What countries will be on ‘green’ list for foreign travel?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Many people are desperate to find out what countries will be placed on the Government’s “green” list for travellers.

A new traffic light system will be used to determine testing and quarantine requirements for UK arrivals once overseas leisure travel is permitted.

Countries will be put on either the “green”, “amber” or “red” list based on coronavirus risks.

Initial lists will be published early next month.

Assessments will be based on a range of factors, including the proportion of a country’s population which has been vaccinated, rates of infection, emerging new variants and the country’s access to reliable scientific data and genomic sequencing.

Using that criteria, here are 10 destinations that could be added to the “green” list:

– Gibraltar;

– Israel;

– Malta;

– Morocco;

– Portugal;

– Singapore;

– South Korea;

– The Caribbean;

– United Arab Emirates;

– USA.

The “red list” is already in operation.

It currently has 39 destinations on it, including all of South America and southern Africa.

Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan and the Philippines were added on Friday.