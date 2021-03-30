How do I get a £50 bike repair voucher?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cyclists can apply for £50 vouchers towards the cost of repairing a bike after a fourth batch was released by the Government.

Here are 10 key questions about the Government’s Fix Your Bike scheme.

– What is it?

As part of measures to encourage cycling during the coronavirus pandemic, the Government is offering people in England £50 vouchers to be used towards the cost of repairing an unused bike “gathering dust at home”.

– How do I get a voucher?

Visit fixyourbikevoucherscheme.est.org.uk to apply.

Vouchers are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The PM launched the strategy to get more people cycling (Rui Vieira/PA)

– How many are there?

The 150,000 released on Tuesday was the fourth batch, bringing the total to 400,000.

Up to half a million vouchers are due to be made available before the scheme closes.

– What happened when the scheme launched?

The first batch of vouchers was released in July 2020, but the website soon crashed.

People attempting to log on were told: “Due to extreme volumes of traffic this resource has been temporarily paused.”

If you’re planning to #GetPedalling this #Easter but your bike needs a once over, don’t let that stop you – use one of our Fix Your Bike Vouchers to get £50 towards repairs.🚲🌼🔧 Get your voucher here 👉 https://t.co/EQfrjEzkBy#TravelSafely pic.twitter.com/DoeW5di2pH — Department for Transport (@transportgovuk) March 30, 2021

– Once I’ve got hold of a voucher, how do I use it?

Find a repair shop participating in the scheme and book your bike in for a check-up.

– What do the vouchers cover?

They can be used towards the cost of making a bike safe for use on public roads.

Upgrading roadworthy parts or buying removable accessories such as lights or helmets is not included.

– How far will £50 stretch?

The voucher will normally cover the cost of a standard service and replacement of a basic component such as an inner tube or cable.

– What happens if my bike needs several or more expensive new parts?

Cyclists will need to cover costs in excess of £50.

– Is there a limit on how many vouchers I can get?

Only one voucher can be claimed per person.

– What happens when the vouchers run out?

Further Department for Transport funding enables charity Cycling UK to organise free maintenance and repair sessions across England through its Dr Bike scheme.