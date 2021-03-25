Santander branch closures list in full

Santander is to close 111 branches by the end of August.
These are the affected sites and their expected closure dates:
Arnold – August 12 2021
Ashby-de-la-Zouch – July 29 2021
Ashford Church Road – August 5 2021
Balham High Road – June 24 2021
Banstead High Street – July 1 2021
Barking – August 12 2021
Beckenham – August 12 2021
Bethnal Green – July 15 2021
Bingley Main Street – July 1 2021
Birmingham Erdington – July 29 2021
Bishopsgate – June 24 2021
Blaby – July 1 2021
Bletchley – July 8 2021
Bramhall – August 5 2021
Brighouse Commercial Street – July 15 2021
Brighton London Road – July 1 2021
Bristol Bedminster – July 29 2021
Camberwell – July 29 2021
Castleford Carlton Street – July 29 2021
Catford – July 8 2021
Cheadle – July 8 2021
Chelsea Kings Road – July 8 2021
Chester-Le-Street – July 8 2021
Chingford Old Church Road – July 1 2021
Chiswick – July 15 2021
Chorlton-cum-Hardy – July 8 2021
Clifton Whiteladies Road – July 15 2021
Cobham – August 12 2021
Cosham – August 12 2021
Coulsdon – July 29 2021
Dagenham – July 15 2021
Dalkeith – July 22 2021
Dalston – August 12 2021
Darwen – August 12 2021
Dewsbury – August 12 2021
Dudley Merryhill – June 24 2021
Edinburgh Morningside Road – July 29 2021
Enfield Hertford Road – August 5 2021
Finchley High Road – June 24 2021
Fulham – August 5 2021
Glasgow Kilmarnock Road – July 8 2021
Glasgow Sauchiehall Street – June 24 2021
Gosforth – July 29 2021
Grays – July 29 2021
Halesowen – July 22 2021
Hanover Square – July 1 2021
Harborne High Street – August 5 2021
Harold Hill – July 22 2021
Harpenden – July 22 2021
Hatfield – July 1 2021
Hayes Station Road – July 8 2021
Haywards Heath – July 1 2021
Hempstead Valley – June 24 2021
High Holborn – July 8 2021
Hinckley – July 29 2021
Horsforth – August 5 2021
Hounslow Bath Road – July 15 2021
Huyton – July 8 2021
Hyde Market Place – July 15 2021
Leatherhead – August 12 2021
Leeds Crossgates – July 15 2021
Leicester Horsefair Street – July 15 2021
Leicester Narborough Road – July 8 2021
Leigh-on-Sea – August 5 2021
Letchworth – August 5 2021
Leytonstone – August 12 2021
London Bridge – July 15 2021
Long Eaton – August 5 2021
Lytham Clifton Street – July 22 2021
Margate – July 22 2021
Marlow – July 1 2021
Mill Hill – July 15 2021
Moorgate – July 1 2021
Morecambe – August 5 2021
Nelson – July 29 2021
New Malden – July 22 2021
Newcastle-under-Lyme – July 15 2021
Norbury – July 1 2021
Oadby – July 22 2021
Oxford Headington – August 12 2021
Petts Wood – August 5 2021
Pinner – July 8 2021
Plymstock – August 5 2021
Poulton-le-Fylde – August 12 2021
Putney – July 29 2021
Rickmansworth – July 1 2021
Runcorn – July 1 2021
Sale – July 22 2021
Shepherds Bush – July 22 2021
South Harrow – July 22 2021
Southampton Bitterne Road – August 5 2021
Southampton Shirley – July 8 2021
Southgate – July 22 2021
Strand – June 24 2021
Surbiton – July 29 2021
Swinton – July 1 2021
Syston – June 24 2021
Twickenham – July 1 2021
Upper Edmonton – July 29 2021
Walkden – June 24 2021
Wallasey – July 22 2021
Welling – July 22 2021
Wembley Preston Road – July 29 2021
West Wickham – July 15 2021
West Worthing – July 15 2021
Weybridge – July 15 2021
Wibsey – June 24 2021
Wickford – July 8 2021
Windsor – August 5 2021
Winton – July 22 2021
Wokingham – July 8 2021
