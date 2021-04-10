Five former US presidents pay respects to Duke of Edinburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

All five living former US presidents have paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh as messages of condolence from leaders around the world flood in.

There were 18 different US leaders during Philip’s lifetime, 13 of whom met the Queen during their time in office, beginning with President Harry Truman who met then-Princess Elizabeth in 1951.

Philip accompanied his wife on almost all of these occasions.

Jimmy Carter, the oldest living US president at 96, said in a tweet issued via the presidential library: “We are sorry to hear that Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away.”

We are sorry to hear that Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away. President Carter and other heads of state dined with His Royal Highness and other members of the Royal Family on May 7, 1977, while attending the G7 Summit in London. Image, NAID 174724 pic.twitter.com/Abm2teKCwX — Jimmy Carter Presidential Library (@CarterLibrary) April 9, 2021

It was accompanied by an image of Mr Carter and other heads of state before a state dinner with the Queen, Philip and other senior royals during the G7 Summit in London in 1977.

Donald Trump, who met the royal family twice during his four years in office, including a state visit in 2019, said Philip’s death is “an irreplaceable loss for Great Britain, and for all who hold dear our civilisation”.

He said the duke “defined British dignity and grace” and “personified the quiet reserve, stern fortitude, and unbending integrity of the United Kingdom”.

The Queen and Donald Trump during the commemorations for the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings during one of the former president’s visits (Andrew Matthews/PA)

His predecessor, Barack Obama, said they were nervous of how to handle the “palaces and pomp” of the British monarchy during their visit but the Queen and Philip put them “at ease with their grace and generosity”.

Mr Obama said: “Prince Philip in particular was kind and warm, with a sharp wit and unfailing good humour.

“It was our first introduction to the man behind the title, and in the years since, our admiration for him has only grown.”

George W Bush and his wife Laura praised Philip’s “dignity” and “boundless strength” during his many decades as consort to the Queen.

“He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign,” the couple said.

“Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed.”

He added that he and his wife offer heartfelt condolences to the Queen and the rest of Philip’s family.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh with US President George Bush and wife Laura in St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle (PA)

Bill and Hillary Clinton said they had enjoyed “every opportunity we had to visit” Philip during their time at the heart of US government.

The Clintons said: “Hillary and I mourn the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, and we join people from all around the world in giving thanks for his remarkable life of service.

“We enjoyed every opportunity we had to visit with him through the years and will always be deeply grateful for the kindness he showed us.”

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh with Bill and Hillary Clinton in the Grand Entrance of Buckingham Palace (John Stillwell/PA)

Current President Joe Biden, who is reportedly due to meet the Queen in June, was among the first to expressed his sympathy, praising Philip’s life of “devoted public service”.

In a message on behalf of himself and his wife Jill, Mr Biden said: “Prince Philip’s legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavours he shaped.”

The couple added: “The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the armed forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more.

