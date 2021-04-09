Saturday, April 10th 2021 Show Links
The Duke of Edinburgh in numbers

by Press Association
April 9, 2021, 1:04 pm
The Duke of Edinburgh and the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony (PA)
Here’s a look at the Duke of Edinburgh in numbers:

2 – Round-the-world trips on the Royal Yacht Britannia

4 – Children

8 – Grandchildren

The Duke of Edinburgh with grandsons Prince Harry and the Duke of Cambridge during a Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham (PA)

10 – Great-grandchildren

14 – Books authored

18 – Age at first publicised meeting with a young Princess Elizabeth at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth

26 – Age he became the Duke of Edinburgh and married the future Queen

Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten at Buckingham Palace after the announcement of their engagement in 1947 (PA)

32 – Service appointments

54 – Presentation of colours

73 – Years married to the Queen

637 – Solo overseas visits, including 229 visits to 67 Commonwealth countries, and 408 visits to 76 other countries

785 – Patronages he held before his retirement in 2017

5,496 – Speeches given

5,986 – Flying hours in 59 types of aircraft

22,219 – Solo engagements from 1952 to August 2 2017 when he officially retired

