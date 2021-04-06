Margaret Hodge received ‘disgusting’ Holocaust email over Covid passports

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge said she has received “disgusting” emails comparing vaccine passports with the Holocaust.

The veteran former frontbencher, who is Jewish and had relatives killed in the Holocaust, accused those who sought to draw similarities between plans for individual Covid status certification and victims of Nazi persecution of “fearmongering”.

Dame Margaret shared one such email with the PA news agency, which stated: “Hitler had his own version of vaccine passports too,” and is accompanied by a picture of a bare forearm with a number tattooed.

Those sending emails comparing 'vaccine passports' to the number tattooed onto the arms of those sent to Nazi death camps.. Just stop and think. — Margaret Hodge (@margarethodge) April 6, 2021

The body of the email also carried the message: “Politicians = SCUM. Media = SCUM”

It appeared to have been sent to scores of Labour MPs.

The MP for Barking said: “It’s absolutely disgusting. I just think it’s disgusting.

“We should be having a grown-up debate about vaccine passports, it’s a difficult decision, a balanced decision, but we carry on waiting for the Government to produce details so we can have that legitimate debate.

Dame Margaret Hodge, who had relatives killed in the Holocaust, was the recipient of a ‘horrible’ email concerning vaccine passports (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

“It (the email) is fearmongering.”

Dame Margaret, who is a frequent recipient of anti-Semitic hate mail, said: “For somebody like me, who never forgets that I’ve had relatives killed in the Holocaust, that image is just disgusting and horrible.”