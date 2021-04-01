Four in 10 over-80s in England fully vaccinated against Covid, figures suggest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Four in 10 people in England aged 80 and over are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, figures suggest.

An estimated 40.8% of people in this age group had received both doses of the vaccine as of March 28.

In some regions the proportion was higher, with 42% for the North West and 50.2% for the North East and Yorkshire.

People aged 80 and over were among the first groups on the priority list for vaccines, with initial doses offered from early December.

(PA Graphics)

Second doses must follow within 12 weeks of the first, meaning an increasing number of people in this age group will be due another jab in the next few weeks.

The figures for vaccinations were published by NHS England, and have been combined with population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

They suggest 12.7% of people aged 75 to 79 have had both doses, along with 4.7% of 70 to 74-year-olds, 3.3% of 65 to 69-year olds and 4.9% of 60 to 64-year-olds.

Some 3.1% of those aged 16 to 49 are also likely to have received both jabs.

An estimated 93.1% of people aged 50 and over in England have received their first dose, including 91.1% of 55 to 59-year-olds and 83.5% of 50 to 54-year-olds.

Regional estimates range from 84.5% in London to 95.9% for the South West.

(PA Graphics)

Analysis by the PA news agency shows that at local authority level, the highest estimated take-up for people aged 50 and over is in Stratford-on-Avon (99.6%), Warwick (99%) and South Oxfordshire (99%).

The lowest is in the London boroughs of Westminster (64.7%), City of London (65.6%) and Camden (70.7%).

The Government has set a target of offering a first dose to everyone in England aged 50 and over by the middle of April.

Some 93.8% of residents at older adult care homes in England eligible to have their first dose had received the jab by March 28.

Residents are classed as eligible if they have not had Covid-19 in the previous 28 days.

The equivalent figure for staff of older adult care homes was 77.8%.

Just 66.2% of eligible staff of older care homes in London are estimated to have received their first jab.