Tributes paid to millionaire hotelier at the centre of murder inquiry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Tributes have been paid to a millionaire hotelier who died after suffering stab wounds at his home.

Sir Richard Sutton, who owned a string of top hotels in London, died during an incident at a property near Gillingham, Dorset.

Dorset Police said a man in his 80s suffered fatal stab wounds at a property in Higher Langham on Wednesday evening.

#LatestNews – Detectives have launched a murder investigation following an incident at an address in Higher Langham near Gillingham on the evening of Wednesday 7 April 2021. One man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Read more here: https://t.co/v7UgPUTsa3 pic.twitter.com/8uyVIQMTfD — Dorset Police (@dorsetpolice) April 8, 2021

A woman in her 60s, named in reports as Sir Richard’s wife, was critically injured in the incident and was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Police said a 34-year-old man, who was known to the victims, was arrested in the Hammersmith area of London after a vehicle was stopped by the Met Police.

The suspect, who was from the Gillingham area, was later taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Sir Richard was one of the UK’s wealthiest people and featured in the Sunday Times Rich List in 2017 with assets valued at over £200 million.

He had an extensive property and farming portfolio, including the 6,500-acre Benham Estate in West Berkshire and the Stainton Estate in Lincolnshire.

In a statement, Sir Richard Sutton Ltd said: “We are deeply saddened and devastated by the sudden death of Sir Richard Sutton, announced this morning.

“Sir Richard was a caring, generous and warm family man, who genuinely regarded those who worked for him as part of his extended family.

“Sir Richard was passionately devoted to both his company and its people, setting the highest standards for quality in the hotel, farming and property interests within the group.

“His loss will be felt by everyone within the company, those who worked with him, and his family who have lost an incredible individual.

“Our thoughts are with the Sutton family at this tragic time.”

Dorset Police appeal for anyone with information to contact officers.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died and the injured woman at this extremely difficult time and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We will be carrying out a full investigation to establish exactly what happened at the address in Higher Langham, and I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area on the evening of April 7 to please contact us.

“A cordon remains in place at the address and there will continue to be a heavy police presence in the vicinity as we carry out inquiries.

“Officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”