Strike by Heathrow passport staff suspended

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A planned strike by passport staff at Heathrow airport has been called off after a breakthrough in a dispute over new rosters.

Hundreds of members of the Public and Commercial Services union were due to walk out on Thursday for a week in protest at new rosters introduced at the start of the year.

The union said positive talks have been held, so the strike has been suspended to allow negotiations to continue.

A work to rule which has been running for a week has also been suspended, although PCS officials warned that industrial action could resume if negotiations falter.