What the papers say – April 9

The unrest in Belfast, trouble in the travel industry and the murder of a millionaire are splashed across the nation’s front pages.

Metro leads on the continuing violence in Northern Ireland, along with a story cheering Monday’s reopening of pubs, restaurants and shops in England.

And US President Joe Biden has ramped up pressure on No 10 over the Ulster riots, according to The Guardian.

As the Government’s travel taskforce hands in its findings, The Daily Telegraph leads on a “backlash” over the cost of Covid tests for holidaymakers.

But the Daily Mail strikes an upbeat tone on the same subject, saying travel restrictions look likely to be eased in a review at the end of June, and that travellers are set to receive free coronavirus test kits.

Elsewhere, a new poll has shown 75% of Britons still consider the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to be safe, according to The Times.

The i carries the reassurances of medical leaders from seven royal colleges that the jab is safe.

And The Sun leads on TV star Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper returning home from hospital after his long battle with Covid-19.

The Daily Express splashes on the stabbing incident which has left hotelier Sir Richard Lexington dead and his wife Anne Schrieber in hospital, with the Daily Mirror covering the story under headline: “Hotels tycoon murdered in his mansion”.

Meanwhile, The Independent looks into the political storm growing around Chancellor Rishi Sunak in connection to the David Cameron-Lex Greensill saga.

The Financial Times leads on Joe Biden’s “global tax plan” which “calls on big multi-nationals to pay local levies”.

And the Daily Star carries a story saying sunbathing can fight Covid.