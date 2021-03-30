Judge rules in cash row between Sir Frederick Barclay and estranged wife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A High Court judge has delivered a ruling in a dispute over money between a member of one of Britain’s most famous business families and his estranged wife.

Mr Justice Cohen told Sir Frederick Barclay, 86, and Lady Hiroko Barclay, 78, of his decision at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court on Tuesday.

He allowed journalists to attend the hearing, and said Sir Frederick and Lady Hiroko could be named in reports, but said no detail of the ruling could be made public.

The judge had considered arguments at a private online trial two weeks ago over how big a payout Lady Hiroko should get following the breakdown of the relationship.

He had also recently signalled an end to the 34-year marriage at a separate hearing, by issuing a divorce decree.

Lady Hiroko Barclay leaves the High Court in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Sir Frederick and Lady Hiroko married in May 1987, the judge heard.

Lady Hiroko had petitioned for divorce on the grounds of unreasonable behaviour, he was told.

Mr Justice Cohen pronounced a decree nisi. A marriage does not formally end until a decree absolute is made.

Sir Frederick and his twin brother Sir David were among the UK’s most high-profile businessmen.

Sir David died aged 86 in January.

Their interests included the Telegraph Newspaper Group and The Ritz hotel in London.

The family also has links to the Channel Islands and Monaco.