonds and a spine of cushion-shaped diamonds.

The Prince of Wales with Patricia Knatchbull, 2nd Countess Mountbatten of Burma (John Stillwell/PA)

It belonged to the Countess’s mother Edwina, the 1st Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

The Mountbatten family loved animals and had a menagerie of pets wherever they lived, including a horse gifted to Edwina and Louis Mountbatten by the Maharajah of Jaipur for their wedding, and a lion cub that Edwina brought home from South Africa when Patricia was 13.

Sotheby’s said 1,400 bidders registered from 55 countries for the auction.

#AuctionUpdate Queen Victoria's mourning jewellery from the collection of her great-great-granddaughter: four wearable mementos all more than double their estimates, bringing a combined £100,800#SothebysMountbatten pic.twitter.com/1MCevQKXhd — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) March 24, 2021

Queen Victoria’s mourning jewels – a button, brooch and two pendants – some containing locks of hair sold for a combined total of £100,800.

The items were said to have brought solace to Victoria following the death of her mother and three of her nine children.

They included a banded agate and diamond pendant commissioned by Prince Albert in 1861 with a miniature photograph of the Duchess of Kent and a lock of hair which sold for £32,760.

A customised 1967 Jaguar 420 which belonged to Lord Mountbatten went for £126,000.

The car was painted in the Mountbatten Blue colours of his Viceroy livery and was one of the last cars driven by the earl.

Earl Mountbatten’s luxury customised Jaguar (Sotheby’s/PA)

A pair of jewelled and enamelled gold elephants found a new home for £34,020.

Inscribed in Lord Mountbatten’s handwriting with ‘Edwina from Dickie’ and ‘18 July 1946’, the elephants made in Jaipur were a gift from Lord Mountbatten to Edwina for their 24th wedding anniversary.

A Sotheby’s employee handles a pair of jewelled and enamelled gold elephants (Jonathan Brady/PA)

An Art Deco “Tutti Frutti” inspired gem set and diamond necklace with rubies, emeralds and sapphires sold for £107,100.

A Faberge timepiece bought by the last Tsarina of Russia for 200 roubles, as a gift for the parents of Louis Mountbatten in 1897, sold for £81,900 – four times its estimate.

#AuctionUpdate With its profusion of multicoloured carved rubies, emeralds and sapphires, a ‘Tutti Frutti’ style necklace designed as an wreath of carved leaves, brings a double-estimate £107,100#SothebysMountbatten pic.twitter.com/mlZEJZM8xJ — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) March 24, 2021

The total raised by the London auction – which lasted 10-and-a-half hours – was £5,620,798.

David Macdonald, Sotheby’s specialist and head of the sale, said: “An auction like today, with its heady mix of history and glamour, does not come up very often, and so it has been a truly special experience to be a part of.”

All prices include buyer’s premium.