What the papers say – April 5

An imminent rapid flow testing scheme to aid the easing of lockdown restrictions leads most of the nation’s papers.

The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail report everyone in England will have access to a free and rapid coronavirus test twice a week from Friday.

Guardian front page, Monday 5 April 2021: Two virus tests a week for all as PM faces Covid passport backlash pic.twitter.com/HeS14zWcSu — The Guardian (@guardian) April 4, 2021 The front page of today's Daily Telegraph 'Take a test twice a week as lockdown rules ease' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/rN7Pkf5HvI — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 4, 2021 Monday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/Dcs7N0Gm3d — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) April 4, 2021

The story also features on The Independent and i, while The Times says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has “pinned his hopes” on the scheme.

Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/VBVxoDhaqL — Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) April 4, 2021 Monday's front page: Free weekly Covid tests offered to everyone in England#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HRVothXBGO — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 4, 2021 TIMES: PM pins hopes on mass testing #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xfIWxRAblO — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 4, 2021

The mass testing programme will help “set us free”, according to the Daily Express.

EXPRESS: PM: Covid tests twice a week to set us free #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BUAw6C2zLw — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror carries the story alongside the launch of its “Shop for Britain” campaign.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – New Bid to Ease Lockdown – Take 2 Home Tests a Week#tomorrowspaperstoday Read more: https://t.co/j3hQBMLxZh pic.twitter.com/zqI9jNEWIl — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 4, 2021

Elsewhere, The Sun leads with travel bosses hailing a single-shot vaccine which could “save foreign holidays for youngsters”.

On tomorrow's front page: A single-shot Covid jab could save foreign holidays for youngsters – being hailed a 'game changer' by travel bosses https://t.co/gBr8C2WB2w pic.twitter.com/cHvyeGBzR2 — The Sun (@TheSun) April 4, 2021

The Financial Times reports fears over a property boom and financial instability have prompted China to tell its banks to rein in lending.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday April 5 https://t.co/aT6GF6v4Hv pic.twitter.com/FJ5QLpWP0H — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 4, 2021

And the Daily Star marks one week until pubs reopen.