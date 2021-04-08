Girl, two, died after suffering head injury, inquest hears

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A two-year-old girl died after suffering a serious head injury, an inquest has heard.

Lola James, from Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, died in July last year four days after being admitted to hospital.

Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire Coroner’s Court was told a police investigation was under way into Lola’s death.

Coroner’s officer Lisa Jenkins told the hearing: “On July 17 2020, police were notified by medical staff at Withybush General Hospital of a child with a serious head injury.

“Lola was subsequently transferred to the intensive care unit at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff but sadly passed away on July 21.

“A full police investigation was launched and is currently ongoing.”

Acting senior coroner Paul Bennett said he was now adjourning the hearing until September.

“As a consequence of the information regarding a police investigation, it is a requirement that I now suspend and adjourn these proceedings pending the outcome of those investigations,” he said.

The short hearing, which was held remotely, was attended by Lola’s father Daniel Thomas and grandmother Nicola James.

At the start of proceedings, Mr Bennett extended his condolences to the family.

“Can I say how sorry I am that we have to deal with matters in this particular way and also in the context of the environment we are all having to deal with at the moment,” he said.

“I am really sorry we cannot meet in person so that I can extend my personal condolences to you in person, nevertheless I do want you as a family to feel that both myself and the coroner’s service do empathise with you on your particularly sad loss.”

Dyfed-Powys Police had previously said two people had been arrested on suspicion of assault and neglect and the investigation was ongoing.

Speaking last year, Mr Thomas said he would seek justice over Lola’s “cruel” death.

“From the very first time I met my beautiful daughter, Lola Patricia James, my heart was filled with such joy, a happiness I’d never felt before, an unconditional love and need to always protect her for the rest of her life,” he said.

“Not in a million years did I think her life would be snatched away from her in such a cruel way.

“All the things she never had chance to learn, see or say, and all the things I will never have chance to teach her – to write her name, ride a bike or drive a car.

“Lola, you have left a hole in the hearts of everyone you met. Your sparkly eyes and beautiful smile will be missed always.”