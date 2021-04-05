Wednesday, April 7th 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Temperatures tumble as cold snap bites

by Press Association
April 5, 2021, 12:16 pm Updated: April 5, 2021, 3:58 pm
Snow fell overnight in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
What a difference a day makes.

The Easter weekend saw sunny skies and high temperatures – but parts of the UK woke to snow on Monday morning, as the mercury tumbled.

The Met Office said highs of 17.9C (64.2F) were recorded in Pershore, Worcestershire, on Easter Sunday. But the town was expected to see temperatures of 7C (44.6F) on Monday, an 11C fall.

Daffodils wilt in the cold after snow fell overnight in Slaley, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A chilly start to Easter Monday in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sheep walk through a snow-covered field in Slaley (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Confusing conditions for this Easter bunny… (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Waves crash against Tynemouth Lighthouse (Owen Humphreys/PA)
An empty beach and pier at Bournemouth in Dorset
An empty beach and pier at Bournemouth in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
There were quieter scenes on Bournemouth beach on Monday - allowing for a lick of paint on the beach hunts
There were quieter scenes at Bournemouth beach on Monday – allowing for a lick of paint on the beach huts (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Those who did venture out made sure to wrap up warm (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Blue skies around the Rylstone Cross near Skipton in North Yorkshire
Blue skies around the Rylstone Cross near Skipton in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
A bracing walk past beach huts on Avon beach in Mudeford, Dorset
A bracing walk past beach huts on Avon beach in Mudeford, Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)