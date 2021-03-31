What rules will UK holidaymakers face in summer hotspots?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Many European destinations popular with UK holidaymakers have announced plans to reopen their borders this summer.

Here the PA news agency looks at the situation in eight countries:

Greece plans to reopen its border on May 14 (Sam Beattie/PA)

– Greece

It is aiming to reopen its borders to foreign tourists from May 14.

Visitors will be required to have been vaccinated, had a recent negative Covid-19 test or have coronavirus antibodies.

– Spain

The country has said it wants to reopen its borders “as soon as possible” but has not confirmed how or when UK holidaymakers will be welcomed.

It is considering the use of vaccine passports from May.

Around 2.5 million British nationals normally visit Portugal each year (Nick Ansell/PA)

– Portugal

The country expects to be open for UK visitors from May 17, which is the earliest date that people in England could be permitted to travel abroad for leisure.

It is likely that holidaymakers will be able to enter without restrictions if they show evidence that they have been vaccinated, have coronavirus antibodies or have received a recent negative test.

– France

France is allowing UK visitors to enter if they have had a negative PCR test carried out 72 hours before departure.

But they must currently self-isolate for seven days on arrival, before taking another test.

No date has been confirmed for when measures will be eased.

– Cyprus

British nationals who have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine will be welcomed from May 1 without needing to take tests or self-isolate.

Italy has banned UK holidaymakers until at least April 6 (John Walton/PA)

– Italy

All arrivals from the UK on non-essential visits are banned until at least April 6, amid concern over the UK variant of coronavirus.

Travellers must also have proof of a negative molecular or antigen swab test taken in the 72 hours preceding their entry, and take another test within their first 48 hours in the country.

– Turkey

Turkey expects to welcome UK holidaymakers this summer even if they have not been vaccinated or taken a recent test.

It will assess its plan for the summer after April 15.

– Malta

Fully vaccinated UK travellers will be welcomed from June 1.