Stamps to feature original artworks celebrating classic science fiction novels

Royal Mail has released images of original artworks being issued on a new set of stamps to celebrate six classic science fiction novels by British writers.

The specially commissioned illustrations feature interpretations of the classics, and will appear on a range of stamps available from April 15.

Royal Mail said the stamps are being issued in the year that marks the 75th anniversary of the death of HG Wells and the 70th anniversary of the publication of John Wyndham’s The Day Of The Triffids.

Classic sci-fi stamps (Royal Mail/PA)

The classic novels and illustrators featured in the set are:

– Frankenstein by Mary Shelley: illustration by Sabina Sinko

– The Time Machine by HG Wells: illustration by Francisco Rodriguez

– Brave New World by Aldous Huxley: illustration by Thomas Danthony

The Day Of The Triffids stamp (Royal Mail/PA)

– The Day Of The Triffids by John Wyndham: illustration by Mick Brownfield

– Childhood’s End by Arthur C Clarke: illustration by Matt Murphy

– Shikasta by Doris Lessing: illustration by Sarah Jones

Royal Mail added that the writers whose work is featured on the stamps are household names across the world, highlighting how Britain has been at the forefront of science fiction writing.