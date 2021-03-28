More than 2.5 million people get second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 2.5 million people have now received their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with more than one in three of those taking place in the last week, NHS England said.

More than 25 million people in England have been vaccinated with their first dose, with the number of people receiving their second dose reaching a new weekly high.

Some 900,000 people received their second jab in the last week, NHS England said, around twice as many as the week before.

Focus is now on ensuring those in the most at-risk cohorts have had the chance to be vaccinated, ahead of the target of offering all priority groups their first vaccine by April 15.

With a tighter supply of available doses next month, NHS England is urging those aged 50 and older or those with an underlying health condition to get their first jab.

It said three in four people aged 50-54 have been jabbed so far, up from half in the last week.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and NHS medical director for primary care, said: “The NHS in England has now vaccinated 25 million people which is an unbelievable achievement by NHS staff across the country, who have continued to work at speed.

“At the same time as increasing second doses week on week, the NHS is reaching out to those 50-69 year-olds who haven’t yet taken up the offer to be vaccinated.

“If you are one of those people yet to book a first dose, please come forward and get your life-saving Covid-19 vaccine which will not only protect you but those around you.”