The Duke of Edinburgh’s grandchildren

The Duke of Edinburgh’s eight grandchildren are mourning the loss of their “Grandpa”.

– Peter Phillips

The 43-year-old is the eldest son of the Princess Royal and was the duke’s first grandchild.

His summers were spent – like all of the duke’s close descendants – with the Queen and Philip at Balmoral, and onboard the Royal Yacht Britannia.

Philip looks at two-year-old Peter Phillips at Balmoral in 1979 (Ron Bell/PA)

In 1991, a teenage Peter welcomed his grandparents on a tour of Port Regis school in Dorset, showing Philip a burglar alarm he made for a classroom project.

Peter Phillips shows the duke a burglar alarm he made (PA)

Mr Phillips, who announced his divorce from wife Autumn last year, runs the UK arm of events and sponsorship agency Sports and Entertainment Ltd (SEL), after a previous career working for RBS and in Hong Kong on a Williams Formula One sponsorship deal.

In 2016, his agency organised the Patron’s Lunch celebration in honour of the Queen’s 90th birthday.

The Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of Edinburgh and Peter Phillips in the Royal Box during the Patron’s Lunch in The Mall in 2016 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

– Zara Tindall

The champion equestrian rider won a silver medal in the London 2012 Olympics with Team GB.

A firm favourite with her grandparents, she has often been pictured greeting the Queen and Philip warmly at official or family events.

The duke greets granddaughter Zara and the Queen shakes hands with Mike Tindall at a Buckingham Palace reception (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Princess Royal’s daughter gave birth weeks ago to her third child.

She named her son Lucas Philip, with his middle name in honour of both the duke and husband Mike Tindall’s father.

The Queen and Philip with Zara Phillips, William and Peter Phillips on board Britannia in 1985 (PA)

– The Duke of Cambridge

William described his grandfather as a “extraordinary man”.

He praised Philip’s “mischievous sense of humour”, adding: “I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”

William with the duke (David Davies/PA)

William also spent summers at Balmoral, enjoying the shooting, hunting and fishing, which was much loved by the duke, on the Aberdeenshire estate.

The future king said the Duke of Edinburgh’s presence helped him through “the hardest days”.

Philip walks with William, Earl Spencer, Harry and Charles behind Diana, Princess of Wales’ funeral cortege (Adam Butler/PA)

William has experienced a devastating rift with his brother the Duke of Sussex and the fallout from Megxit.

Princes William and Harry were also with the Queen and Philip at Balmoral when their mother Diana, Princess of Wales died suddenly in a car crash in 1997.

– The Duke of Sussex

Harry’s tribute to the duke summed him up as as “master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right till the end”.

Philip with Harry (Steve Parsons/PA)

He added: “I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it’.”

It was a source of immense pride to Harry that he took over Philip’s role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, and of great sadness when the Queen removed the honorary position after he stepped down as a senior working royal.

He signed off his tribute to Philip with the Marines motto “Per Mare Per Terram”, which means “By Sea, By Land”.

– Princess Beatrice

Beatrice was delighted that Philip and the Queen made it to a secret lockdown for her wedding to property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last summer.

Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their wedding with their closest family. 📷 The happy couple are pictured with Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Photograph by Benjamin Wheeler. pic.twitter.com/Ztw1Kk0eRy — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2020

The smiling duke was pictured – socially distanced from the bride and groom – in images released to mark the day.

As a child, Beatrice – the eldest daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York – sometimes travelled to church in the Queen and Philip’s car.

Beatrice and Eugenie en route to Crathie Kirk with the Queen and Philip (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Beatrice, 32, has a full-time job at Afiniti, an artificial intelligence software firm, where she is vice president of partnerships and strategy.

– Princess Eugenie

Philip’s death came weeks after Eugenie, 31, became a first-time mother.

Her son August – who has the middle name Philip in tribute to his great-grandfather – was born in February.

Beatrice, Eugenie and Philip at the Epsom Derby in 2012 (Steve Parsons/PA)

The youngest daughter of the Duke of York works as a director at the contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London.

Her affection for both her grandparents has been evident over the years.

The duke looks at Eugenie following a service to commemorate the Queen Mother’s 100th birthday in 2000 (PA)

“They are the most incredibly supportive couple to each other… I think he is her rock, really, and she is his,” she said during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee festivities in 2012.

– Lady Louise Windsor

Seventeen-year-old Lady Louise has embraced the pastimes associated with her grandfather, taking up carriage driving and starting her Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award.

Lady Louise Windsor drives a carriage during the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The teenager, who is studying for A-levels, attended church with her parents the Earl and Countess of Wessex on Sunday as they gave tributes honouring Philip.

Edward and Sophie decided that when Lady Louise was born, although she would just use Windsor, she should have the full surname Mountbatten-Windsor, which will have pleased her grandfather.

Lady Louise on the balcony with the duke and the royal family in 2012 (PA)

Philip was forbidden from using his family name Mountbatten for his own children when they were born, and is said to have exclaimed: “I’m just a bloody amoeba.”

Lady Louise arrived prematurely in November 2003, weighing just 4lb 9oz.

– Viscount Severn

Thirteen-year-old James is the youngest of the Queen and Philip’s grandchildren, and lives with his family in Bagshot Park, Surrey, 10 miles from Windsor Castle.

Viscount Severn litter picking with his family (Toby Melville/PA)

The Wessex children occasionally join their parents for official engagements including Trooping the Colour balcony appearances.

Last September, they collected rubbish on Southsea beach in Portsmouth to encourage others to do the same during the pandemic.

James with his grandfather on the palace balcony in 2015 (PA)

Mischievous James was seen prodding his sister on the back of her legs with a rubbish grabber.