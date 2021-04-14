Eugenie’s poignant tribute to ‘dearest Grandpa’ Philip

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Princess Eugenie has paid a heartfelt tribute to her “dearest Grandpa” the Duke of Edinburgh, pledging to look after “Granny” the Queen for him.

Eugenie, one of the duke’s eight grandchildren, recalled fond memories being taught to cook, paint and what to read by Philip, who died on Friday aged 99.

Looking back on happier days, the princess, 31, who just weeks ago gave birth to her first child, talked of incinerating sausages at family barbecues, with the duke “swooping in to save the day”.

She added: “I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.”

The princess pledged: “Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you.”

Her tribute came as the Princess Royal returned to public duties just days after Philip’s death, meeting young sailors during a visit to the Isle of Wight.

Anne, who honoured her father at the weekend by describing him as “my teacher, my supporter and my critic”, travelled to Cowes and visited the Royal Yacht Squadron (RYS).

The princess appeared in good spirits as she met with members of the RYS and she spoke fondly of her “links” and “early memories of sailing” at the west Cowes-based club, and took time to speak to senior members and a group of aspiring young sailors.

Philip not only served as a Royal Navy officer but was a keen sailor and was appointed Admiral of the Royal Yacht Squadron.

The duke began sailing while he was at Gordonstoun School in Scotland and often took a young Prince of Wales onto the water in Bluebottle, the Dragon Class keelboat which was a wedding gift to the Queen from the Island Sailing Club in Cowes.

On Tuesday the Queen held her first in-person royal engagement since the death of her “beloved” husband, to mark the retirement of her household’s most senior official Earl Peel, who had served as Lord Chamberlain.

The royal family are continuing to grieve for the man the Duke of York described as “the grandfather of the nation” as they finalise plans for his funeral on Saturday.

Eugenie began her message to the duke on Instagram with: “Dearest Grandpa, We all miss you.”, and signed off “With all my love Eugenie”.

It was a moving insight into the duke – the nation’s longest-serving consort – as a family man.

The princess also shared an image of herself with Philip and her sister Princess Beatrice at the Epsom Derby in 2012, and one of the duke patting her on the head as a child after a Christmas Day church service.

Eugenie, the daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, welcomed her baby son August in February this year and gave him Philip as one of his middle names.

The princess added: “You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days.

“People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them.

“I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy.

“I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.

“I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you.

“With all my love Eugenie.”