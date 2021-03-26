Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to March 22, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (March 23-26) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 136 (43%) have seen a rise in case rates, 174 (55%) have seen a fall and five are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate in England, with 151 new cases recorded in the seven days to March 22, the equivalent of 209.1 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 188.3 per 100,000 in the seven days to March 15.

Barnsley has the second highest rate, down from 183.1 to 174.2, with 430 new cases.

North Lincolnshire has the third highest rate, up from 141.6 to 166.6, with 287 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:

Derbyshire Dales (up from 35.9 to 106.5)

Stevenage (55.8 to 104.7)

Rugby (71.6 to 115.7)

Sedgemoor (34.9 to 74.7)

North Warwickshire (73.5 to 110.3)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on March 26 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 22; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 15.

Corby, 209.1, (151), 188.3, (136)

Barnsley, 174.2, (430), 183.1, (452)

North Lincolnshire, 166.6, (287), 141.6, (244)

Hull, 152.4, (396), 173.2, (450)

Rotherham, 150.0, (398), 140.9, (374)

Bradford, 149.5, (807), 142.5, (769)

Doncaster, 144.6, (451), 115.7, (361)

South Holland, 141.0, (134), 121.0, (115)

Wakefield, 139.8, (487), 126.6, (441)

Luton, 138.5, (295), 123.9, (264)

Redditch, 138.4, (118), 164.2, (140)

Bassetlaw, 127.7, (150), 95.4, (112)

Sheffield, 126.4, (739), 105.2, (615)

Peterborough, 118.7, (240), 135.0, (273)

Darlington, 117.0, (125), 130.1, (139)

Tameside, 116.6, (264), 120.5, (273)

Rugby, 115.7, (126), 71.6, (78)

Stockton-on-Tees, 115.5, (228), 93.2, (184)

West Lindsey, 112.9, (108), 80.5, (77)

North Warwickshire, 110.3, (72), 73.5, (48)

Rochdale, 110.2, (245), 123.2, (274)

Fenland, 110.0, (112), 114.9, (117)

Boston, 109.7, (77), 124.0, (87)

Leicester, 109.3, (387), 113.5, (402)

Bolton, 109.2, (314), 100.5, (289)

Oldham, 108.0, (256), 102.1, (242)

Leeds, 107.0, (849), 105.4, (836)

Blackburn with Darwen, 106.9, (160), 112.9, (169)

Derbyshire Dales, 106.5, (77), 35.9, (26)

Hartlepool, 105.7, (99), 96.1, (90)

East Northamptonshire, 104.7, (99), 101.6, (96)

Stevenage, 104.7, (92), 55.8, (49)

Kirklees, 104.1, (458), 99.1, (436)

Wigan, 103.8, (341), 107.7, (354)

Calderdale, 103.6, (219), 100.3, (212)

East Staffordshire, 96.9, (116), 98.5, (118)

North East Lincolnshire, 92.8, (148), 151.0, (241)

Mansfield, 92.4, (101), 84.2, (92)

Rossendale, 92.3, (66), 109.1, (78)

South Kesteven, 92.0, (131), 73.0, (104)

Broxtowe, 91.2, (104), 61.4, (70)

Preston, 90.8, (130), 119.5, (171)

North West Leicestershire, 90.7, (94), 106.2, (110)

Manchester, 90.6, (501), 96.4, (533)

Newark and Sherwood, 89.9, (110), 96.4, (118)

Salford, 89.2, (231), 118.6, (307)

Ashfield, 89.1, (114), 72.7, (93)

Bury, 86.4, (165), 84.8, (162)

Bolsover, 85.6, (69), 99.3, (80)

Burnley, 85.5, (76), 77.6, (69)

Dudley, 85.2, (274), 56.3, (181)

Tamworth, 84.8, (65), 96.5, (74)

South Ribble, 83.0, (92), 101.1, (112)

Breckland, 82.9, (116), 59.3, (83)

Ipswich, 81.8, (112), 67.2, (92)

Southampton, 81.2, (205), 93.5, (236)

South Derbyshire, 81.1, (87), 69.0, (74)

Sandwell, 80.4, (264), 91.0, (299)

Cheshire West and Chester, 78.4, (269), 55.7, (191)

Warrington, 78.1, (164), 70.5, (148)

Northampton, 77.9, (175), 69.0, (155)

Blaby, 76.8, (78), 85.7, (87)

Hyndburn, 76.5, (62), 70.3, (57)

Stoke-on-Trent, 76.5, (196), 83.9, (215)

Stockport, 76.3, (224), 92.4, (271)

Melton, 76.2, (39), 109.4, (56)

Sunderland, 75.6, (210), 94.7, (263)

Swindon, 75.2, (167), 65.7, (146)

Nottingham, 74.8, (249), 72.7, (242)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 74.7, (255), 80.3, (274)

Sedgemoor, 74.7, (92), 34.9, (43)

County Durham, 74.3, (394), 75.1, (398)

Chorley, 73.6, (87), 66.8, (79)

Slough, 73.6, (110), 88.9, (133)

South Tyneside, 73.5, (111), 78.8, (119)

Gedling, 72.9, (86), 86.5, (102)

Birmingham, 72.9, (832), 75.5, (862)

Walsall, 71.8, (205), 72.5, (207)

Charnwood, 71.6, (133), 84.5, (157)

Kettering, 70.7, (72), 65.8, (67)

Solihull, 70.7, (153), 87.8, (190)

Northumberland, 70.1, (226), 51.8, (167)

Wyre Forest, 69.1, (70), 93.8, (95)

West Lancashire, 68.2, (78), 72.6, (83)

East Lindsey, 67.7, (96), 88.2, (125)

Worcester, 67.2, (68), 50.4, (51)

Ribble Valley, 65.7, (40), 96.9, (59)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 65.7, (85), 93.5, (121)

Halton, 64.9, (84), 59.5, (77)

Redcar and Cleveland, 64.9, (89), 51.8, (71)

Stratford-on-Avon, 64.6, (84), 77.6, (101)

Middlesbrough, 64.5, (91), 105.7, (149)

Lincoln, 64.5, (64), 65.5, (65)

Hounslow, 64.5, (175), 60.8, (165)

South Staffordshire, 64.0, (72), 53.4, (60)

Wolverhampton, 62.3, (164), 63.4, (167)

Lichfield, 62.0, (65), 74.5, (78)

North Tyneside, 62.0, (129), 75.0, (156)

Pendle, 61.9, (57), 64.1, (59)

Selby, 61.8, (56), 69.5, (63)

Tendring, 60.7, (89), 24.6, (36)

Fylde, 60.7, (49), 68.1, (55)

Hillingdon, 60.6, (186), 80.8, (248)

Coventry, 60.0, (223), 50.3, (187)

Oadby and Wigston, 59.6, (34), 47.4, (27)

Huntingdonshire, 59.6, (106), 60.7, (108)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 59.4, (90), 40.3, (61)

Barking and Dagenham, 59.2, (126), 35.2, (75)

Thanet, 58.5, (83), 44.4, (63)

Gateshead, 58.4, (118), 49.0, (99)

Runnymede, 58.1, (52), 53.7, (48)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 58.1, (176), 72.0, (218)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 57.9, (57), 57.9, (57)

Wellingborough, 57.7, (46), 75.3, (60)

St. Helens, 57.6, (104), 74.8, (135)

Harborough, 57.6, (54), 65.0, (61)

Ealing, 56.5, (193), 70.2, (240)

Derby, 56.0, (144), 60.2, (155)

Rutland, 55.1, (22), 27.6, (11)

Erewash, 54.6, (63), 52.0, (60)

Brent, 54.6, (180), 50.3, (166)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 53.9, (61), 46.8, (53)

Cannock Chase, 53.6, (54), 72.4, (73)

Crawley, 52.5, (59), 53.4, (60)

Castle Point, 52.0, (47), 64.2, (58)

South Somerset, 51.7, (87), 52.3, (88)

Bristol, 51.4, (238), 42.1, (195)

Central Bedfordshire, 50.6, (146), 48.2, (139)

Redbridge, 50.5, (154), 46.5, (142)

Colchester, 50.3, (98), 43.7, (85)

Milton Keynes, 50.1, (135), 65.3, (176)

Bromsgrove, 50.1, (50), 53.1, (53)

Wyre, 50.0, (56), 41.9, (47)

Trafford, 49.7, (118), 45.9, (109)

Chesterfield, 49.6, (52), 45.8, (48)

Wycombe, 48.7, (85), 52.1, (91)

Harlow, 48.2, (42), 50.5, (44)

Knowsley, 47.7, (72), 43.1, (65)

Reading, 47.6, (77), 40.8, (66)

Swale, 47.3, (71), 31.3, (47)

Eastleigh, 47.2, (63), 48.7, (65)

Cheshire East, 46.9, (180), 55.2, (212)

Sefton, 46.7, (129), 51.0, (141)

Woking, 46.6, (47), 49.6, (50)

Kingston upon Thames, 46.2, (82), 50.1, (89)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 45.4, (59), 73.1, (95)

Eastbourne, 45.3, (47), 19.3, (20)

Blackpool, 45.2, (63), 41.6, (58)

North Kesteven, 44.5, (52), 58.2, (68)

High Peak, 44.2, (41), 41.0, (38)

Thurrock, 44.2, (77), 49.9, (87)

Harrogate, 44.1, (71), 46.0, (74)

Spelthorne, 44.1, (44), 58.1, (58)

Portsmouth, 43.7, (94), 44.7, (96)

South Oxfordshire, 43.6, (62), 28.2, (40)

East Cambridgeshire, 43.4, (39), 26.7, (24)

Greenwich, 43.1, (124), 35.4, (102)

Harrow, 42.6, (107), 61.7, (155)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 42.3, (64), 60.1, (91)

Chichester, 42.1, (51), 29.7, (36)

Canterbury, 41.7, (69), 34.5, (57)

West Oxfordshire, 41.6, (46), 35.2, (39)

Ryedale, 41.5, (23), 30.7, (17)

Amber Valley, 41.4, (53), 46.0, (59)

Rochford, 41.2, (36), 42.3, (37)

Wychavon, 40.9, (53), 52.5, (68)

Richmondshire, 40.9, (22), 106.1, (57)

Plymouth, 40.8, (107), 28.2, (74)

Scarborough, 40.5, (44), 32.2, (35)

Vale of White Horse, 40.4, (55), 39.0, (53)

Merton, 40.2, (83), 46.5, (96)

Warwick, 39.7, (57), 51.5, (74)

Brighton and Hove, 39.5, (115), 30.9, (90)

Dartford, 39.1, (44), 28.4, (32)

Lancaster, 39.0, (57), 39.0, (57)

South Gloucestershire, 38.9, (111), 48.1, (137)

Barrow-in-Furness, 38.8, (26), 38.8, (26)

Three Rivers, 38.6, (36), 31.1, (29)

North Hertfordshire, 38.2, (51), 32.2, (43)

Bexley, 37.9, (94), 27.4, (68)

Liverpool, 37.7, (188), 52.8, (263)

Winchester, 37.6, (47), 36.8, (46)

Uttlesford, 37.2, (34), 27.4, (25)

Daventry, 37.2, (32), 53.5, (46)

Welwyn Hatfield, 36.6, (45), 31.7, (39)

Gosport, 36.5, (31), 38.9, (33)

Herefordshire, 36.3, (70), 33.7, (65)

Basingstoke and Deane, 36.2, (64), 29.4, (52)

Tunbridge Wells, 36.2, (43), 18.5, (22)

Ashford, 36.1, (47), 30.0, (39)

Telford and Wrekin, 36.1, (65), 26.7, (48)

Islington, 35.9, (87), 31.8, (77)

Wandsworth, 35.8, (118), 34.9, (115)

Bedford, 35.8, (62), 42.7, (74)

Waltham Forest, 35.7, (99), 37.9, (105)

Stafford, 35.7, (49), 28.4, (39)

Norwich, 35.6, (50), 34.1, (48)

Arun, 35.5, (57), 45.4, (73)

Cambridge, 35.3, (44), 31.3, (39)

Broadland, 35.2, (46), 26.0, (34)

Epping Forest, 34.9, (46), 36.4, (48)

Southend-on-Sea, 34.4, (63), 39.9, (73)

Richmond upon Thames, 34.3, (68), 32.8, (65)

Tower Hamlets, 34.2, (111), 28.3, (92)

Broxbourne, 33.9, (33), 24.7, (24)

Medway, 33.7, (94), 32.3, (90)

Newham, 33.7, (119), 47.0, (166)

Dacorum, 33.6, (52), 34.2, (53)

East Devon, 33.5, (49), 38.3, (56)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 33.5, (62), 36.2, (67)

Hertsmere, 33.4, (35), 34.3, (36)

Craven, 33.3, (19), 31.5, (18)

Wokingham, 32.7, (56), 45.0, (77)

Bracknell Forest, 32.6, (40), 29.4, (36)

North East Derbyshire, 32.5, (33), 55.2, (56)

Enfield, 32.4, (108), 28.8, (96)

York, 32.3, (68), 33.2, (70)

West Berkshire, 32.2, (51), 29.7, (47)

Allerdale, 31.7, (31), 44.0, (43)

Worthing, 31.7, (35), 57.9, (64)

West Suffolk, 31.3, (56), 39.7, (71)

Aylesbury Vale, 31.1, (62), 33.1, (66)

Westminster, 31.0, (81), 34.8, (91)

Test Valley, 30.9, (39), 30.9, (39)

Havering, 30.4, (79), 45.8, (119)

Maidstone, 30.3, (52), 22.1, (38)

Dorset, 30.1, (114), 29.9, (113)

Fareham, 30.1, (35), 37.9, (44)

South Bucks, 30.0, (21), 42.8, (30)

Cherwell, 29.9, (45), 21.3, (32)

Tandridge, 29.5, (26), 27.2, (24)

Rushcliffe, 29.4, (35), 68.8, (82)

Wirral, 29.3, (95), 32.4, (105)

Chelmsford, 29.1, (52), 24.1, (43)

Lewisham, 29.1, (89), 26.5, (81)

Shropshire, 29.1, (94), 36.5, (118)

Sutton, 29.1, (60), 46.0, (95)

Wiltshire, 28.6, (143), 32.6, (163)

Kensington and Chelsea, 28.2, (44), 26.9, (42)

Lambeth, 27.6, (90), 34.0, (111)

Reigate and Banstead, 27.6, (41), 42.4, (63)

South Northamptonshire, 27.5, (26), 26.5, (25)

Basildon, 27.2, (51), 31.5, (59)

Lewes, 27.1, (28), 23.2, (24)

Havant, 26.9, (34), 30.1, (38)

Malvern Hills, 26.7, (21), 29.2, (23)

Cheltenham, 26.7, (31), 15.5, (18)

Forest of Dean, 26.5, (23), 15.0, (13)

Bromley, 26.2, (87), 31.9, (106)

Haringey, 26.1, (70), 28.3, (76)

Watford, 25.9, (25), 38.3, (37)

Tonbridge and Malling, 25.7, (34), 20.4, (27)

Torbay, 25.7, (35), 22.7, (31)

Oxford, 25.6, (39), 52.5, (80)

Barnet, 25.3, (100), 29.6, (117)

Hambleton, 25.1, (23), 46.9, (43)

Chiltern, 25.0, (24), 26.1, (25)

Elmbridge, 24.9, (34), 32.2, (44)

North Somerset, 24.6, (53), 41.9, (90)

South Cambridgeshire, 24.5, (39), 37.7, (60)

Rushmoor, 24.3, (23), 34.9, (33)

East Suffolk, 24.1, (60), 30.1, (75)

Brentwood, 23.4, (18), 19.5, (15)

New Forest, 23.3, (42), 23.9, (43)

Southwark, 23.2, (74), 22.6, (72)

Mid Suffolk, 23.1, (24), 33.7, (35)

Hackney and City of London, 22.7, (66), 15.5, (45)

Hart, 22.7, (22), 33.0, (32)

Croydon, 22.5, (87), 34.7, (134)

St Albans, 22.2, (33), 22.9, (34)

Guildford, 22.1, (33), 30.9, (46)

Camden, 21.8, (59), 26.3, (71)

Mendip, 21.6, (25), 22.5, (26)

Braintree, 21.6, (33), 30.1, (46)

East Hertfordshire, 21.4, (32), 25.4, (38)

Stroud, 20.8, (25), 33.3, (40)

Eden, 20.7, (11), 22.5, (12)

Waverley, 20.6, (26), 11.1, (14)

Dover, 20.3, (24), 34.7, (41)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 20.2, (80), 35.7, (141)

Surrey Heath, 20.2, (18), 24.6, (22)

Mole Valley, 19.5, (17), 34.4, (30)

Mid Devon, 19.4, (16), 36.4, (30)

Epsom and Ewell, 18.6, (15), 24.8, (20)

Folkestone and Hythe, 18.6, (21), 19.5, (22)

Mid Sussex, 18.5, (28), 16.6, (25)

Babergh, 18.5, (17), 22.8, (21)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 18.2, (104), 17.0, (97)

Bath and North East Somerset, 18.1, (35), 21.2, (41)

Copeland, 17.6, (12), 19.1, (13)

Carlisle, 17.5, (19), 26.7, (29)

South Lakeland, 17.1, (18), 14.3, (15)

Adur, 15.6, (10), 29.5, (19)

Tewkesbury, 14.7, (14), 20.0, (19)

Somerset West and Taunton, 14.2, (22), 27.1, (42)

Isle of Wight, 14.1, (20), 16.9, (24)

Great Yarmouth, 14.1, (14), 34.2, (34)

Gravesham, 14.0, (15), 36.5, (39)

East Hampshire, 13.9, (17), 34.3, (42)

Exeter, 13.7, (18), 23.6, (31)

North Norfolk, 13.4, (14), 16.2, (17)

Horsham, 13.2, (19), 23.6, (34)

Torridge, 13.2, (9), 7.3, (5)

Sevenoaks, 12.4, (15), 31.5, (38)

Maldon, 12.3, (8), 10.8, (7)

Wealden, 11.8, (19), 10.5, (17)

Teignbridge, 11.2, (15), 10.4, (14)

Hastings, 10.8, (10), 18.3, (17)

West Devon, 10.8, (6), 5.4, (3)

South Norfolk, 10.6, (15), 19.2, (27)

North Devon, 10.3, (10), 6.2, (6)

Gloucester, 10.1, (13), 22.5, (29)

South Hams, 9.2, (8), 9.2, (8)

Rother, 8.3, (8), 10.4, (10)

Cotswold, 4.5, (4), 15.6, (14)