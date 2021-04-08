Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to April 4, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (April 5-8) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 17 (5%) have seen a rise in case rates, 295 (94%) have seen a fall, and three are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate in England, with 91 new cases recorded in the seven days to April 4 – the equivalent of 126.0 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 227.1 per 100,000 in the seven days to March 28.

Barnsley has the second highest rate, down from 144.6 to 106.1, with 262 new cases.

Wakefield has the third highest rate, down from 139.8 to 100.2, with 349 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:

Wellingborough (up from 55.2 to 71.5)

Watford (29.0 to 42.5)

Bolsover (29.8 to 42.2)

Daventry (32.6 to 39.6)

Darlington (61.8 to 68.4)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on April 8 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 4; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 28.

Corby, 126.0, (91), 227.1, (164)

Barnsley, 106.1, (262), 144.6, (357)

Wakefield, 100.2, (349), 139.8, (487)

Luton, 95.8, (204), 116.9, (249)

Mansfield, 93.3, (102), 89.7, (98)

Hull, 93.2, (242), 145.1, (377)

Leicester, 87.8, (311), 108.7, (385)

Doncaster, 85.9, (268), 141.4, (441)

Rotherham, 80.6, (214), 172.9, (459)

Leeds, 79.1, (627), 119.8, (950)

South Holland, 78.9, (75), 115.8, (110)

Sheffield, 78.7, (460), 125.0, (731)

Bradford, 77.4, (418), 140.2, (757)

North Lincolnshire, 74.3, (128), 142.8, (246)

Wellingborough, 71.5, (57), 55.2, (44)

Slough, 68.9, (103), 87.6, (131)

Darlington, 68.4, (73), 61.8, (66)

Kirklees, 68.0, (299), 107.3, (472)

Stockton-on-Tees, 66.4, (131), 102.4, (202)

North Warwickshire, 65.9, (43), 167.0, (109)

Boston, 65.6, (46), 126.8, (89)

Blackburn with Darwen, 64.8, (97), 108.9, (163)

Rochdale, 64.7, (144), 103.9, (231)

Tameside, 64.5, (146), 105.5, (239)

Hartlepool, 64.1, (60), 89.7, (84)

Peterborough, 62.8, (127), 102.3, (207)

Manchester, 62.8, (347), 97.0, (536)

Oadby and Wigston, 61.4, (35), 63.1, (36)

Bolton, 60.5, (174), 111.3, (320)

Preston, 60.1, (86), 101.3, (145)

Oldham, 59.0, (140), 113.9, (270)

North East Lincolnshire, 58.9, (94), 94.0, (150)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 58.3, (66), 101.6, (115)

South Kesteven, 57.6, (82), 126.4, (180)

West Lindsey, 57.5, (55), 69.0, (66)

Wolverhampton, 57.0, (150), 66.4, (175)

Walsall, 53.9, (154), 75.0, (214)

East Northamptonshire, 52.9, (50), 101.6, (96)

Melton, 52.7, (27), 91.8, (47)

Chorley, 51.6, (61), 72.7, (86)

Stoke-on-Trent, 51.1, (131), 82.7, (212)

Southampton, 50.3, (127), 70.5, (178)

Selby, 49.7, (45), 89.4, (81)

Scarborough, 49.7, (54), 46.0, (50)

Rugby, 49.6, (54), 89.0, (97)

Redditch, 49.3, (42), 82.1, (70)

Stockport, 49.1, (144), 72.6, (213)

Ipswich, 48.9, (67), 71.6, (98)

Sandwell, 48.4, (159), 98.6, (324)

Calderdale, 48.2, (102), 101.2, (214)

Wigan, 47.8, (157), 86.7, (285)

Northampton, 47.6, (107), 67.7, (152)

Bury, 47.1, (90), 71.2, (136)

Charnwood, 46.8, (87), 78.0, (145)

Gedling, 46.7, (55), 55.1, (65)

Newark and Sherwood, 46.6, (57), 93.9, (115)

Kettering, 46.2, (47), 72.7, (74)

Burnley, 46.1, (41), 67.5, (60)

Tamworth, 45.6, (35), 93.9, (72)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 45.2, (137), 52.5, (159)

Rutland, 45.1, (18), 70.1, (28)

Swindon, 44.6, (99), 68.0, (151)

North East Derbyshire, 44.4, (45), 49.3, (50)

Bassetlaw, 44.3, (52), 69.0, (81)

Salford, 44.0, (114), 83.5, (216)

Blaby, 43.3, (44), 70.9, (72)

Fenland, 43.2, (44), 78.5, (80)

Middlesbrough, 42.6, (60), 57.5, (81)

Watford, 42.5, (41), 29.0, (28)

Bolsover, 42.2, (34), 29.8, (24)

Hillingdon, 42.0, (129), 56.7, (174)

South Derbyshire, 42.0, (45), 69.9, (75)

Oxford, 41.3, (63), 59.0, (90)

Dudley, 40.7, (131), 81.8, (263)

Hyndburn, 40.7, (33), 67.9, (55)

Trafford, 40.0, (95), 77.1, (183)

North Tyneside, 39.9, (83), 54.3, (113)

Woking, 39.7, (40), 36.7, (37)

Daventry, 39.6, (34), 32.6, (28)

Wyre Forest, 39.5, (40), 45.4, (46)

Ribble Valley, 39.4, (24), 47.6, (29)

Craven, 38.5, (22), 52.5, (30)

Birmingham, 38.0, (434), 71.0, (811)

Rossendale, 37.8, (27), 56.0, (40)

South Oxfordshire, 37.3, (53), 48.6, (69)

East Lindsey, 36.7, (52), 58.6, (83)

Southend-on-Sea, 36.6, (67), 38.2, (70)

Coventry, 36.3, (135), 52.2, (194)

Harrow, 36.2, (91), 59.7, (150)

Gateshead, 36.1, (73), 42.1, (85)

County Durham, 35.7, (189), 55.1, (292)

Bexley, 35.4, (88), 64.4, (160)

South Ribble, 35.2, (39), 62.3, (69)

Broxtowe, 35.1, (40), 82.4, (94)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 34.6, (45), 58.5, (76)

Ashfield, 34.4, (44), 79.0, (101)

Lichfield, 34.4, (36), 62.0, (65)

East Staffordshire, 34.2, (41), 74.3, (89)

Sunderland, 34.2, (95), 59.1, (164)

Milton Keynes, 34.1, (92), 49.4, (133)

Sedgemoor, 34.1, (42), 53.6, (66)

Wychavon, 34.0, (44), 32.4, (42)

Hounslow, 33.1, (90), 55.2, (150)

Spelthorne, 33.1, (33), 50.1, (50)

Dartford, 32.9, (37), 68.4, (77)

Kensington and Chelsea, 32.7, (51), 39.1, (61)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 32.5, (111), 60.4, (206)

East Cambridgeshire, 32.3, (29), 36.7, (33)

Three Rivers, 32.1, (30), 31.1, (29)

Stevenage, 31.9, (28), 83.1, (73)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 31.5, (31), 31.5, (31)

Barrow-in-Furness, 31.3, (21), 26.8, (18)

High Peak, 31.3, (29), 60.4, (56)

Solihull, 31.0, (67), 59.2, (128)

Eastleigh, 30.7, (41), 52.4, (70)

Barking and Dagenham, 30.5, (65), 62.5, (133)

Ealing, 30.4, (104), 51.5, (176)

Stratford-on-Avon, 30.0, (39), 36.1, (47)

Kingston upon Thames, 29.9, (53), 39.4, (70)

Dacorum, 29.7, (46), 33.6, (52)

South Tyneside, 29.1, (44), 40.4, (61)

Eastbourne, 28.9, (30), 34.7, (36)

Erewash, 28.6, (33), 34.7, (40)

Warrington, 28.6, (60), 51.4, (108)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 28.4, (43), 64.1, (97)

Redbridge, 28.2, (86), 50.5, (154)

Swale, 27.3, (41), 59.3, (89)

Pendle, 27.1, (25), 34.7, (32)

North West Leicestershire, 27.0, (28), 73.4, (76)

Welwyn Hatfield, 26.8, (33), 36.6, (45)

South Northamptonshire, 26.5, (25), 26.5, (25)

West Oxfordshire, 26.2, (29), 54.2, (60)

Test Valley, 26.2, (33), 29.3, (37)

Derby, 26.0, (67), 51.7, (133)

Canterbury, 26.0, (43), 41.7, (69)

Nottingham, 25.8, (86), 70.9, (236)

Barnet, 25.8, (102), 29.6, (117)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 25.8, (39), 40.3, (61)

Hart, 25.8, (25), 45.3, (44)

North Kesteven, 25.7, (30), 41.9, (49)

South Somerset, 25.5, (43), 63.0, (106)

Redcar and Cleveland, 25.5, (35), 40.1, (55)

Newham, 25.5, (90), 37.9, (134)

Northumberland, 25.4, (82), 47.5, (153)

Thanet, 25.4, (36), 47.9, (68)

Broadland, 25.2, (33), 51.2, (67)

Chesterfield, 24.8, (26), 39.1, (41)

Richmond upon Thames, 24.7, (49), 33.8, (67)

Worcester, 24.7, (25), 36.6, (37)

South Bucks, 24.3, (17), 30.0, (21)

Central Bedfordshire, 24.3, (70), 55.4, (160)

Huntingdonshire, 24.2, (43), 56.2, (100)

Reading, 24.1, (39), 36.5, (59)

Chiltern, 24.0, (23), 27.1, (26)

Wandsworth, 24.0, (79), 37.0, (122)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 23.9, (31), 42.5, (55)

Cheshire East, 23.9, (92), 44.8, (172)

Tower Hamlets, 23.7, (77), 35.1, (114)

Breckland, 23.6, (33), 66.4, (93)

Lincoln, 23.2, (23), 35.2, (35)

Brent, 23.0, (76), 40.6, (134)

West Lancashire, 22.7, (26), 62.1, (71)

Lancaster, 22.6, (33), 41.1, (60)

Allerdale, 22.5, (22), 33.8, (33)

Halton, 22.4, (29), 49.5, (64)

Merton, 22.3, (46), 40.7, (84)

Warwick, 22.3, (32), 27.1, (39)

Vale of White Horse, 22.1, (30), 31.6, (43)

Waltham Forest, 22.0, (61), 33.2, (92)

Bristol, 22.0, (102), 50.7, (235)

Knowsley, 21.9, (33), 38.4, (58)

Wycombe, 21.8, (38), 48.1, (84)

St. Helens, 21.6, (39), 43.7, (79)

Ashford, 21.5, (28), 27.7, (36)

Bracknell Forest, 21.2, (26), 40.8, (50)

Greenwich, 20.8, (60), 38.9, (112)

Havering, 20.8, (54), 31.2, (81)

Haringey, 20.5, (55), 31.6, (85)

Basingstoke and Deane, 20.4, (36), 33.4, (59)

South Gloucestershire, 20.3, (58), 40.7, (116)

Amber Valley, 20.3, (26), 42.9, (55)

Sefton, 20.3, (56), 30.4, (84)

Liverpool, 19.9, (99), 37.7, (188)

Tendring, 19.8, (29), 58.0, (85)

Hambleton, 19.7, (18), 22.9, (21)

Cheshire West and Chester, 19.5, (67), 54.8, (188)

Arun, 19.3, (31), 26.1, (42)

Aylesbury Vale, 19.1, (38), 34.1, (68)

Bedford, 19.0, (33), 36.9, (64)

Elmbridge, 19.0, (26), 17.5, (24)

Chichester, 19.0, (23), 25.6, (31)

Westminster, 18.8, (49), 23.0, (60)

Adur, 18.7, (12), 15.6, (10)

Blackpool, 18.6, (26), 28.7, (40)

Richmondshire, 18.6, (10), 29.8, (16)

Epsom and Ewell, 18.6, (15), 49.6, (40)

South Norfolk, 18.5, (26), 20.6, (29)

Telford and Wrekin, 18.3, (33), 27.2, (49)

West Berkshire, 18.3, (29), 30.3, (48)

Enfield, 18.3, (61), 33.9, (113)

Wokingham, 18.1, (31), 35.1, (60)

Bromsgrove, 18.0, (18), 49.1, (49)

Wealden, 18.0, (29), 18.6, (30)

Cannock Chase, 17.9, (18), 53.6, (54)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 17.8, (33), 44.3, (82)

Wiltshire, 17.6, (88), 27.2, (136)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 17.5, (69), 20.0, (79)

Islington, 17.3, (42), 28.0, (68)

West Suffolk, 17.3, (31), 35.7, (64)

Harlow, 17.2, (15), 32.2, (28)

North Hertfordshire, 17.2, (23), 41.9, (56)

Worthing, 17.2, (19), 19.9, (22)

Harborough, 17.1, (16), 41.6, (39)

Rushmoor, 16.9, (16), 26.4, (25)

South Staffordshire, 16.9, (19), 37.4, (42)

East Suffolk, 16.8, (42), 26.9, (67)

Runnymede, 16.8, (15), 41.4, (37)

Hertsmere, 16.2, (17), 28.6, (30)

Copeland, 16.1, (11), 42.5, (29)

Thurrock, 16.1, (28), 36.1, (63)

Cambridge, 16.0, (20), 39.3, (49)

Plymouth, 16.0, (42), 45.0, (118)

Crawley, 16.0, (18), 42.7, (48)

Rushcliffe, 15.9, (19), 25.2, (30)

Gravesham, 15.9, (17), 18.7, (20)

Hackney and City of London, 15.8, (46), 24.1, (70)

Mid Devon, 15.8, (13), 27.9, (23)

Chelmsford, 15.7, (28), 23.5, (42)

Surrey Heath, 15.7, (14), 20.2, (18)

Brentwood, 15.6, (12), 13.0, (10)

Medway, 15.4, (43), 33.0, (92)

Wirral, 15.4, (50), 24.1, (78)

Mid Suffolk, 15.4, (16), 27.9, (29)

Portsmouth, 15.4, (33), 39.6, (85)

North Somerset, 15.3, (33), 26.0, (56)

Stafford, 15.3, (21), 27.7, (38)

Havant, 15.1, (19), 39.6, (50)

Sutton, 15.0, (31), 33.4, (69)

Isle of Wight, 14.8, (21), 16.9, (24)

Reigate and Banstead, 14.8, (22), 26.2, (39)

Shropshire, 14.5, (47), 26.0, (84)

Croydon, 14.5, (56), 21.7, (84)

New Forest, 14.4, (26), 25.0, (45)

Broxbourne, 14.4, (14), 28.8, (28)

Castle Point, 14.4, (13), 28.8, (26)

Tonbridge and Malling, 14.4, (19), 28.0, (37)

Somerset West and Taunton, 14.2, (22), 22.6, (35)

Sevenoaks, 14.1, (17), 19.0, (23)

Herefordshire, 14.0, (27), 25.4, (49)

Bromley, 13.8, (46), 23.8, (79)

South Cambridgeshire, 13.8, (22), 32.1, (51)

Fareham, 13.8, (16), 31.8, (37)

Mole Valley, 13.8, (12), 19.5, (17)

Fylde, 13.6, (11), 45.8, (37)

Lewes, 13.6, (14), 17.4, (18)

Lambeth, 13.5, (44), 26.4, (86)

Brighton and Hove, 13.4, (39), 27.8, (81)

Colchester, 13.4, (26), 38.0, (74)

Camden, 13.3, (36), 22.6, (61)

Cherwell, 13.3, (20), 21.9, (33)

Babergh, 13.0, (12), 16.3, (15)

Gosport, 13.0, (11), 34.2, (29)

St Albans, 12.8, (19), 16.8, (25)

Ryedale, 12.6, (7), 18.1, (10)

Tunbridge Wells, 12.6, (15), 28.6, (34)

Southwark, 12.5, (40), 23.2, (74)

York, 12.3, (26), 29.0, (61)

Maldon, 12.3, (8), 21.6, (14)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 12.2, (70), 18.7, (107)

Cotswold, 12.2, (11), 8.9, (8)

Norwich, 12.1, (17), 28.5, (40)

Great Yarmouth, 12.1, (12), 16.1, (16)

Carlisle, 12.0, (13), 18.4, (20)

Tewkesbury, 11.6, (11), 9.5, (9)

Epping Forest, 11.4, (15), 21.3, (28)

Winchester, 11.2, (14), 24.0, (30)

Horsham, 11.1, (16), 20.9, (30)

Dorset, 11.1, (42), 24.8, (94)

Derbyshire Dales, 11.1, (8), 42.9, (31)

Gloucester, 10.8, (14), 17.8, (23)

Lewisham, 10.8, (33), 25.8, (79)

Wyre, 10.7, (12), 29.4, (33)

Exeter, 10.7, (14), 19.8, (26)

Harrogate, 10.6, (17), 27.4, (44)

Maidstone, 10.5, (18), 27.4, (47)

South Lakeland, 10.5, (11), 12.4, (13)

Teignbridge, 10.4, (14), 12.7, (17)

Bath and North East Somerset, 10.3, (20), 16.6, (32)

Cheltenham, 10.3, (12), 19.8, (23)

Rochford, 10.3, (9), 41.2, (36)

Tandridge, 10.2, (9), 21.6, (19)

Basildon, 10.1, (19), 19.8, (37)

Uttlesford, 9.9, (9), 19.7, (18)

East Hampshire, 9.8, (12), 22.1, (27)

Torbay, 9.5, (13), 21.3, (29)

Guildford, 9.4, (14), 20.8, (31)

Eden, 9.4, (5), 11.3, (6)

Dover, 9.3, (11), 26.2, (31)

Forest of Dean, 9.2, (8), 24.2, (21)

South Hams, 9.2, (8), 17.2, (15)

Braintree, 9.2, (14), 37.4, (57)

East Devon, 8.9, (13), 27.3, (40)

East Hertfordshire, 8.7, (13), 16.7, (25)

Mid Sussex, 8.6, (13), 22.5, (34)

North Devon, 8.2, (8), 6.2, (6)

Waverley, 7.9, (10), 18.2, (23)

Mendip, 7.8, (9), 27.7, (32)

North Norfolk, 7.6, (8), 17.2, (18)

Stroud, 7.5, (9), 20.0, (24)

West Devon, 7.2, (4), 17.9, (10)

Hastings, 6.5, (6), 6.5, (6)

Malvern Hills, 6.4, (5), 29.2, (23)

Rother, 5.2, (5), 9.4, (9)

Torridge, 4.4, (3), 13.2, (9)

Folkestone and Hythe, 1.8, (2), 15.0, (17)