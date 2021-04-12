Surge in journeys as lockdown restrictions ease

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Transport usage surged across England as coronavirus restrictions were partially lifted.

Road journeys in London at 8am on Monday took an average of 42% longer compared with free-flow conditions, according to location technology firm TomTom.

That is up from 32% at that time on April 6, the first working day of last week.

Other cities to experience rises over the same period included Brighton (22% to 28%), Birmingham (22% to 27%), Bristol (25% to 33%), Manchester (27% to 37%) and Leeds (23% to 51%).

Stephanie Leonard, head of traffic innovation and policy at TomTom, commented: “This morning’s data shows a significant increase in traffic congestion on the roads, a sign that Covid-19 rules have eased across England.

“This could demonstrate that while we are slowly beginning to return back to normality with non-essential retail opening, driving still remains the chosen choice of transport as we continue to navigate through the pandemic.”

Indoor gyms, swimming pools, nail salons, outdoor visitor attractions and self-contained accommodation providers all welcomed customers back on Monday.

Train ticket retailer Trainline reported that bookings for travel this week are up 52% compared with last week, and 135% on the week beginning March 15.

The surge includes a rise in long-distance journeys.

Blackpool has been a popular destination (Peter Byrne/PA)

Stations at beach destinations have seen some of the largest increases.

Popular locations include Blackpool; St Ives and Penzance, Cornwall; Clacton-on-Sea, Essex; and Brighton.

Journeys booked for peak weekday travel have also risen, suggesting more people are resuming their commute rather than working from home.

The most popular city stations booked as a destination this week include London’s Euston, King’s Cross and Paddington stations, Manchester Piccadilly, Leeds, Birmingham New Street, Newcastle and York.

Meanwhile, a fault with the signalling system caused disruption to all routes in and out of London Liverpool Street.