‘Jurassic giant’ dinosaur footprint found on Yorkshire coast

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A dinosaur footprint described as a “real Jurassic giant” has been discovered on the Yorkshire coast.

The find is the largest dinosaur footprint ever found in Yorkshire and was made by a woman collecting shellfish on the beach.

Experts believe it was made by a large meat-eating dinosaur with a possible body length of eight to nine metres, matching the print of a Megalosaurus, which lived between 175 and 164 million years ago.

Marie Woods with the giant dinosaur footprint she found on a Yorkshire beach (Marie Woods/PA)

Archaeologist Marie Woods said she was collecting shellfish at the time and was shocked to stumble across the huge print. Now she is hoping it will be possible to save it before it is washed away.

She said: “I was grabbing some shellfish for dinner. I didn’t collect much after seeing that.”

Ms Woods said: “It’s in a fragile state and sits close to the water level, meaning it could be lost to the sea.

“John Oxley [former city archaeologist of York] came to take a series photographs so that we could create a 3D model if collection isn’t possible.”

Following her discovery, at a location which is being kept secret, Ms Woods contacted specialists including palaeontologist Dr Dean Lomax, the author of Dinosaurs of the British Isles.

Dr Lomax said Ms Woods’s discovery turned out to be a rediscovery, as it had been partially spotted by fossil collector Rob Taylor back in November 2020.

Despite Mr Taylor posting pictures of his find in a Facebook group dedicated to fossils from Yorkshire, the fossil was not yet fully exposed and nobody had realised its true importance.

Dr Lomax, who grew up hunting for fossils on the Yorkshire coast and has written extensively on dinosaur finds, said: “This is the largest theropod footprint ever found in Yorkshire, made by a large meat-eating dinosaur.

“We know this because the shape and three-toed track, along with the impression of the claws, are absolutely spot-on for having been made by a large theropod that probably had a hip height of about 2.4 metres and possible body length approaching eight to nine metres – so a real Jurassic giant.

“We can never be certain of exactly what species made it, but the footprint type would match the likes of a dinosaur found in Britain and called Megalosaurus, which lived at roughly the same time this footprint was created, during the Middle Jurassic.”

He added: “Yorkshire’s coast is world renowned for its dinosaur tracks, primarily through research by Dr Mike Romano and Dr Martin Whyte, who spent around 20 years researching and discovering hundreds [to] thousands of tracks.”

Dr Lomax said: “I’m very grateful that he (Rob Taylor) and Marie have made this discovery, and hope that the specimen can be rescued for science.

“It will definitely make for a wonderful study and would look amazing on display, for the public to enjoy.”

Local fossil specialist John Hudson, who found the previous largest specimen in 2006, helped Ms Woods with taking measurements of her find.