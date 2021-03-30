Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to March 26, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (March 27-30) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 139 (44%) have seen a rise in case rates, 169 (54%) have seen a fall and seven are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate in England, with 175 new cases recorded in the seven days to March 26, the equivalent of 242.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 184.2 per 100,000 in the seven days to March 19.

Rotherham has the second highest rate, up from 144.7 to 168.0, with 446 new cases.

North Warwickshire has the third highest rate, up from 70.5 to 157.8, with 103 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:

North Warwickshire (up from 70.5 to 157.8)

Corby (184.2 to 242.3)

Hinckley & Bosworth (45.1 to 88.4)

Copeland (7.3 to 42.5)

Bexley (25.8 to 59.6)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on March 30 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 26; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 19.

Corby, 242.3, (175), 184.2, (133)

Rotherham, 168.0, (446), 144.7, (384)

North Warwickshire, 157.8, (103), 70.5, (46)

Barnsley, 152.3, (376), 193.2, (477)

North Lincolnshire, 144.5, (249), 167.2, (288)

Bradford, 143.6, (775), 138.6, (748)

Wakefield, 137.5, (479), 132.9, (463)

Doncaster, 134.7, (420), 122.2, (381)

Hull, 131.7, (342), 150.1, (390)

Sheffield, 126.9, (742), 113.0, (661)

South Holland, 125.2, (119), 121.0, (115)

Boston, 124.0, (87), 112.6, (79)

Luton, 123.0, (262), 135.6, (289)

East Northamptonshire, 121.7, (115), 95.2, (90)

Leeds, 119.4, (947), 99.4, (788)

Blackburn with Darwen, 115.6, (173), 98.9, (148)

Leicester, 114.6, (406), 108.7, (385)

South Kesteven, 113.7, (162), 85.7, (122)

Calderdale, 112.6, (238), 86.1, (182)

Tameside, 109.5, (248), 118.3, (268)

Kirklees, 108.2, (476), 106.9, (470)

Oldham, 108.0, (256), 103.7, (246)

Peterborough, 107.8, (218), 130.0, (263)

Bolton, 107.5, (309), 108.2, (311)

Preston, 105.5, (151), 88.7, (127)

Rochdale, 103.0, (229), 103.0, (229)

Manchester, 100.6, (556), 87.9, (486)

Hartlepool, 99.3, (93), 81.1, (76)

Redditch, 98.5, (84), 166.5, (142)

Sandwell, 96.8, (318), 84.6, (278)

Stockton-on-Tees, 96.8, (191), 90.7, (179)

Tamworth, 96.5, (74), 76.9, (59)

Wigan, 94.0, (309), 99.8, (328)

Ashfield, 90.7, (116), 77.4, (99)

Newark and Sherwood, 90.7, (111), 89.9, (110)

Mansfield, 90.6, (99), 82.3, (90)

Rugby, 90.0, (98), 104.6, (114)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 88.4, (100), 45.1, (51)

Selby, 88.3, (80), 68.4, (62)

Melton, 87.9, (45), 103.5, (53)

Stevenage, 86.5, (76), 76.3, (67)

North East Lincolnshire, 84.6, (135), 97.8, (156)

Bassetlaw, 83.4, (98), 114.9, (135)

Broxtowe, 82.4, (94), 93.0, (106)

Stoke-on-Trent, 82.3, (211), 78.4, (201)

Slough, 80.9, (121), 68.9, (103)

Fenland, 80.5, (82), 115.9, (118)

Dudley, 80.2, (258), 80.8, (260)

North West Leicestershire, 78.2, (81), 90.7, (94)

Breckland, 77.9, (109), 57.9, (81)

East Staffordshire, 77.7, (93), 96.9, (116)

Charnwood, 77.5, (144), 66.2, (123)

Salford, 77.3, (200), 112.0, (290)

Blaby, 76.8, (78), 72.9, (74)

Darlington, 75.8, (81), 112.4, (120)

Birmingham, 73.8, (843), 73.0, (833)

Nottingham, 72.7, (242), 73.0, (243)

Stockport, 72.3, (212), 77.4, (227)

Walsall, 71.8, (205), 66.9, (191)

West Lindsey, 71.1, (68), 113.9, (109)

Northampton, 69.5, (156), 77.0, (173)

Bury, 69.1, (132), 102.6, (196)

Southampton, 68.9, (174), 87.1, (220)

Swindon, 68.0, (151), 67.5, (150)

South Somerset, 67.7, (114), 42.2, (71)

Tendring, 67.5, (99), 39.6, (58)

Ipswich, 67.2, (92), 75.2, (103)

Chorley, 66.8, (79), 55.8, (66)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 66.7, (101), 50.2, (76)

Trafford, 66.6, (158), 38.8, (92)

Burnley, 66.4, (59), 83.2, (74)

Huntingdonshire, 66.3, (118), 56.2, (100)

Lichfield, 65.9, (69), 49.6, (52)

Rossendale, 65.8, (47), 103.5, (74)

South Derbyshire, 65.3, (70), 77.4, (83)

Wolverhampton, 64.9, (171), 65.7, (173)

Oadby and Wigston, 64.9, (37), 54.4, (31)

Hounslow, 64.5, (175), 60.0, (163)

Hyndburn, 64.2, (52), 77.7, (63)

Cheshire West and Chester, 64.1, (220), 68.5, (235)

South Ribble, 64.1, (71), 91.2, (101)

Cannock Chase, 63.5, (64), 68.5, (69)

Warrington, 62.9, (132), 79.5, (167)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 62.7, (214), 79.7, (272)

Kettering, 61.9, (63), 63.9, (65)

Barking and Dagenham, 61.5, (131), 44.6, (95)

County Durham, 61.3, (325), 65.3, (346)

Halton, 61.0, (79), 60.3, (78)

Sunderland, 60.9, (169), 80.7, (224)

West Lancashire, 60.4, (69), 69.1, (79)

Rutland, 60.1, (24), 40.1, (16)

Central Bedfordshire, 59.9, (173), 43.7, (126)

Solihull, 59.6, (129), 85.5, (185)

Bexley, 59.6, (148), 25.8, (64)

Gedling, 59.4, (70), 76.3, (90)

Sedgemoor, 59.3, (73), 54.4, (67)

Hillingdon, 59.0, (181), 67.1, (206)

Dartford, 58.6, (66), 35.5, (40)

High Peak, 58.3, (54), 44.2, (41)

Swale, 58.0, (87), 38.0, (57)

Ribble Valley, 57.5, (35), 82.1, (50)

East Lindsey, 57.2, (81), 76.2, (108)

Bromsgrove, 57.1, (57), 46.1, (46)

Harrow, 56.5, (142), 50.6, (127)

Fylde, 55.7, (45), 65.6, (53)

Wellingborough, 55.2, (44), 52.7, (42)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 54.7, (71), 55.4, (72)

Oxford, 54.4, (83), 31.5, (48)

Ealing, 54.4, (186), 60.3, (206)

Coventry, 52.5, (195), 54.6, (203)

Thanet, 51.4, (73), 59.9, (85)

Bristol, 51.4, (238), 50.1, (232)

Milton Keynes, 50.8, (137), 48.6, (131)

Runnymede, 50.3, (45), 66.0, (59)

Spelthorne, 50.1, (50), 56.1, (56)

Pendle, 49.9, (46), 63.0, (58)

West Oxfordshire, 49.7, (55), 28.9, (32)

North Kesteven, 49.6, (58), 38.5, (45)

Derby, 49.4, (127), 54.4, (140)

Middlesbrough, 48.9, (69), 70.9, (100)

Wycombe, 48.7, (85), 46.4, (81)

Wyre Forest, 48.4, (49), 61.2, (62)

South Oxfordshire, 47.9, (68), 41.5, (59)

Redbridge, 47.8, (146), 51.4, (157)

Scarborough, 47.8, (52), 34.0, (37)

Plymouth, 47.7, (125), 35.9, (94)

Redcar and Cleveland, 47.4, (65), 56.9, (78)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 46.5, (86), 30.2, (56)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 46.4, (60), 87.3, (113)

Northumberland, 46.2, (149), 71.3, (230)

North Tyneside, 45.7, (95), 65.4, (136)

Derbyshire Dales, 45.6, (33), 106.5, (77)

Brent, 45.5, (150), 54.9, (181)

Crawley, 45.4, (51), 53.4, (60)

Canterbury, 45.3, (75), 40.5, (67)

Gateshead, 45.0, (91), 47.5, (96)

Cheshire East, 44.8, (172), 52.6, (202)

Amber Valley, 44.5, (57), 44.5, (57)

North East Derbyshire, 44.4, (45), 42.4, (43)

Chesterfield, 43.9, (46), 43.9, (46)

Lancaster, 43.8, (64), 32.9, (48)

Stratford-on-Avon, 43.8, (57), 68.4, (89)

South Staffordshire, 43.6, (49), 63.1, (71)

Worcester, 43.5, (44), 59.3, (60)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 42.9, (65), 42.3, (64)

North Hertfordshire, 42.7, (57), 38.2, (51)

Harborough, 42.6, (40), 64.0, (60)

Copeland, 42.5, (29), 7.3, (5)

Wychavon, 42.5, (55), 39.4, (51)

South Tyneside, 42.4, (64), 86.1, (130)

Greenwich, 42.4, (122), 36.8, (106)

Broadland, 42.1, (55), 33.6, (44)

Reading, 42.0, (68), 45.7, (74)

Knowsley, 41.8, (63), 45.1, (68)

Woking, 41.7, (42), 38.7, (39)

St Helens, 41.5, (75), 63.1, (114)

Welwyn Hatfield, 41.4, (51), 34.1, (42)

Eastbourne, 41.4, (43), 31.8, (33)

Thurrock, 41.3, (72), 45.9, (80)

Rochford, 41.2, (36), 44.6, (39)

Havant, 41.2, (52), 23.0, (29)

Wyre, 41.0, (46), 50.0, (56)

Erewash, 40.7, (47), 55.5, (64)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 40.6, (123), 66.0, (200)

Eastleigh, 40.4, (54), 43.4, (58)

Craven, 40.3, (23), 29.8, (17)

Merton, 40.2, (83), 47.0, (97)

Portsmouth, 39.6, (85), 45.1, (97)

Liverpool, 39.4, (196), 40.6, (202)

Bedford, 39.2, (68), 34.6, (60)

Colchester, 39.0, (76), 44.7, (87)

South Gloucestershire, 38.9, (111), 37.2, (106)

Kingston upon Thames, 38.9, (69), 45.1, (80)

Dacorum, 38.8, (60), 33.0, (51)

Bolsover, 38.5, (31), 93.1, (75)

Harlow, 37.9, (33), 52.8, (46)

Sefton, 37.3, (103), 42.3, (117)

Lincoln, 37.3, (37), 65.5, (65)

Hart, 37.1, (36), 17.5, (17)

Norwich, 37.0, (52), 33.4, (47)

Allerdale, 36.8, (36), 29.7, (29)

Wokingham, 36.8, (63), 40.9, (70)

East Cambridgeshire, 36.7, (33), 35.6, (32)

Blackpool, 36.6, (51), 40.2, (56)

Stafford, 36.4, (50), 29.9, (41)

Chichester, 36.3, (44), 39.6, (48)

Harrogate, 36.1, (58), 47.9, (77)

Cambridge, 36.1, (45), 28.8, (36)

West Suffolk, 35.7, (64), 29.6, (53)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 35.6, (35), 56.9, (56)

Southend-on-Sea, 35.5, (65), 34.9, (64)

Wandsworth, 35.5, (117), 37.3, (123)

Aylesbury Vale, 35.1, (70), 27.6, (55)

Epsom and Ewell, 34.7, (28), 27.3, (22)

Kensington and Chelsea, 34.6, (54), 24.3, (38)

Tunbridge Wells, 34.5, (41), 22.7, (27)

Medway, 34.5, (96), 29.4, (82)

Waltham Forest, 34.3, (95), 31.8, (88)

Braintree, 34.1, (52), 25.6, (39)

Enfield, 33.9, (113), 28.5, (95)

Richmondshire, 33.5, (18), 55.8, (30)

Bracknell Forest, 33.5, (41), 27.7, (34)

Newham, 33.4, (118), 43.3, (153)

Basingstoke and Deane, 32.8, (58), 29.4, (52)

Tower Hamlets, 32.3, (105), 32.9, (107)

Fareham, 31.8, (37), 31.0, (36)

Telford and Wrekin, 31.7, (57), 32.2, (58)

Maidstone, 31.4, (54), 21.5, (37)

Chiltern, 31.3, (30), 18.8, (18)

Winchester, 31.2, (39), 36.0, (45)

Havering, 31.2, (81), 35.1, (91)

Castle Point, 31.0, (28), 57.5, (52)

Brighton and Hove, 30.9, (90), 39.2, (114)

West Berkshire, 30.9, (49), 27.8, (44)

Haringey, 30.9, (83), 24.2, (65)

Arun, 30.5, (49), 37.3, (60)

Vale of White Horse, 30.1, (41), 39.0, (53)

East Devon, 30.1, (44), 30.8, (45)

York, 29.9, (63), 30.4, (64)

Broxbourne, 29.8, (29), 29.8, (29)

Barnet, 29.8, (118), 21.0, (83)

Richmond upon Thames, 29.8, (59), 33.8, (67)

South Cambridgeshire, 29.5, (47), 23.3, (37)

Sutton, 29.1, (60), 33.9, (70)

Three Rivers, 28.9, (27), 33.2, (31)

Hertsmere, 28.6, (30), 31.5, (33)

South Northamptonshire, 28.6, (27), 27.5, (26)

Dorset, 28.5, (108), 29.6, (112)

Barrow-in-Furness, 28.3, (19), 43.3, (29)

Lambeth, 28.2, (92), 32.2, (105)

Test Valley, 27.7, (35), 31.7, (40)

Rushcliffe, 27.7, (33), 52.9, (63)

Ashford, 27.7, (36), 38.5, (50)

Forest of Dean, 27.7, (24), 18.4, (16)

Wiltshire, 27.6, (138), 25.2, (126)

Hambleton, 27.3, (25), 29.5, (27)

Gosport, 27.1, (23), 37.7, (32)

Dover, 27.1, (32), 28.8, (34)

North Somerset, 27.0, (58), 26.0, (56)

Watford, 26.9, (26), 28.0, (27)

Islington, 26.8, (65), 39.6, (96)

Uttlesford, 26.3, (24), 39.4, (36)

Shropshire, 26.0, (84), 28.8, (93)

Herefordshire, 25.9, (50), 32.2, (62)

Westminster, 25.6, (67), 29.8, (78)

Daventry, 25.6, (22), 43.0, (37)

Reigate and Banstead, 25.5, (38), 23.5, (35)

Mid Devon, 25.5, (21), 25.5, (21)

Ryedale, 25.3, (14), 39.7, (22)

Lewisham, 25.2, (77), 29.1, (89)

Warwick, 25.0, (36), 50.1, (72)

Tonbridge and Malling, 25.0, (33), 21.2, (28)

Guildford, 24.8, (37), 25.5, (38)

Cherwell, 24.6, (37), 25.9, (39)

East Suffolk, 24.5, (61), 29.3, (73)

New Forest, 24.4, (44), 23.3, (42)

South Bucks, 24.3, (17), 34.3, (24)

Wirral, 24.1, (78), 29.3, (95)

Elmbridge, 23.4, (32), 24.9, (34)

Hackney and City of London, 23.4, (68), 18.6, (54)

Rushmoor, 23.3, (22), 35.9, (34)

Malvern Hills, 22.9, (18), 26.7, (21)

Bromley, 22.9, (76), 25.9, (86)

Epping Forest, 22.8, (30), 40.2, (53)

Tandridge, 22.7, (20), 29.5, (26)

Camden, 22.6, (61), 20.7, (56)

Croydon, 22.5, (87), 23.3, (90)

Chelmsford, 22.4, (40), 30.8, (55)

Cheltenham, 22.4, (26), 20.6, (24)

Lewes, 22.3, (23), 29.1, (30)

St Albans, 22.2, (33), 18.9, (28)

Carlisle, 22.1, (24), 19.3, (21)

Southwark, 22.0, (70), 25.1, (80)

North Norfolk, 21.9, (23), 13.4, (14)

Mendip, 21.6, (25), 19.0, (22)

Maldon, 21.6, (14), 12.3, (8)

Surrey Heath, 21.3, (19), 29.1, (26)

East Hampshire, 21.3, (26), 17.2, (21)

Mid Suffolk, 21.2, (22), 37.5, (39)

Waverley, 20.6, (26), 16.6, (21)

Folkestone and Hythe, 20.4, (23), 15.9, (18)

Somerset West and Taunton, 20.0, (31), 16.8, (26)

Mid Sussex, 19.9, (30), 17.9, (27)

Worthing, 19.0, (21), 38.9, (43)

Eden, 18.8, (10), 20.7, (11)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 18.4, (105), 16.4, (94)

Basildon, 18.2, (34), 25.6, (48)

Bath and North East Somerset, 17.6, (34), 21.2, (41)

Exeter, 17.5, (23), 18.3, (24)

Sevenoaks, 17.4, (21), 24.8, (30)

Horsham, 17.4, (25), 20.2, (29)

Babergh, 17.4, (16), 17.4, (16)

Adur, 17.1, (11), 23.3, (15)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 16.9, (67), 25.8, (102)

Isle of Wight, 16.9, (24), 12.7, (18)

Gravesham, 16.8, (18), 20.6, (22)

East Hertfordshire, 16.7, (25), 24.7, (37)

Stroud, 16.7, (20), 26.7, (32)

South Norfolk, 16.3, (23), 14.2, (20)

Torbay, 16.1, (22), 26.4, (36)

South Hams, 16.1, (14), 5.7, (5)

South Lakeland, 15.2, (16), 18.1, (19)

Torridge, 14.6, (10), 11.7, (8)

Wealden, 14.2, (23), 14.2, (23)

Great Yarmouth, 14.1, (14), 20.1, (20)

Gloucester, 13.9, (18), 14.7, (19)

Brentwood, 13.0, (10), 33.8, (26)

Tewkesbury, 12.6, (12), 15.8, (15)

Mole Valley, 12.6, (11), 27.5, (24)

West Devon, 12.5, (7), 10.8, (6)

Teignbridge, 10.4, (14), 9.7, (13)

Rother, 9.4, (9), 7.3, (7)

Hastings, 7.6, (7), 16.2, (15)

North Devon, 7.2, (7), 5.1, (5)

Cotswold, 6.7, (6), 10.0, (9)