In Pictures: Sun-seekers enjoy sizzling spring weather

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

It’s officially British Summer Time – and it seems the weather has shifted up a gear to mark the occasion.

Temperatures were set to climb above average on Tuesday – and could top 24C (75.2F) on Wednesday in some areas, the Met Office said.

But with the warm weather coinciding with the relaxation of coronavirus lockdown measures in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged those heading out to “proceed with caution”.