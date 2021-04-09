Saturday, April 10th 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Philip through the decades

by Press Association
April 9, 2021, 1:50 pm
The Duke of Edinburgh on a royal visit to Canada (Chris Jackson/PA)
Here are 10 photos from the life and times of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The dashing Prince Philip of Greece married the young Princess Elizabeth and went on to serve for decades as consort to the Queen.

Central to royal life since the 1940s, he was a father, a sportsman, a royal companion and a key public figure.

In the 1940s
Tall, athletic Prince Philip of Greece, a month before his wedding to Princess Elizabeth (PA)
On the balcony after the Coronation
The Queen and Philip on Coronation Day in 1953 (PA)

The duke dedicated himself to supporting the Queen, on official engagements, at grand state events, foreign tours and in all aspects of her reign and life – and was always ready to lend a hand.

The State Opening of Parliament
The duke and the Queen leave the House of Lords after the State Opening of Parliament (Carl Court/PA)
The Irish State Visit
The couple react as they bid farewell to Irish President Michael D Higgins at Windsor Castle in 2014 (Leon Neal/PA)

He was father to the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex

The royal family
Seated on a tartan rug, the royal family play with baby Prince Andrew in the grounds of Balmoral (PA)
The royals growing up
The Queen, Prince of Wales, Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and the Duke of Edinburgh on board the Royal Yacht Britannia during a visit to Norway (PA)

Philip was a skilled polo player for many years, as well as an accomplished sailor, pilot and carriage driver.

The royal couple at a polo match
The Queen presents her husband with a trophy after an exhibition polo match in which he played for Hurlingham against the New Zealand team, Aotea, in 1955 (PA)
Carriage driving
The duke competes in the Sandringham Country Show horse driving trials (Chris Radburn/PA)

Sometimes the countless royal duties took their toll. Philip was known to occasionally “rest his eyes” while on official engagements.

Philip 'resting his eyes'
The Queen and Philip attend a lecture during a visit to the London School of Economics and Political Science in 2008 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
A smiling Philip on royal duty
The Duke of Edinburgh smiles as he prepares to present a medal from the World Ship Trust to Alan Latourelle in Halifax, Canada (Chris Jackson/PA)

