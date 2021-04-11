Mother of dead baby discovered in supermarket car park found

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The mother of a newborn baby found dead in a supermarket car park in Wolverhampton has been found, police have said.

The infant was found in the Morrisons car park on the Black Country Route in Bilston on Sunday just after 9am.

West Midlands police issued an urgent appeal to try and find the mother, saying she was “in real need of help”.

The force said at 8pm on Sunday evening that the mother has been found “and is now receiving appropriate care”.

It added officers would be speaking with her “in due course” and thanked the public for sharing the appeal.

West Midlands Police said previously the baby had been found be a member of the public and that it was not known when the baby was born or how they came to be in the car park.

#UPDATE | We’ve identified the mother as a result of our earlier appeal and she is now receiving appropriate care. We will be speaking to her in due course. Thank you to everyone for sharing the appeal. — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) April 11, 2021

Detective Inspector Jim Edmonds said the scene and the baby had been treated “with the utmost care and dignity today”.

When he issued the appeal to find the mother, he said: “While we don’t yet know what has happened, what we do know is that there must be a mother out there who is in real need of help − and she is my absolute priority at the moment.”

A Morrisons spokesman said earlier the company is helping the police and it would not be releasing any further information about the discovery.