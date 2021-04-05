In Pictures: Temperatures tumble as cold snap bites

What a difference a day makes.
The Easter weekend saw sunny skies and high temperatures – but parts of the UK woke to snow on Monday morning, as the mercury tumbled.
The Met Office said highs of 17.9C (64.2F) were recorded in Pershore, Worcestershire, on Easter Sunday. But the town was expected to see temperatures of 7C (44.6F) on Monday, an 11C fall.
