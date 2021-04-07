Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to April 3, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (April 4-7) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA graphic)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 30 (10%) have seen a rise in case rates, 278 (88%) have seen a fall and seven are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate in England, with 103 new cases recorded in the seven days to April 3 – the equivalent of 142.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 214.6 per 100,000 in the seven days to March 27.

Wakefield has the second highest rate, down from 137.5 to 106.8, with 372 new cases.

Barnsley has the third highest rate, down from 149.5 to 106.1, with 262 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:

Wellingborough (up from 50.2 to 75.3)

Daventry (26.8 to 47.7)

Watford (29.0 to 47.6)

Mansfield (87.8 to 99.7)

Newcastle upon Tyne (45.2 to 56.5)

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on April 7 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 3; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 27.

Corby, 142.6, (103), 214.6, (155)

Wakefield, 106.8, (372), 137.5, (479)

Barnsley, 106.1, (262), 149.5, (369)

Doncaster, 103.9, (324), 145.2, (453)

Mansfield, 99.7, (109), 87.8, (96)

Hull, 95.1, (247), 130.1, (338)

Luton, 94.8, (202), 125.3, (267)

Rotherham, 91.9, (244), 170.7, (453)

Sheffield, 90.3, (528), 125.0, (731)

South Holland, 89.5, (85), 120.0, (114)

Leicester, 87.8, (311), 110.1, (390)

North Lincolnshire, 87.1, (150), 141.0, (243)

Leeds, 85.1, (675), 117.9, (935)

Bradford, 84.7, (457), 136.9, (739)

Stockton-on-Tees, 81.1, (160), 96.8, (191)

Slough, 79.6, (119), 77.6, (116)

Bolton, 76.2, (219), 101.9, (293)

Tameside, 75.9, (172), 109.1, (247)

Wellingborough, 75.3, (60), 50.2, (40)

North Warwickshire, 75.1, (49), 170.1, (111)

Oldham, 72.5, (172), 111.3, (264)

Preston, 72.0, (103), 102.7, (147)

Blackburn with Darwen, 71.5, (107), 110.9, (166)

South Kesteven, 70.9, (101), 120.8, (172)

Darlington, 70.2, (75), 74.0, (79)

Rochdale, 69.7, (155), 103.4, (230)

Kirklees, 69.6, (306), 111.4, (490)

Manchester, 68.9, (381), 99.3, (549)

Boston, 68.4, (48), 131.1, (92)

Hartlepool, 67.3, (63), 94.0, (88)

Peterborough, 67.2, (136), 106.3, (215)

North East Lincolnshire, 67.1, (107), 87.1, (139)

Oadby and Wigston, 66.6, (38), 66.6, (38)

Walsall, 64.1, (183), 73.9, (211)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 63.6, (72), 103.4, (117)

Wolverhampton, 62.3, (164), 63.0, (166)

Chorley, 60.9, (72), 77.0, (91)

West Lindsey, 60.6, (58), 67.9, (65)

East Northamptonshire, 60.3, (57), 113.2, (107)

Kettering, 59.9, (61), 65.8, (67)

Melton, 58.6, (30), 91.8, (47)

Tamworth, 57.4, (44), 99.1, (76)

Sandwell, 57.2, (188), 94.7, (311)

Ipswich, 57.0, (78), 70.8, (97)

Stockport, 56.9, (167), 69.2, (203)

Wigan, 56.6, (186), 91.6, (301)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 56.5, (171), 45.2, (137)

Newark and Sherwood, 56.4, (69), 91.5, (112)

Stoke-on-Trent, 56.2, (144), 80.4, (206)

Rugby, 54.2, (59), 91.8, (100)

Salford, 53.7, (139), 77.3, (200)

Southampton, 53.5, (135), 71.3, (180)

Rutland, 52.6, (21), 65.1, (26)

South Derbyshire, 52.2, (56), 66.2, (71)

Swindon, 52.2, (116), 69.3, (154)

Northampton, 52.1, (117), 70.8, (159)

Calderdale, 52.0, (110), 107.4, (227)

Gedling, 51.7, (61), 58.5, (69)

Burnley, 51.7, (46), 72.0, (64)

Bury, 51.3, (98), 73.3, (140)

Charnwood, 51.1, (95), 80.7, (150)

Fenland, 51.1, (52), 80.5, (82)

Selby, 50.8, (46), 93.8, (85)

Dudley, 49.1, (158), 78.7, (253)

Redditch, 48.1, (41), 98.5, (84)

Daventry, 47.7, (41), 26.8, (23)

Watford, 47.6, (46), 29.0, (28)

Middlesbrough, 47.5, (67), 53.2, (75)

Broxtowe, 47.4, (54), 80.7, (92)

Trafford, 47.2, (112), 74.6, (177)

Scarborough, 46.9, (51), 49.7, (54)

North East Derbyshire, 46.3, (47), 43.4, (44)

East Staffordshire, 45.9, (55), 73.5, (88)

Eastleigh, 45.7, (61), 41.9, (56)

Hyndburn, 45.7, (37), 67.9, (55)

Craven, 45.5, (26), 47.3, (27)

Bassetlaw, 45.1, (53), 73.2, (86)

Bexley, 44.7, (111), 60.0, (149)

Blaby, 44.3, (45), 75.8, (77)

North Tyneside, 43.8, (91), 50.5, (105)

Woking, 43.7, (44), 36.7, (37)

Birmingham, 43.6, (498), 72.7, (830)

Wyre Forest, 43.4, (44), 47.4, (48)

Oxford, 42.6, (65), 57.7, (88)

South Oxfordshire, 42.2, (60), 43.6, (62)

Hillingdon, 42.0, (129), 57.4, (176)

Coventry, 42.0, (156), 53.6, (199)

Dartford, 41.7, (47), 63.1, (71)

Stevenage, 41.0, (36), 91.1, (80)

Southend-on-Sea, 41.0, (75), 37.1, (68)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 40.8, (53), 56.2, (73)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 40.6, (40), 33.5, (33)

Sedgemoor, 40.6, (50), 53.6, (66)

County Durham, 40.6, (215), 60.4, (320)

East Lindsey, 40.2, (57), 61.4, (87)

Bolsover, 39.7, (32), 28.5, (23)

Gateshead, 39.6, (80), 43.6, (88)

Ribble Valley, 39.4, (24), 50.9, (31)

Ashfield, 39.1, (50), 88.3, (113)

Wychavon, 38.6, (50), 36.3, (47)

Harrow, 37.8, (95), 56.9, (143)

Sunderland, 37.8, (105), 66.3, (184)

Rossendale, 37.8, (27), 58.8, (42)

Three Rivers, 37.5, (35), 27.9, (26)

Milton Keynes, 37.1, (100), 49.0, (132)

Barking and Dagenham, 37.1, (79), 62.5, (133)

Hart, 37.1, (36), 39.1, (38)

Ealing, 36.9, (126), 52.4, (179)

Lichfield, 36.3, (38), 61.1, (64)

Kensington and Chelsea, 35.9, (56), 36.5, (57)

High Peak, 35.6, (33), 60.4, (56)

West Oxfordshire, 35.2, (39), 52.4, (58)

South Ribble, 35.2, (39), 65.9, (73)

Kingston upon Thames, 34.9, (62), 37.2, (66)

Warrington, 34.8, (73), 54.3, (114)

Hounslow, 34.6, (94), 60.8, (165)

Derby, 34.6, (89), 48.6, (125)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 34.6, (118), 58.3, (199)

Broadland, 34.4, (45), 47.4, (62)

Solihull, 33.3, (72), 61.5, (133)

Bracknell Forest, 32.6, (40), 35.1, (43)

Stratford-on-Avon, 32.3, (42), 41.5, (54)

East Cambridgeshire, 32.3, (29), 39.0, (35)

Central Bedfordshire, 32.2, (93), 56.1, (162)

Spelthorne, 32.0, (32), 52.1, (52)

Eastbourne, 31.8, (33), 34.7, (36)

South Tyneside, 31.8, (48), 39.1, (59)

West Lancashire, 31.5, (36), 63.9, (73)

South Somerset, 31.5, (53), 68.9, (116)

Erewash, 31.2, (36), 40.7, (47)

Redbridge, 31.1, (95), 49.5, (151)

Vale of White Horse, 30.9, (42), 27.9, (38)

Northumberland, 30.7, (99), 47.1, (152)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 30.1, (39), 40.9, (53)

Welwyn Hatfield, 30.1, (37), 39.8, (49)

Nottingham, 30.0, (100), 72.7, (242)

Newham, 30.0, (106), 34.8, (123)

Swale, 30.0, (45), 60.6, (91)

South Bucks, 30.0, (21), 27.1, (19)

North Kesteven, 29.9, (35), 45.3, (53)

North West Leicestershire, 29.9, (31), 81.1, (84)

Redcar and Cleveland, 29.9, (41), 46.7, (64)

Richmond upon Thames, 29.8, (59), 26.8, (53)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 29.7, (45), 41.0, (62)

Dacorum, 29.7, (46), 42.6, (66)

Pendle, 29.3, (27), 40.2, (37)

Canterbury, 29.0, (48), 46.0, (76)

Epsom and Ewell, 28.5, (23), 44.7, (36)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 28.4, (43), 68.7, (104)

Barrow-in-Furness, 28.3, (19), 28.3, (19)

Wandsworth, 28.2, (93), 35.2, (116)

Thanet, 28.2, (40), 47.2, (67)

Barnet, 28.0, (111), 30.3, (120)

Cheshire East, 27.9, (107), 45.0, (173)

Warwick, 27.8, (40), 25.0, (36)

Test Valley, 27.7, (35), 29.3, (37)

Worcester, 27.7, (28), 40.5, (41)

Chesterfield, 27.6, (29), 40.0, (42)

South Northamptonshire, 27.5, (26), 27.5, (26)

Merton, 27.1, (56), 42.1, (87)

St. Helens, 26.6, (48), 43.7, (79)

Huntingdonshire, 26.4, (47), 64.1, (114)

South Norfolk, 26.3, (37), 17.7, (25)

Lincoln, 26.2, (26), 38.3, (38)

Tower Hamlets, 26.2, (85), 32.6, (106)

Bristol, 26.1, (121), 49.0, (227)

Wycombe, 25.2, (44), 47.0, (82)

Breckland, 25.0, (35), 75.0, (105)

Basingstoke and Deane, 24.9, (44), 35.1, (62)

Waltham Forest, 24.9, (69), 32.9, (91)

Crawley, 24.9, (28), 40.9, (46)

Halton, 24.7, (32), 62.6, (81)

Greenwich, 24.7, (71), 43.4, (125)

Brent, 24.6, (81), 44.3, (146)

Richmondshire, 24.2, (13), 31.6, (17)

Cambridge, 24.0, (30), 36.1, (45)

Chiltern, 24.0, (23), 30.2, (29)

North Hertfordshire, 24.0, (32), 43.4, (58)

Sefton, 23.9, (66), 34.4, (95)

Allerdale, 23.5, (23), 34.8, (34)

Havering, 23.5, (61), 30.8, (80)

Amber Valley, 23.4, (30), 40.6, (52)

Ashford, 23.1, (30), 30.0, (39)

Cheshire West and Chester, 23.0, (79), 58.3, (200)

Haringey, 22.7, (61), 32.8, (88)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 22.7, (42), 47.0, (87)

Lancaster, 22.6, (33), 43.8, (64)

Knowsley, 22.5, (34), 41.8, (63)

Tendring, 22.5, (33), 64.8, (95)

Liverpool, 22.3, (111), 37.7, (188)

Aylesbury Vale, 22.1, (44), 34.6, (69)

Sutton, 21.8, (45), 29.1, (60)

Adur, 21.8, (14), 15.6, (10)

Wealden, 21.7, (35), 16.1, (26)

Enfield, 21.6, (72), 35.1, (117)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 21.5, (85), 16.7, (66)

Bedford, 21.4, (37), 39.2, (68)

South Gloucestershire, 21.0, (60), 40.3, (115)

Worthing, 20.8, (23), 20.8, (23)

West Suffolk, 20.7, (37), 40.2, (72)

Chichester, 20.6, (25), 32.2, (39)

Elmbridge, 20.5, (28), 21.9, (30)

Wokingham, 20.5, (35), 37.4, (64)

Harborough, 20.3, (19), 41.6, (39)

Medway, 20.1, (56), 30.2, (84)

Thurrock, 20.1, (35), 37.9, (66)

Gosport, 20.0, (17), 27.1, (23)

Bromsgrove, 20.0, (20), 54.1, (54)

Arun, 19.9, (32), 30.5, (49)

Cannock Chase, 19.8, (20), 59.5, (60)

Islington, 19.8, (48), 26.4, (64)

Reading, 19.8, (32), 38.9, (63)

Hambleton, 19.7, (18), 27.3, (25)

South Staffordshire, 19.6, (22), 39.1, (44)

South Cambridgeshire, 19.5, (31), 29.5, (47)

Telford and Wrekin, 19.5, (35), 27.8, (50)

Herefordshire, 19.2, (37), 25.4, (49)

Plymouth, 19.1, (50), 45.4, (119)

Wiltshire, 19.0, (95), 27.8, (139)

West Berkshire, 18.9, (30), 31.6, (50)

Tonbridge and Malling, 18.9, (25), 25.7, (34)

Shropshire, 18.9, (61), 25.4, (82)

Westminster, 18.8, (49), 26.4, (69)

Blackpool, 18.6, (26), 36.6, (51)

Wirral, 18.5, (60), 24.4, (79)

Mid Suffolk, 18.3, (19), 25.0, (26)

Havant, 18.2, (23), 41.2, (52)

Portsmouth, 18.1, (39), 40.9, (88)

North Somerset, 18.1, (39), 25.6, (55)

Bromley, 18.1, (60), 21.7, (72)

Colchester, 18.0, (35), 39.0, (76)

Rushmoor, 18.0, (17), 24.3, (23)

Runnymede, 17.9, (16), 48.1, (43)

Gravesham, 17.8, (19), 16.8, (18)

Rushcliffe, 17.6, (21), 26.0, (31)

Lewes, 17.4, (18), 21.3, (22)

Cherwell, 17.3, (26), 25.2, (38)

Southwark, 17.3, (55), 21.6, (69)

New Forest, 17.2, (31), 25.5, (46)

Mole Valley, 17.2, (15), 16.0, (14)

Mid Devon, 17.0, (14), 27.9, (23)

Brentwood, 16.9, (13), 13.0, (10)

Somerset West and Taunton, 16.8, (26), 20.6, (32)

Sevenoaks, 16.6, (20), 16.6, (20)

Hertsmere, 16.2, (17), 29.5, (31)

Reigate and Banstead, 16.1, (24), 27.6, (41)

Copeland, 16.1, (11), 44.0, (30)

Harlow, 16.1, (14), 33.3, (29)

Stafford, 16.0, (22), 33.5, (46)

Chelmsford, 15.7, (28), 25.2, (45)

York, 15.7, (33), 30.4, (64)

Camden, 15.6, (42), 22.6, (61)

Gloucester, 15.5, (20), 14.7, (19)

Maldon, 15.4, (10), 21.6, (14)

Lambeth, 15.3, (50), 27.9, (91)

Derbyshire Dales, 15.2, (11), 42.9, (31)

Tunbridge Wells, 15.2, (18), 33.7, (40)

Hackney and City of London, 15.1, (44), 25.1, (73)

Brighton and Hove, 15.1, (44), 30.9, (90)

Lewisham, 15.0, (46), 24.2, (74)

St Albans, 14.8, (22), 22.9, (34)

East Hampshire, 14.7, (18), 20.4, (25)

Maidstone, 14.5, (25), 27.4, (47)

Croydon, 14.5, (56), 22.8, (88)

Epping Forest, 14.4, (19), 22.0, (29)

Broxbourne, 14.4, (14), 27.8, (27)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 14.2, (81), 17.3, (99)

Babergh, 14.1, (13), 16.3, (15)

Isle of Wight, 14.1, (20), 18.3, (26)

Horsham, 13.9, (20), 17.4, (25)

Basildon, 13.9, (26), 18.2, (34)

Tewkesbury, 13.7, (13), 11.6, (11)

East Suffolk, 13.6, (34), 27.3, (68)

Fylde, 13.6, (11), 53.2, (43)

Tandridge, 13.6, (12), 25.0, (22)

Wyre, 13.4, (15), 34.8, (39)

Castle Point, 13.3, (12), 33.2, (30)

Torbay, 13.2, (18), 16.1, (22)

Fareham, 12.9, (15), 35.3, (41)

Malvern Hills, 12.7, (10), 22.9, (18)

Dover, 12.7, (15), 27.1, (32)

Mid Sussex, 12.6, (19), 21.2, (32)

West Devon, 12.5, (7), 12.5, (7)

Dorset, 12.4, (47), 27.2, (103)

Exeter, 12.2, (16), 20.5, (27)

Mendip, 12.1, (14), 27.7, (32)

Norwich, 12.1, (17), 35.6, (50)

Cheltenham, 12.0, (14), 19.8, (23)

Winchester, 12.0, (15), 29.6, (37)

Teignbridge, 11.9, (16), 11.2, (15)

East Devon, 11.6, (17), 27.3, (40)

East Hertfordshire, 11.4, (17), 18.7, (28)

Surrey Heath, 11.2, (10), 22.4, (20)

Harrogate, 11.2, (18), 34.8, (56)

Cotswold, 11.1, (10), 7.8, (7)

Carlisle, 11.0, (12), 21.2, (23)

Stroud, 10.8, (13), 20.8, (25)

Forest of Dean, 10.4, (9), 25.3, (22)

Rochford, 10.3, (9), 43.5, (38)

Great Yarmouth, 10.1, (10), 15.1, (15)

Uttlesford, 9.9, (9), 20.8, (19)

Braintree, 9.8, (15), 38.7, (59)

South Lakeland, 9.5, (10), 14.3, (15)

Bath and North East Somerset, 9.3, (18), 17.6, (34)

North Devon, 9.3, (9), 8.2, (8)

Ryedale, 9.0, (5), 21.7, (12)

North Norfolk, 8.6, (9), 20.0, (21)

Guildford, 8.1, (12), 25.5, (38)

Waverley, 7.9, (10), 19.8, (25)

Hastings, 7.6, (7), 7.6, (7)

Eden, 7.5, (4), 16.9, (9)

South Hams, 6.9, (6), 18.4, (16)

Rother, 6.2, (6), 10.4, (10)

Torridge, 4.4, (3), 14.6, (10)

Folkestone and Hythe, 2.7, (3), 19.5, (22)