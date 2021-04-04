Archbishop calls for a ‘better future for all’ in Easter message

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Archbishop of Canterbury has urged people to choose a “better future for all”, rather than live in a society that only benefits the rich and powerful.

In his Easter Sunday service, Justin Welby said society had a “choice” to make over the coming years as it emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic.

And he encouraged people to take inspiration from the “overwhelming generosity” of God to ensure acts of love, charity, and international aid are maintained.

The archbishop said: “In this country, in this world, we have a choice over the next few years.

“We can go on as before Covid, where the most powerful and the richest gain and so many fall behind.

“We have seen where that left us.

“Or we can go with the flooding life and purpose of the resurrection of Jesus, which changes all things, and choose a better future for all.

“The overwhelming generosity of God to us should inspire the same by us, in everything from private acts of love and charity to international aid generously maintained.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during the Easter Day Choral Eucharist service at Canterbury Cathedral (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“We have received overwhelmingly, so let us give generously.”

The archbishop’s message also touched heavily on the topic of death, with reference to all those who had died since the start of the pandemic.

He described the past 12 months as “yet another cruel period of history taking from us those we loved, ending lives cruelly and tragically”.