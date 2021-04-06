What the papers say – April 6

The nation’s papers are awash with reaction to Boris Johnson confirming the next stage of England’s road map out of lockdown.
The Daily Mirror, Metro and Daily Express hail the imminent return of pubs, shops and hairdressers as England opens up again.
The i reports the next major step on the Government’s road map can be taken after the four key tests for containing the virus were passed.
Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail and The Guardian lead with Mr Johnson’s admission that a return to normalcy is still “some way off”.
The Times says the PM is “hopeful” of foreign holidays being on the table next month, though The Independent carries his warning that opening up travel too soon risks importing variants into the country.
Mr Johnson is headed for a clash with Tory ministers over the planned Covid passport scheme, according to the Financial Times.
And the Daily Star says the confusion over foreign holidays is igniting a boom for camping holidays in the UK.
