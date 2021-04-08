What the papers say – April 8

A blend of ominous headlines and upbeat reassurances on the safety of Covid-19 vaccines is splashed across the nation’s papers on Thursday.
The i, The Independent and the Financial Times lead on the AstraZeneca jab being ruled out for people younger than 30.
The Guardian splashes that this has led to “jab confidence fears”.
But the Daily Mirror reports it is still “full speed ahead on jabs” as scientists say the vaccine roll-out is safe despite the new age limit on the AstraZeneca shot.
The Daily Express takes the same angle on its front page, as does the Daily Mail with a headline of “Keep calm and carry on jabbing”.
And The Sun runs with a headline of “0.000095%” – the chance of sustaining a blood clot from the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The Daily Telegraph carries assurances on the safety of the vaccine rollout from the Prime Minister and medical officials, while also reporting the family of a blood clot victim has urged people to keep faith with the UK-developed jab.
And The Times splashes on similar reassurances from Boris Johnson that “jabs are safe and save lives”.
Elsewhere, Metro says Britain is “getting back on tracks at last” as it reports on increases in rail services as lockdown restrictions ease.
And the Daily Star has a story on a pig that took a “leap to freedom” out of a lorry on its way to an abattoir.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe