Baby giraffe takes first steps outside as zoo reopens after lockdown

A giraffe calf has taken her first steps outside at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo after the park reopened to visitors on Monday.

Four-month-old Margaret, named after the first British coronavirus vaccine recipient, Margaret Keenan, was said to be “capturing the mood of the nation” by keepers.

Born at the Bedfordshire zoo on December 8, the day the UK’s first Covid-19 jab was administered, Margaret had stayed inside the giraffe house with mother Luna until this week.

Giraffe calf Margaret was born on the day the UK’s first Covid-19 vaccine was administered (ZSL Whipsnade Zoo)

Team leader Mark Holden said: “Once again, Margaret seems to be capturing the mood of the nation.

“First, she was born – a huge boost for the population of her endangered species – on the same day that the first Covid-19 vaccine was administered.

“Now, here she is, taking her first steps outside just as the rest of the UK is venturing back out on family adventures.”