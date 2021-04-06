Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to April 2, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (April 3-6) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 31 (10%) have seen a rise in case rates, 276 (88%) have seen a fall and eight are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate in England, with 105 new cases recorded in the seven days to April 2 – the equivalent of 145.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 242.3 per 100,000 in the seven days to March 26.

Doncaster has the second highest rate, down from 135.6 to 113.5, with 354 new cases.

Barnsley has the third highest rate, down from 153.5 to 110.6, with 273 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:

Daventry (up from 25.6 to 46.5)

Newcastle upon Tyne (41.6 to 58.8)

Watford (28.0 to 42.5)

Craven (40.3 to 50.8)

Wealden (14.2 to 24.2)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on April 6 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 2; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 26.

Corby, 145.4, (105), 242.3, (175)

Doncaster, 113.5, (354), 135.6, (423)

Barnsley, 110.6, (273), 153.5, (379)

Wakefield, 109.1, (380), 138.4, (482)

Mansfield, 99.7, (109), 90.6, (99)

Hull, 98.9, (257), 132.8, (345)

Rotherham, 94.9, (252), 168.4, (447)

South Holland, 94.7, (90), 125.2, (119)

Sheffield, 94.2, (551), 127.9, (748)

Luton, 93.9, (200), 123.9, (264)

North Warwickshire, 93.5, (61), 157.8, (103)

North Lincolnshire, 91.1, (157), 144.5, (249)

Stockton-on-Tees, 89.2, (176), 100.3, (198)

Leeds, 87.6, (695), 119.9, (951)

Leicester, 86.7, (307), 114.3, (405)

Bradford, 85.8, (463), 144.1, (778)

Tameside, 79.5, (180), 109.5, (248)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 78.7, (89), 88.4, (100)

Bolton, 76.9, (221), 107.5, (309)

Preston, 76.9, (110), 105.5, (151)

Oldham, 76.8, (182), 108.0, (256)

South Kesteven, 75.8, (108), 114.4, (163)

Kirklees, 74.6, (328), 109.8, (483)

Boston, 74.1, (52), 124.0, (87)

Peterborough, 73.2, (148), 108.3, (219)

Slough, 72.9, (109), 84.3, (126)

Manchester, 72.5, (401), 101.8, (563)

Rochdale, 72.4, (161), 103.4, (230)

North East Lincolnshire, 70.8, (113), 85.2, (136)

Hartlepool, 70.5, (66), 101.4, (95)

Blackburn with Darwen, 68.8, (103), 114.9, (172)

Darlington, 68.4, (73), 77.7, (83)

Tamworth, 67.8, (52), 96.5, (74)

Chorley, 67.7, (80), 66.0, (78)

Kettering, 66.8, (68), 61.9, (63)

Oadby and Wigston, 66.6, (38), 64.9, (37)

Walsall, 66.2, (189), 72.2, (206)

Wellingborough, 65.2, (52), 56.5, (45)

Melton, 64.4, (33), 87.9, (45)

West Lindsey, 63.8, (61), 71.1, (68)

Sandwell, 60.0, (197), 98.0, (322)

Newark and Sherwood, 59.6, (73), 90.7, (111)

Selby, 59.6, (54), 88.3, (80)

Salford, 59.1, (153), 78.4, (203)

Wigan, 59.0, (194), 94.0, (309)

Wolverhampton, 58.9, (155), 65.3, (172)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 58.8, (178), 41.6, (126)

Southampton, 58.6, (148), 69.3, (175)

Ipswich, 58.4, (80), 67.2, (92)

Stoke-on-Trent, 57.7, (148), 82.7, (212)

Rugby, 56.9, (62), 90.0, (98)

Stockport, 56.6, (166), 71.9, (211)

Northampton, 56.5, (127), 69.9, (157)

Burnley, 56.2, (50), 66.4, (59)

Redditch, 55.1, (47), 98.5, (84)

East Northamptonshire, 54.0, (51), 120.6, (114)

Swindon, 53.6, (119), 68.0, (151)

Bury, 53.4, (102), 70.2, (134)

Middlesbrough, 53.2, (75), 50.4, (71)

Trafford, 53.1, (126), 67.8, (161)

Charnwood, 52.7, (98), 77.5, (144)

Rutland, 52.6, (21), 60.1, (24)

Dudley, 51.9, (167), 80.2, (258)

North Tyneside, 51.5, (107), 47.6, (99)

South Derbyshire, 51.3, (55), 66.2, (71)

Broxtowe, 50.9, (58), 82.4, (94)

Craven, 50.8, (29), 40.3, (23)

Calderdale, 50.1, (106), 113.0, (239)

Gedling, 50.0, (59), 59.4, (70)

Scarborough, 49.7, (54), 48.7, (53)

Hyndburn, 49.4, (40), 64.2, (52)

Fenland, 49.1, (50), 80.5, (82)

Bassetlaw, 46.8, (55), 83.4, (98)

East Staffordshire, 46.8, (56), 77.7, (93)

Stevenage, 46.7, (41), 87.7, (77)

Daventry, 46.5, (40), 25.6, (22)

Eastleigh, 46.4, (62), 41.2, (55)

Birmingham, 46.2, (528), 74.4, (850)

Sunderland, 45.7, (127), 62.3, (173)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 45.4, (59), 54.7, (71)

Bexley, 44.7, (111), 60.4, (150)

Blaby, 43.3, (44), 77.8, (79)

Southend-on-Sea, 43.1, (79), 35.5, (65)

East Lindsey, 43.0, (61), 57.2, (81)

Ashfield, 43.0, (55), 90.7, (116)

County Durham, 42.6, (226), 62.3, (330)

Coventry, 42.5, (158), 52.8, (196)

Watford, 42.5, (41), 28.0, (27)

Wyre Forest, 42.5, (43), 48.4, (49)

North East Derbyshire, 42.4, (43), 44.4, (45)

Dartford, 41.7, (47), 58.6, (66)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 41.7, (41), 35.6, (35)

North West Leicestershire, 41.5, (43), 78.2, (81)

Gateshead, 41.1, (83), 47.0, (95)

Hillingdon, 40.4, (124), 59.3, (182)

Hart, 40.2, (39), 37.1, (36)

Wychavon, 40.2, (52), 42.5, (55)

Oxford, 40.0, (61), 55.8, (85)

West Oxfordshire, 39.8, (44), 49.7, (55)

Broadland, 39.8, (52), 42.8, (56)

Ribble Valley, 39.4, (24), 57.5, (35)

Sedgemoor, 39.0, (48), 59.3, (73)

South Oxfordshire, 38.7, (55), 49.3, (70)

Ealing, 38.6, (132), 55.3, (189)

Lichfield, 38.2, (40), 65.9, (69)

Barking and Dagenham, 38.0, (81), 62.0, (132)

Woking, 37.7, (38), 42.7, (43)

Three Rivers, 37.5, (35), 28.9, (27)

Bolsover, 37.2, (30), 38.5, (31)

Milton Keynes, 37.1, (100), 50.8, (137)

Harrow, 37.0, (93), 58.9, (148)

Derby, 36.9, (95), 50.5, (130)

High Peak, 36.7, (34), 58.3, (54)

Kensington and Chelsea, 36.5, (57), 36.5, (57)

South Tyneside, 36.4, (55), 42.4, (64)

South Somerset, 36.2, (61), 68.9, (116)

South Ribble, 36.1, (40), 64.1, (71)

Epsom and Ewell, 36.0, (29), 37.2, (30)

West Lancashire, 35.9, (41), 61.2, (70)

East Cambridgeshire, 35.6, (32), 37.8, (34)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 35.5, (121), 62.7, (214)

Central Bedfordshire, 35.0, (101), 59.9, (173)

Swale, 34.6, (52), 58.6, (88)

Hounslow, 34.6, (94), 66.3, (180)

Worcester, 34.6, (35), 43.5, (44)

Northumberland, 34.4, (111), 47.5, (153)

Kingston upon Thames, 34.4, (61), 38.9, (69)

Warrington, 34.3, (72), 63.3, (133)

Solihull, 34.2, (74), 59.6, (129)

Eastbourne, 33.7, (35), 41.4, (43)

Nottingham, 33.6, (112), 73.3, (244)

Rossendale, 33.6, (24), 65.8, (47)

Redcar and Cleveland, 33.5, (46), 47.4, (65)

Bracknell Forest, 33.5, (41), 33.5, (41)

Spelthorne, 33.1, (33), 50.1, (50)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 32.4, (49), 66.7, (101)

Stratford-on-Avon, 32.3, (42), 43.8, (57)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 31.7, (41), 46.4, (60)

Vale of White Horse, 31.6, (43), 30.1, (41)

Redbridge, 31.5, (96), 48.2, (147)

Newham, 30.6, (108), 34.0, (120)

Chesterfield, 30.5, (32), 43.9, (46)

Lincoln, 30.2, (30), 38.3, (38)

Test Valley, 30.1, (38), 28.5, (36)

South Bucks, 30.0, (21), 27.1, (19)

St Helens, 29.9, (54), 42.1, (76)

Erewash, 29.5, (34), 39.9, (46)

Halton, 29.4, (38), 61.0, (79)

Pendle, 29.3, (27), 49.9, (46)

Wycombe, 29.2, (51), 48.7, (85)

Dacorum, 29.1, (45), 40.1, (62)

South Northamptonshire, 28.6, (27), 28.6, (27)

Barrow-in-Furness, 28.3, (19), 28.3, (19)

Lancaster, 28.1, (41), 45.2, (66)

Barnet, 28.0, (111), 30.6, (121)

Breckland, 27.9, (39), 78.6, (110)

Canterbury, 27.8, (46), 45.3, (75)

Wandsworth, 27.6, (91), 37.0, (122)

Cheshire East, 27.6, (106), 45.0, (173)

Huntingdonshire, 27.5, (49), 65.7, (117)

Thanet, 27.5, (39), 51.4, (73)

North Kesteven, 27.4, (32), 49.6, (58)

Merton, 27.1, (56), 41.2, (85)

Chiltern, 27.1, (26), 32.3, (31)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 27.1, (41), 42.9, (65)

Waltham Forest, 27.1, (75), 34.3, (95)

Richmond upon Thames, 26.8, (53), 30.3, (60)

Bristol, 26.8, (124), 51.6, (239)

Allerdale, 26.6, (26), 36.8, (36)

Tower Hamlets, 26.2, (85), 33.3, (108)

Richmondshire, 26.1, (14), 33.5, (18)

Sefton, 26.0, (72), 37.3, (103)

Welwyn Hatfield, 26.0, (32), 42.3, (52)

Crawley, 25.8, (29), 46.3, (52)

Cheshire West and Chester, 25.7, (88), 64.4, (221)

Warwick, 25.0, (36), 25.0, (36)

Greenwich, 25.0, (72), 43.4, (125)

Haringey, 24.9, (67), 31.3, (84)

Basingstoke and Deane, 24.9, (44), 33.4, (59)

Havering, 24.7, (64), 31.6, (82)

Ashford, 24.6, (32), 27.7, (36)

South Gloucestershire, 24.6, (70), 39.3, (112)

Wealden, 24.2, (39), 14.2, (23)

Aylesbury Vale, 24.1, (48), 35.1, (70)

Cambridge, 24.0, (30), 37.7, (47)

North Hertfordshire, 24.0, (32), 42.7, (57)

Brent, 24.0, (79), 49.1, (162)

Tendring, 23.9, (35), 66.9, (98)

Knowsley, 23.9, (36), 42.4, (64)

Liverpool, 23.1, (115), 39.8, (198)

Bedford, 23.1, (40), 39.2, (68)

Cannock Chase, 22.8, (23), 63.5, (64)

Wokingham, 22.8, (39), 36.8, (63)

Amber Valley, 22.6, (29), 44.5, (57)

Gosport, 22.4, (19), 27.1, (23)

West Suffolk, 22.3, (40), 35.7, (64)

Herefordshire, 22.3, (43), 25.9, (50)

South Staffordshire, 22.2, (25), 43.6, (49)

Bromsgrove, 22.0, (22), 57.1, (57)

Portsmouth, 21.9, (47), 39.6, (85)

Hambleton, 21.8, (20), 27.3, (25)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 21.6, (40), 47.5, (88)

South Cambridgeshire, 21.4, (34), 29.5, (47)

South Norfolk, 21.3, (30), 16.3, (23)

Tonbridge and Malling, 21.2, (28), 25.0, (33)

Arun, 21.1, (34), 30.5, (49)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 21.0, (83), 17.2, (68)

Enfield, 21.0, (70), 33.9, (113)

Medway, 20.8, (58), 34.5, (96)

Worthing, 20.8, (23), 19.9, (22)

Thurrock, 20.6, (36), 41.3, (72)

Plymouth, 20.6, (54), 47.7, (125)

Sutton, 20.4, (42), 30.0, (62)

Runnymede, 20.1, (18), 50.3, (45)

Colchester, 20.0, (39), 39.0, (76)

Chichester, 19.8, (24), 36.3, (44)

Havant, 19.8, (25), 41.2, (52)

Reading, 19.8, (32), 42.0, (68)

West Berkshire, 19.6, (31), 31.6, (50)

Shropshire, 19.5, (63), 26.0, (84)

Telford and Wrekin, 19.5, (35), 31.7, (57)

New Forest, 19.4, (35), 25.0, (45)

Wiltshire, 19.4, (97), 28.0, (140)

Blackpool, 19.4, (27), 37.3, (52)

Rushcliffe, 19.3, (23), 27.7, (33)

Mid Suffolk, 19.3, (20), 21.2, (22)

Wirral, 18.8, (61), 24.1, (78)

Adur, 18.7, (12), 17.1, (11)

Islington, 18.6, (45), 27.2, (66)

York, 18.5, (39), 29.9, (63)

Elmbridge, 18.3, (25), 24.1, (33)

North Somerset, 18.1, (39), 27.0, (58)

Harborough, 18.1, (17), 42.6, (40)

Somerset West and Taunton, 18.1, (28), 20.0, (31)

Westminster, 18.0, (47), 27.9, (73)

Rushmoor, 18.0, (17), 23.3, (22)

Chelmsford, 17.9, (32), 22.4, (40)

Dover, 17.8, (21), 23.7, (28)

Tunbridge Wells, 17.7, (21), 34.5, (41)

Cherwell, 17.3, (26), 24.6, (37)

East Suffolk, 17.2, (43), 24.9, (62)

Fareham, 17.2, (20), 31.8, (37)

Bromley, 17.2, (57), 23.2, (77)

Gloucester, 17.0, (22), 13.9, (18)

Mid Devon, 17.0, (14), 26.7, (22)

Southwark, 16.9, (54), 22.3, (71)

Gravesham, 16.8, (18), 16.8, (18)

Basildon, 16.6, (31), 18.7, (35)

Malvern Hills, 16.5, (13), 24.1, (19)

Hertsmere, 16.2, (17), 28.6, (30)

Reigate and Banstead, 16.1, (24), 25.5, (38)

Copeland, 16.1, (11), 42.5, (29)

Mole Valley, 16.0, (14), 12.6, (11)

Brighton and Hove, 15.8, (46), 31.6, (92)

Lambeth, 15.6, (51), 29.1, (95)

Brentwood, 15.6, (12), 13.0, (10)

Camden, 15.6, (42), 22.6, (61)

Lewes, 15.5, (16), 22.3, (23)

Castle Point, 15.5, (14), 31.0, (28)

Broxbourne, 15.4, (15), 29.8, (29)

Maldon, 15.4, (10), 21.6, (14)

Winchester, 15.2, (19), 31.2, (39)

Lewisham, 15.0, (46), 25.5, (78)

Harlow, 14.9, (13), 40.2, (35)

Sevenoaks, 14.9, (18), 17.4, (21)

Fylde, 14.9, (12), 55.7, (45)

St Albans, 14.8, (22), 22.9, (34)

Hackney and City of London, 14.8, (43), 24.4, (71)

Croydon, 14.7, (57), 22.5, (87)

Maidstone, 14.5, (25), 32.6, (56)

Exeter, 14.5, (19), 17.5, (23)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 14.0, (80), 18.4, (105)

East Hampshire, 13.9, (17), 21.3, (26)

Mendip, 13.8, (16), 23.4, (27)

Stafford, 13.8, (19), 36.4, (50)

Derbyshire Dales, 13.8, (10), 45.6, (33)

Braintree, 13.8, (21), 34.1, (52)

Rochford, 13.7, (12), 41.2, (36)

Tandridge, 13.6, (12), 23.8, (21)

Surrey Heath, 13.4, (12), 21.3, (19)

Wyre, 13.4, (15), 41.0, (46)

Stroud, 13.3, (16), 17.5, (21)

Mid Sussex, 13.2, (20), 19.9, (30)

Torbay, 13.2, (18), 16.1, (22)

West Devon, 12.5, (7), 12.5, (7)

Horsham, 12.5, (18), 17.4, (25)

Epping Forest, 12.1, (16), 24.3, (32)

Norwich, 12.1, (17), 38.4, (54)

Cheltenham, 12.0, (14), 22.4, (26)

Isle of Wight, 12.0, (17), 16.9, (24)

Babergh, 12.0, (11), 17.4, (16)

East Devon, 11.6, (17), 30.1, (44)

Dorset, 11.4, (43), 28.3, (107)

East Hertfordshire, 11.4, (17), 17.4, (26)

Teignbridge, 11.2, (15), 10.4, (14)

Cotswold, 11.1, (10), 6.7, (6)

Carlisle, 11.0, (12), 22.1, (24)

Uttlesford, 11.0, (10), 26.3, (24)

Harrogate, 10.6, (17), 36.1, (58)

Tewkesbury, 10.5, (10), 12.6, (12)

North Devon, 10.3, (10), 7.2, (7)

Bath and North East Somerset, 9.8, (19), 17.6, (34)

South Lakeland, 9.5, (10), 15.2, (16)

Forest of Dean, 9.2, (8), 27.7, (24)

Guildford, 8.7, (13), 24.8, (37)

North Norfolk, 8.6, (9), 21.9, (23)

Rother, 8.3, (8), 9.4, (9)

Great Yarmouth, 8.1, (8), 15.1, (15)

South Hams, 8.0, (7), 16.1, (14)

Hastings, 7.6, (7), 7.6, (7)

Waverley, 7.1, (9), 20.6, (26)

Eden, 5.6, (3), 18.8, (10)

Folkestone and Hythe, 5.3, (6), 20.4, (23)

Ryedale, 3.6, (2), 25.3, (14)

Torridge, 2.9, (2), 14.6, (10)