In Pictures: Life’s a beach as Britons bask in balmy March weather

People were out and about making the most of the sunny conditions again on Wednesday as parts of the UK saw temperatures hit almost 24C (75.2F).

Forecasters had said there was a 10% chance the country could see its hottest March day on record.

And while Monday’s easing of coronavirus rules means groups of up to six, or two households, are now able to socialise outside, and outdoor sports facilities can reopen, the Government was urging the public not to “blow it”.