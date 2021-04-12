Monday, April 12th 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Back to the gym, pub, pool, salon and shops

by Press Association
April 12, 2021, 9:31 am Updated: April 12, 2021, 12:25 pm
Hair stylist Charlie Forber cuts the hair of Shirley Faragher at the reopening of Terence Paul Hair Salon in Knutsford, Cheshire (Martin Rickett/PA)
People queued for an early-morning shopping fix as non-essential stores reopened in the latest relaxation of England’s coronavirus lockdown regulations.

Pub gardens and outdoor dining at restaurants were also set to resume as well as gyms, hairdressers, nail salons and zoos.

Wales was also enjoy renewed freedoms from Monday, with non-essential retail reopened and border restrictions eased to permit travel again with the rest of the UK and Ireland. The “stay at home” order in Northern Ireland also ended, with more people permitted to meet outdoors.

Shoppers in St David’s Shopping Centre in Cardiff
Shoppers in St David’s Shopping Centre in Cardiff (Adam Hale/PA)
Girl enters Hamleys toy store
Nevaeah Valentine Peebles, three, dances as she enters the store at the reopening of Hamleys toy shop on Regent Street, London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Children visit the penguins at London Zoo in Regent’s Park
Children visit the penguins at London Zoo in Regent’s Park (Aaron Chown/PA)
Shoppers sit in the market square in Nottingham
Shoppers sit in the market square in Nottingham (Tim Goode/PA)
Children play in swimming pool
Robyn Delany, seven and Greyson Delany, 10, in the pool at David Lloyd Cambridge as the health and fitness group reopens all 88 of its clubs in England (Jeff Spicer/PA)
A shopper waves as she enters the Primark store in Oxford Street, London
A shopper waves as she enters the Primark store in Oxford Street, London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Friends Sue Bell (middle) and Pippa Ingram receive their drinks after being the first customers back at the Royal Victoria Pavilion in Ramsgate, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Visitors queue to return to London Zoo
Visitors queue to return to London Zoo (Aaron Chown/PA)
Man gets his hair cut
Luke Nancollis (left) cuts the hair of John-Paul Jeffs at the Crate Gentlemen’s Hairdressing in Knutsford, Cheshire (Martin Rickett/PA)
Personal trainer Bella Gordijenko instructs Arthik Francis in the gym at David Lloyd Cambridge (Jeff Spicer/PA)
Magdelaine Gibson sprays client Isabella Robinson
Magdelaine Gibson sprays client Isabella Robinson, 27 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A woman has her hair coloured at the reopening of Flint Hair in Norwich
A woman has her hair coloured at the reopening of Flint Hair in Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
A southern white rhino beside a 'we are open' sign
A southern white rhino beside a ‘we are open’ sign at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire (ZSL Whipsnade Zoo/PA)
Rebecca Richardson (top) and Genevieve Florence, members of the Aquabatix synchronised swimming team were able to practice again in north London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Siblings play with git=ant teddy bear
Siblings Lyla and Leo Stevens-Pierce play with a giant teddy bear at Hamleys toy store on Regent Street, London (Victoria Jones/PA)