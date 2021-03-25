Yoga studio and tiki bar among lockdown-inspired Shed of the Year entries

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A yoga studio, a tiki bar and an NHS worker’s haven are among the sheds entered in the 2021 Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition.

Entries close on April 12, but a number of sheds have already risen to the top of the pecking order.

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping people at home for a year, the nation’s sheds have become increasingly important.

Yoga studio in shed in Essex (Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2021/PA)

Nowhere is this more evident than in a yoga cabin, built by Geraint Nicholas, from Essex, for his wife.

The yoga shed also acts as a cinema and party room, with a lighting setup to match.

Other sheds are built for quiet.

Adam Bell from South Yorkshire does woodwork in his cabin, which also features a whiskey cabinet.

Meanwhile, Diane Goring, from Newport, uses her shed to pursue arts and crafts, which she does when she is not working as an NHS nurse consultant.

A Peaky Blinders-themed shed on Merseyside (Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2021/PA)

A tiki bar in the West Midlands and a Peaky Blinders-themed shed on Merseyside demonstrate the breadth of sheds that have so far been entered.

Competition founder Andrew Wilcox said: “The past 12 months have been amongst the most challenging ever for many of us, and it’s been fascinating to see how that has spurred sheddies on to ever more creative heights.

“With just a matter of weeks now until the deadline, we’d urge anyone thinking of entering to get their skates on.”

Marianne Shillingford, creative director at Cuprinol, said: “Our garden sheds are more than just a place to put our tools, they are a wonderful creative outlet for an individual’s unique artistic vision.

“Sheds have now become an extension of the home and one of the most important rooms in the house.”

The competition comprises seven categories, including a lockdown category introduced in 2020.