Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to March 21, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (March 22-25) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 132 (42%) have seen a rise in case rates, 173 (55%) have seen a fall and 10 are unchanged (3%).

Corby in Northamptonshire has the highest rate in England, with 138 new cases recorded in the seven days to March 21 – the equivalent of 191.1 cases per 100,000 people.

This is the same as the 191.1 per 100,000 population in the seven days to March 14.

Barnsley has the second highest rate, up from 174.2 to 185.1, with 457 new cases.

North Lincolnshire has the third highest rate, up from 139.3 to 161.4, with 278 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:

Derbyshire Dales (up from 35.9 to 102.3)

West Lindsey (74.2 to 122.3)

Rugby (67.0 to 112.9)

Broxtowe (56.1 to 94.7)

Dudley (51.9 to 86.1)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on March 25 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 21; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 14.

Corby, 191.1, (138), 191.1, (138)

Barnsley, 185.1, (457), 174.2, (430)

North Lincolnshire, 161.4, (278), 139.3, (240)

Hull, 151.3, (393), 171.3, (445)

Redditch, 150.1, (128), 166.5, (142)

Doncaster, 142.7, (445), 111.9, (349)

Bradford, 142.5, (769), 144.5, (780)

Rotherham, 140.9, (374), 136.4, (362)

South Holland, 137.9, (131), 120.0, (114)

Wakefield, 135.5, (472), 128.9, (449)

Luton, 131.9, (281), 116.9, (249)

Bassetlaw, 128.6, (151), 111.5, (131)

Sheffield, 125.2, (732), 99.5, (582)

Peterborough, 123.6, (250), 131.0, (265)

West Lindsey, 122.3, (117), 74.2, (71)

Tameside, 120.5, (273), 120.1, (272)

Darlington, 116.1, (124), 126.4, (135)

Boston, 115.4, (81), 124.0, (87)

Rugby, 112.9, (123), 67.0, (73)

Fenland, 110.9, (113), 117.8, (120)

Leicester, 110.4, (391), 112.9, (400)

East Northamptonshire, 106.8, (101), 93.1, (88)

Bolton, 106.4, (306), 103.3, (297)

Salford, 105.1, (272), 107.4, (278)

Kirklees, 103.9, (457), 98.5, (433)

Blackburn with Darwen, 103.5, (155), 115.6, (173)

Oldham, 103.3, (245), 103.7, (246)

Derbyshire Dales, 102.3, (74), 35.9, (26)

Wigan, 102.2, (336), 104.7, (344)

Stockton-on-Tees, 101.9, (201), 98.3, (194)

Leeds, 101.5, (805), 110.1, (873)

East Staffordshire, 101.0, (121), 96.9, (116)

Rossendale, 99.3, (71), 97.9, (70)

Rochdale, 98.0, (218), 127.2, (283)

North West Leicestershire, 96.5, (100), 106.2, (110)

Bury, 96.3, (184), 74.3, (142)

Broxtowe, 94.7, (108), 56.1, (64)

Mansfield, 93.3, (102), 77.8, (85)

Bolsover, 93.1, (75), 98.1, (79)

Preston, 92.9, (133), 129.9, (186)

Calderdale, 92.7, (196), 105.5, (223)

Newark and Sherwood, 91.5, (112), 93.9, (115)

Hartlepool, 90.8, (85), 117.4, (110)

Stevenage, 89.9, (79), 61.5, (54)

Manchester, 89.9, (497), 94.8, (524)

North East Lincolnshire, 89.6, (143), 156.1, (249)

South Kesteven, 89.2, (127), 76.5, (109)

Dudley, 86.1, (277), 51.9, (167)

Warrington, 84.3, (177), 66.7, (140)

South Ribble, 83.9, (93), 105.6, (117)

Tamworth, 83.4, (64), 88.7, (68)

Southampton, 82.4, (208), 94.6, (239)

Sandwell, 82.2, (270), 90.7, (298)

Ribble Valley, 82.1, (50), 82.1, (50)

Burnley, 82.1, (73), 77.6, (69)

Ashfield, 82.1, (105), 71.9, (92)

South Tyneside, 81.5, (123), 76.8, (116)

Sunderland, 80.7, (224), 95.1, (264)

South Derbyshire, 80.2, (86), 78.3, (84)

Northampton, 80.1, (180), 71.7, (161)

North Warwickshire, 78.1, (51), 88.9, (58)

Stoke-on-Trent, 77.2, (198), 90.5, (232)

Solihull, 77.2, (167), 86.4, (187)

Melton, 76.2, (39), 123.0, (63)

East Lindsey, 75.5, (107), 90.3, (128)

Gedling, 75.5, (89), 87.4, (103)

Hyndburn, 75.3, (61), 79.0, (64)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 74.9, (97), 81.9, (106)

Slough, 74.9, (112), 90.3, (135)

Northumberland, 74.7, (241), 48.7, (157)

Birmingham, 74.4, (850), 74.1, (846)

Stockport, 74.3, (218), 99.5, (292)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 74.2, (253), 74.7, (255)

Nottingham, 73.9, (246), 74.8, (249)

Blaby, 73.9, (75), 83.7, (85)

Cheshire West and Chester, 73.7, (253), 59.5, (204)

Ipswich, 72.3, (99), 65.0, (89)

Stratford-on-Avon, 71.5, (93), 76.1, (99)

Walsall, 70.4, (201), 77.1, (220)

Worcester, 70.1, (71), 47.4, (48)

Swindon, 69.8, (155), 68.0, (151)

Selby, 69.5, (63), 61.8, (56)

Pendle, 69.5, (64), 65.1, (60)

County Durham, 69.4, (368), 74.5, (395)

Charnwood, 68.9, (128), 89.3, (166)

Kettering, 68.8, (70), 68.8, (70)

Lincoln, 68.5, (68), 71.5, (71)

West Lancashire, 67.4, (77), 85.7, (98)

Wyre Forest, 67.1, (68), 101.7, (103)

Cannock Chase, 65.5, (66), 59.5, (60)

Breckland, 65.0, (91), 62.9, (88)

Sedgemoor, 64.9, (80), 39.0, (48)

North Tyneside, 64.9, (135), 74.1, (154)

Runnymede, 64.9, (58), 52.6, (47)

Ealing, 64.1, (219), 66.7, (228)

Chorley, 63.4, (75), 78.7, (93)

Halton, 63.4, (82), 59.5, (77)

Harborough, 62.9, (59), 64.0, (60)

Redcar and Cleveland, 62.7, (86), 54.7, (75)

Hillingdon, 62.6, (192), 77.2, (237)

Middlesbrough, 62.4, (88), 108.5, (153)

Coventry, 62.2, (231), 50.1, (186)

Fylde, 61.9, (50), 66.8, (54)

Wolverhampton, 61.5, (162), 61.9, (163)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 61.0, (60), 70.1, (69)

St Helens, 60.4, (109), 80.3, (145)

Derby, 60.2, (155), 57.1, (147)

Thanet, 59.9, (85), 35.9, (51)

Erewash, 59.8, (69), 58.9, (68)

Hounslow, 59.7, (162), 61.5, (167)

South Staffordshire, 59.6, (67), 54.3, (61)

Huntingdonshire, 59.0, (105), 57.9, (103)

Wellingborough, 57.7, (46), 76.5, (61)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 57.5, (174), 70.7, (214)

Spelthorne, 57.1, (57), 49.1, (49)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 57.0, (74), 63.9, (83)

Oadby and Wigston, 56.1, (32), 52.6, (30)

Gateshead, 55.9, (113), 55.4, (112)

Castle Point, 55.3, (50), 59.8, (54)

Wyre, 54.4, (61), 44.6, (50)

Brent, 54.3, (179), 50.0, (165)

Crawley, 54.3, (61), 52.5, (59)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 54.2, (82), 37.6, (57)

Harrogate, 54.1, (87), 39.2, (63)

Tendring, 53.9, (79), 23.9, (35)

Barking and Dagenham, 53.5, (114), 35.2, (75)

Lichfield, 53.5, (56), 85.0, (89)

Harlow, 52.8, (46), 48.2, (42)

Redbridge, 52.7, (161), 42.6, (130)

Cheshire East, 52.3, (201), 49.7, (191)

Central Bedfordshire, 51.6, (149), 47.8, (138)

South Somerset, 51.1, (86), 53.5, (90)

Wycombe, 50.4, (88), 52.7, (92)

Thurrock, 49.3, (86), 49.9, (87)

Bristol, 49.2, (228), 44.0, (204)

Chesterfield, 48.6, (51), 46.7, (49)

Milton Keynes, 48.6, (131), 68.3, (184)

Chichester, 47.9, (58), 19.8, (24)

Bromsgrove, 47.1, (47), 50.1, (50)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 46.8, (53), 60.1, (68)

Woking, 46.6, (47), 47.6, (48)

Sefton, 46.3, (128), 56.1, (155)

Kingston upon Thames, 46.2, (82), 52.4, (93)

Knowsley, 45.7, (69), 43.7, (66)

Portsmouth, 45.6, (98), 42.3, (91)

North Kesteven, 45.3, (53), 57.3, (67)

Richmondshire, 44.7, (24), 106.1, (57)

Swale, 44.6, (67), 31.3, (47)

Warwick, 44.5, (64), 48.0, (69)

Blackpool, 44.5, (62), 45.2, (63)

Eastbourne, 44.3, (46), 19.3, (20)

Harrow, 44.2, (111), 64.1, (161)

Colchester, 44.2, (86), 45.7, (89)

Eastleigh, 44.2, (59), 50.9, (68)

Canterbury, 44.1, (73), 36.9, (61)

Reading, 43.9, (71), 44.5, (72)

Trafford, 43.0, (102), 54.8, (130)

Rutland, 42.6, (17), 27.6, (11)

Wychavon, 42.5, (55), 51.0, (66)

Greenwich, 42.0, (121), 36.8, (106)

Vale of White Horse, 41.9, (57), 37.5, (51)

Daventry, 41.9, (36), 51.2, (44)

Uttlesford, 41.6, (38), 26.3, (24)

South Oxfordshire, 41.5, (59), 29.6, (42)

Amber Valley, 41.4, (53), 50.7, (65)

East Cambridgeshire, 41.2, (37), 24.5, (22)

High Peak, 41.0, (38), 45.3, (42)

Epping Forest, 41.0, (54), 28.9, (38)

Norwich, 40.5, (57), 31.3, (44)

Arun, 40.4, (65), 44.2, (71)

Merton, 40.2, (83), 45.5, (94)

Winchester, 40.0, (50), 33.6, (42)

Wokingham, 39.7, (68), 36.8, (63)

Ryedale, 39.7, (22), 37.9, (21)

Islington, 39.6, (96), 26.4, (64)

Scarborough, 39.5, (43), 30.3, (33)

Brighton and Hove, 39.2, (114), 32.0, (93)

South Gloucestershire, 38.9, (111), 47.7, (136)

Worthing, 38.9, (43), 57.9, (64)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 38.3, (58), 63.4, (96)

Wandsworth, 37.9, (125), 32.8, (108)

Liverpool, 37.5, (187), 53.2, (265)

Three Rivers, 37.5, (35), 26.8, (25)

Dacorum, 37.5, (58), 37.5, (58)

Plymouth, 37.4, (98), 30.5, (80)

Newham, 37.4, (132), 45.0, (159)

Herefordshire, 37.3, (72), 33.2, (64)

Southend-on-Sea, 37.1, (68), 40.4, (74)

Lancaster, 37.0, (54), 39.7, (58)

Ashford, 36.9, (48), 23.8, (31)

Rochford, 36.6, (32), 42.3, (37)

Stafford, 36.4, (50), 29.9, (41)

Bedford, 36.4, (63), 48.5, (84)

Basingstoke and Deane, 36.2, (64), 30.0, (53)

West Oxfordshire, 36.2, (40), 34.3, (38)

Rushcliffe, 36.1, (43), 66.3, (79)

North Hertfordshire, 35.9, (48), 30.7, (41)

Barrow-in-Furness, 35.8, (24), 38.8, (26)

Dartford, 35.5, (40), 33.7, (38)

North East Derbyshire, 35.5, (36), 52.2, (53)

Waltham Forest, 35.0, (97), 38.6, (107)

Craven, 35.0, (20), 31.5, (18)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 34.6, (64), 37.3, (69)

Broadland, 34.4, (45), 31.3, (41)

Gosport, 34.2, (29), 35.4, (30)

Welwyn Hatfield, 34.1, (42), 38.2, (47)

Tunbridge Wells, 33.7, (40), 16.0, (19)

Mid Suffolk, 33.7, (35), 21.2, (22)

Aylesbury Vale, 33.6, (67), 38.1, (76)

Tower Hamlets, 33.6, (109), 31.7, (103)

Medway, 33.4, (93), 35.2, (98)

Richmond upon Thames, 33.3, (66), 31.8, (63)

Cambridge, 32.9, (41), 36.9, (46)

Hambleton, 32.8, (30), 49.1, (45)

Hertsmere, 32.4, (34), 39.1, (41)

West Suffolk, 31.8, (57), 38.0, (68)

Telford and Wrekin, 31.7, (57), 28.4, (51)

Lewisham, 31.4, (96), 25.5, (78)

Havering, 31.2, (81), 44.3, (115)

Sutton, 31.0, (64), 45.6, (94)

Bexley, 31.0, (77), 29.8, (74)

Lewes, 31.0, (32), 23.2, (24)

York, 30.9, (65), 38.5, (81)

Dorset, 30.6, (116), 29.9, (113)

Cherwell, 30.6, (46), 22.6, (34)

Enfield, 30.6, (102), 27.0, (90)

Dover, 30.5, (36), 29.6, (35)

West Berkshire, 30.3, (48), 32.2, (51)

Wirral, 30.2, (98), 38.0, (123)

Westminster, 30.2, (79), 34.8, (91)

Bracknell Forest, 30.2, (37), 32.6, (40)

Test Valley, 30.1, (38), 32.5, (41)

South Bucks, 30.0, (21), 44.3, (31)

Lambeth, 29.8, (97), 31.6, (103)

Shropshire, 29.7, (96), 36.5, (118)

Chelmsford, 29.1, (52), 26.3, (47)

East Devon, 28.7, (42), 40.3, (59)

South Northamptonshire, 28.6, (27), 29.6, (28)

Brentwood, 28.6, (22), 16.9, (13)

Rushmoor, 28.5, (27), 31.7, (30)

Fareham, 28.4, (33), 42.2, (49)

Basildon, 28.3, (53), 39.5, (74)

Eden, 28.2, (15), 18.8, (10)

Broxbourne, 27.8, (27), 28.8, (28)

Allerdale, 27.6, (27), 48.1, (47)

Tandridge, 27.2, (24), 32.9, (29)

Chiltern, 27.1, (26), 26.1, (25)

Watford, 26.9, (26), 36.2, (35)

Maidstone, 26.8, (46), 19.8, (34)

Stroud, 26.7, (32), 31.7, (38)

Wiltshire, 26.6, (133), 33.8, (169)

Kensington and Chelsea, 26.3, (41), 28.8, (45)

Cheltenham, 25.8, (30), 18.1, (21)

Tonbridge and Malling, 25.7, (34), 17.4, (23)

Haringey, 24.9, (67), 31.3, (84)

Braintree, 24.9, (38), 22.9, (35)

Reigate and Banstead, 24.9, (37), 46.4, (69)

North Somerset, 24.6, (53), 43.2, (93)

Havant, 24.6, (31), 33.3, (42)

South Cambridgeshire, 24.5, (39), 43.4, (69)

East Suffolk, 24.5, (61), 33.3, (83)

Oxford, 24.3, (37), 54.4, (83)

Torbay, 24.2, (33), 19.8, (27)

New Forest, 23.9, (43), 23.9, (43)

Southwark, 23.8, (76), 20.4, (65)

Bromley, 23.8, (79), 34.9, (116)

Epsom and Ewell, 23.6, (19), 26.0, (21)

Surrey Heath, 23.5, (21), 23.5, (21)

Barnet, 23.5, (93), 32.8, (130)

Elmbridge, 23.4, (32), 35.8, (49)

Guildford, 22.8, (34), 34.2, (51)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 22.3, (88), 34.1, (135)

Croydon, 22.2, (86), 37.0, (143)

St Albans, 22.2, (33), 22.2, (33)

East Hertfordshire, 22.0, (33), 29.4, (44)

Camden, 21.8, (59), 24.8, (67)

Adur, 21.8, (14), 26.4, (17)

Bath and North East Somerset, 21.7, (42), 19.1, (37)

Malvern Hills, 21.6, (17), 36.8, (29)

Mendip, 19.9, (23), 33.7, (39)

Forest of Dean, 19.6, (17), 18.4, (16)

Hart, 19.6, (19), 31.9, (31)

Folkestone and Hythe, 19.5, (22), 22.1, (25)

Waverley, 19.0, (24), 12.7, (16)

Tewkesbury, 18.9, (18), 17.9, (17)

Hackney and City of London, 18.6, (54), 16.2, (47)

Babergh, 18.5, (17), 26.1, (24)

Mid Devon, 18.2, (15), 31.6, (26)

South Lakeland, 18.1, (19), 17.1, (18)

Gravesham, 17.8, (19), 43.0, (46)

Carlisle, 17.5, (19), 27.6, (30)

Mid Sussex, 17.2, (26), 18.5, (28)

East Hampshire, 17.2, (21), 36.8, (45)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 17.0, (97), 16.4, (94)

Mole Valley, 16.0, (14), 39.0, (34)

Sevenoaks, 15.7, (19), 28.2, (34)

Somerset West and Taunton, 14.8, (23), 24.5, (38)

Horsham, 14.6, (21), 20.9, (30)

Exeter, 14.5, (19), 25.1, (33)

North Norfolk, 14.3, (15), 18.1, (19)

Wealden, 14.2, (23), 8.7, (14)

Great Yarmouth, 14.1, (14), 35.2, (35)

Hastings, 14.0, (13), 19.4, (18)

Gloucester, 13.9, (18), 22.5, (29)

South Norfolk, 13.5, (19), 17.7, (25)

Torridge, 13.2, (9), 4.4, (3)

Maldon, 12.3, (8), 9.2, (6)

Copeland, 11.7, (8), 27.9, (19)

Rother, 10.4, (10), 10.4, (10)

Isle of Wight, 9.9, (14), 21.9, (31)

Teignbridge, 9.7, (13), 13.4, (18)

West Devon, 9.0, (5), 7.2, (4)

North Devon, 8.2, (8), 8.2, (8)

Cotswold, 7.8, (7), 14.5, (13)

South Hams, 6.9, (6), 6.9, (6)