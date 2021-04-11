Sunday, April 11th 2021 Show Links
Prince Philip’s final resting place

by Press Association
April 11, 2021, 2:39 pm
The small King George VI Memorial Chapel (PA)
Following his funeral, the Duke of Edinburgh will be privately interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel – but this will not be his final resting place.

When the Queen dies, Philip will be transferred to the gothic church’s King George VI memorial chapel to lie alongside his devoted wife of 73 years.

The tiny chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.

The chapel
The George VI Memorial Chapel where the Queen Mother was interred in 2002 (Tim Ockeneden/PA)

The central feature of the pale stone annexe, which was added on to the north side of St George’s behind the North Quire Aisle in 1969, is a black stone slab set into the floor.

