What the papers say – March 28

Two different exposes on David Cameron and bright news on the easing of pandemic restrictions feature among the Sunday papers.

The Sunday Times splashes with its investigation into Mr Cameron, a story saying banker Lex Greensill benefited from “extraordinary access to No 10 and to 11 Whitehall departments” while Mr Cameron was Prime Minister.

And The Independent‘s Cameron exclusive says his flagship legacy project, the National Citizen Service, is “failing to deliver despite receiving 90 per cent of the Government’s youth budget”.

On the Covid front, Sunday People leads on a boom for weddings postponed through the pandemic, and calls it the “Summer of Love”.

The Mail on Sunday says Britain’s vaccination programme will step up a gear in mid-April when the Moderna jab goes into circulation, while also carrying a tell-all column from former breakfast TV host Piers Morgan.

And it is “back to the life we love” for the Sunday Express, which leads on Boris Johnson toasting to a “Happy Monday”.

However, the PM has been branded irresponsible over his call for people to go “back to the office”, according to The Observer, as Labour promotes the right to work from home.

Elsewhere, The Sunday Telegraph leads on the announcement of a Whitehall inquiry into the elite schools sex scandal.

And the Daily Star Sunday follows up on psychic Uri Geller’s effort to budge the ship stuck in the Suez Canal, saying the mind power of the paper’s readers has fixed the crisis.