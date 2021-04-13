What the papers say – April 13

The nation’s papers are led by the statements of William and Harry on Philip’s death, while several also splash on continued questions for David Cameron over his lobbying efforts.
The Daily Telegraph and Daily Express lead with William’s comments on his grandfather’s passing, as he says Philip would want his family to “get on with the job”.
Meanwhile, The Sun, Metro and Daily Mirror focus on the differences between William’s statement and that of his brother.
The Daily Mail reports senior royals will come together to stand beside the Queen for future public engagements.
Elsewhere, The Times, The Guardian and the Financial Times all lead with No 10 launching an inquiry into David Cameron’s lobbying for Greensill.
The i says ministers are considering plans to allow people to “mix and match” their booster jabs in order to provide better immunity against Covid-19.
Accident and emergency doctors fear their departments face overcrowding “within weeks”, according to The Independent.
And the Daily Star leads with Britons braving freezing weather to return to pub gardens and outdoor dining venues on the first day of lockdown easing.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe