Queen ‘thinking of others’ and ‘bearing up’ after Philip’s death – Wessexes

The Queen is “thinking of others” before herself as she comes to terms with the loss of her husband of 73 years, the Countess of Wessex has said.

Sophie and the Earl of Wessex spoke with reporters after leaving a church service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor on Sunday with their daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

Edward added that his mother was “bearing up” and the royal family appreciated “the wave of affection” for the Duke of Edinburgh from the public since his death was announced on Friday.