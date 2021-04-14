Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to April 10, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (April 11-14) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 65 (21%) have seen a rise in case rates, 242 (77%) have seen a fall and eight are unchanged.

Mansfield in Nottinghamshire continues to have the highest rate in England, with 108 new cases recorded in the seven days to April 10, the equivalent of 98.8 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up slightly from 97.0 per 100,000 in the seven days to April 3.

Bradford has the second highest rate, up slightly from 85.0 to 89.3, with 482 new cases.

Barnsley has the third highest rate, down from 103.7 to 89.1, with 220 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:

Ryedale (up from 9.0 to 25.3)

Copeland (14.7 to 27.9)

Canterbury (13.3 to 26.0)

Boston (69.8 to 79.8)

Reading (21.6 to 31.5)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on April 14 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 10; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 3.

Mansfield, 98.8, (108), 97.0, (106)

Bradford, 89.3, (482), 85.0, (459)

Barnsley, 89.1, (220), 103.7, (256)

Corby, 88.6, (64), 139.9, (101)

Luton, 88.2, (188), 99.5, (212)

Doncaster, 83.4, (260), 103.6, (323)

Boston, 79.8, (56), 69.8, (49)

Wellingborough, 77.8, (62), 74.0, (59)

Wakefield, 76.7, (267), 106.5, (371)

Rotherham, 75.4, (200), 90.8, (241)

North Lincolnshire, 74.9, (129), 86.5, (149)

Leicester, 74.2, (263), 87.5, (310)

Kirklees, 73.7, (324), 70.5, (310)

Peterborough, 71.7, (145), 67.7, (137)

South Holland, 70.5, (67), 87.4, (83)

Slough, 68.9, (103), 78.2, (117)

Sheffield, 65.0, (380), 90.6, (530)

Blackburn with Darwen, 64.8, (97), 72.1, (108)

Melton, 62.5, (32), 58.6, (30)

Hull, 61.6, (160), 103.9, (270)

Leeds, 60.5, (480), 84.5, (670)

Rochdale, 59.8, (133), 68.8, (153)

Oldham, 58.2, (138), 73.0, (173)

Stoke-on-Trent, 56.2, (144), 55.4, (142)

Southampton, 52.7, (133), 51.9, (131)

Manchester, 52.5, (290), 67.5, (373)

Hartlepool, 49.1, (46), 68.3, (64)

Oadby and Wigston, 49.1, (28), 66.6, (38)

Kettering, 48.1, (49), 60.9, (62)

Rugby, 47.7, (52), 51.4, (56)

Hyndburn, 46.9, (38), 46.9, (38)

Wigan, 46.9, (154), 54.2, (178)

North East Derbyshire, 46.3, (47), 39.4, (40)

Fenland, 46.1, (47), 51.1, (52)

Preston, 46.1, (66), 70.6, (101)

Ipswich, 46.0, (63), 55.5, (76)

North Warwickshire, 46.0, (30), 75.1, (49)

Bolton, 45.9, (132), 75.5, (217)

North East Lincolnshire, 45.7, (73), 65.8, (105)

South Kesteven, 45.6, (65), 71.6, (102)

South Ribble, 45.1, (50), 39.7, (44)

Northampton, 44.1, (99), 52.1, (117)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 43.7, (149), 34.3, (117)

Blaby, 42.4, (43), 44.3, (45)

Sandwell, 42.0, (138), 55.7, (183)

Selby, 41.9, (38), 50.8, (46)

Walsall, 41.3, (118), 62.4, (178)

Harrow, 41.0, (103), 37.0, (93)

Hillingdon, 40.7, (125), 42.7, (131)

High Peak, 39.9, (37), 31.3, (29)

North Tyneside, 39.9, (83), 43.3, (90)

Salford, 39.4, (102), 52.9, (137)

Charnwood, 38.7, (72), 50.6, (94)

Stockport, 38.5, (113), 55.6, (163)

Gedling, 38.2, (45), 47.5, (56)

Tameside, 37.5, (85), 73.7, (167)

Hounslow, 37.2, (101), 37.9, (103)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 37.1, (42), 61.9, (70)

Chorley, 36.4, (43), 60.1, (71)

Milton Keynes, 36.4, (98), 37.9, (102)

Warrington, 35.7, (75), 32.9, (69)

Craven, 35.0, (20), 42.0, (24)

Stockton-on-Tees, 35.0, (69), 83.1, (164)

Darlington, 34.6, (37), 70.2, (75)

Test Valley, 34.1, (43), 27.7, (35)

Tamworth, 33.9, (26), 54.8, (42)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 33.7, (102), 55.5, (168)

Middlesbrough, 33.3, (47), 47.5, (67)

Bassetlaw, 33.2, (39), 42.6, (50)

Trafford, 32.4, (77), 46.3, (110)

Oxford, 32.1, (49), 45.9, (70)

Dartford, 32.0, (36), 39.1, (44)

East Northamptonshire, 31.7, (30), 60.3, (57)

Reading, 31.5, (51), 21.6, (35)

Wolverhampton, 31.5, (83), 61.1, (161)

Bury, 31.4, (60), 51.3, (98)

Newark and Sherwood, 31.0, (38), 54.7, (67)

Newham, 30.9, (109), 30.9, (109)

Wycombe, 30.3, (53), 23.5, (41)

Swindon, 30.2, (67), 50.0, (111)

Redbridge, 30.1, (92), 30.5, (93)

Nottingham, 29.7, (99), 31.2, (104)

Barking and Dagenham, 29.6, (63), 36.6, (78)

Ealing, 29.5, (101), 37.4, (128)

Sunderland, 29.2, (81), 36.7, (102)

Birmingham, 29.2, (333), 42.3, (483)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 29.1, (44), 27.1, (41)

Calderdale, 28.8, (61), 51.5, (109)

East Staffordshire, 28.4, (34), 43.4, (52)

St Helens, 28.2, (51), 24.9, (45)

Pendle, 28.2, (26), 29.3, (27)

Dudley, 28.0, (90), 47.9, (154)

Copeland, 27.9, (19), 14.7, (10)

Chesterfield, 27.6, (29), 26.7, (28)

Kingston upon Thames, 27.6, (49), 33.2, (59)

Westminster, 27.2, (71), 21.4, (56)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 26.9, (35), 42.3, (55)

Barrow-in-Furness, 26.8, (18), 25.4, (17)

Coventry, 26.6, (99), 41.7, (155)

Cambridge, 26.4, (33), 21.6, (27)

Brent, 26.4, (87), 24.9, (82)

Barnet, 26.3, (104), 28.5, (113)

Kensington and Chelsea, 26.3, (41), 36.5, (57)

Arun, 26.1, (42), 19.9, (32)

North West Leicestershire, 26.1, (27), 29.9, (31)

Canterbury, 26.0, (43), 13.3, (22)

Solihull, 25.9, (56), 33.3, (72)

Northumberland, 25.7, (83), 31.0, (100)

Three Rivers, 25.7, (24), 38.6, (36)

South Bucks, 25.7, (18), 27.1, (19)

Ryedale, 25.3, (14), 9.0, (5)

Aylesbury Vale, 25.1, (50), 20.1, (40)

Rutland, 25.0, (10), 50.1, (20)

Redditch, 24.6, (21), 46.9, (40)

Bracknell Forest, 24.5, (30), 31.8, (39)

West Lindsey, 24.0, (23), 57.5, (55)

South Gloucestershire, 23.9, (68), 20.3, (58)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 23.8, (36), 27.7, (42)

Burnley, 23.6, (21), 49.5, (44)

Central Bedfordshire, 23.6, (68), 32.2, (93)

East Cambridgeshire, 23.4, (21), 35.6, (32)

Daventry, 23.3, (20), 46.5, (40)

Castle Point, 23.2, (21), 14.4, (13)

Tower Hamlets, 23.1, (75), 26.8, (87)

Bedford, 23.1, (40), 23.1, (40)

Stratford-on-Avon, 23.1, (30), 31.5, (41)

Wandsworth, 23.1, (76), 28.8, (95)

Ribble Valley, 23.0, (14), 36.1, (22)

Woking, 22.8, (23), 42.7, (43)

Watford, 22.8, (22), 48.7, (47)

Hackney and City of London, 22.3, (65), 15.1, (44)

Derby, 22.2, (57), 33.4, (86)

Ashfield, 21.9, (28), 37.5, (48)

South Oxfordshire, 21.8, (31), 40.8, (58)

Thurrock, 21.8, (38), 19.5, (34)

Broxbourne, 21.6, (21), 14.4, (14)

Southend-on-Sea, 21.3, (39), 39.3, (72)

Scarborough, 21.1, (23), 46.9, (51)

Sedgemoor, 21.1, (26), 37.3, (46)

Bolsover, 21.1, (17), 38.5, (31)

Cheshire West and Chester, 21.0, (72), 22.2, (76)

Rossendale, 21.0, (15), 36.4, (26)

Harlow, 20.7, (18), 16.1, (14)

Knowsley, 20.5, (31), 23.2, (35)

Lancaster, 20.5, (30), 21.9, (32)

Stevenage, 20.5, (18), 41.0, (36)

County Durham, 20.4, (108), 40.4, (214)

Bristol, 20.1, (93), 25.5, (118)

Telford and Wrekin, 20.0, (36), 17.8, (32)

Sefton, 19.9, (55), 24.2, (67)

Fylde, 19.8, (16), 13.6, (11)

Chiltern, 19.8, (19), 20.8, (20)

Gateshead, 19.8, (40), 39.1, (79)

Richmond upon Thames, 19.7, (39), 30.3, (60)

Brentwood, 19.5, (15), 16.9, (13)

Rochford, 19.5, (17), 10.3, (9)

Mid Devon, 19.4, (16), 17.0, (14)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 19.3, (25), 29.4, (38)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 19.3, (19), 37.6, (37)

West Lancashire, 19.2, (22), 30.6, (35)

East Lindsey, 19.1, (27), 39.5, (56)

Redcar and Cleveland, 19.0, (26), 29.2, (40)

South Derbyshire, 18.6, (20), 49.4, (53)

Waltham Forest, 18.4, (51), 25.6, (71)

Vale of White Horse, 18.4, (25), 30.1, (41)

Havant, 18.2, (23), 17.4, (22)

St Albans, 18.2, (27), 14.8, (22)

Lichfield, 18.1, (19), 31.5, (33)

Basingstoke and Deane, 18.1, (32), 24.9, (44)

South Northamptonshire, 18.0, (17), 27.5, (26)

Isle of Wight, 17.6, (25), 14.1, (20)

Torbay, 17.6, (24), 13.2, (18)

Merton, 17.4, (36), 27.1, (56)

Harrogate, 17.4, (28), 11.8, (19)

Erewash, 17.3, (20), 30.3, (35)

Islington, 17.3, (42), 20.6, (50)

South Somerset, 17.2, (29), 29.7, (50)

Adur, 17.1, (11), 18.7, (12)

Spelthorne, 17.0, (17), 34.1, (34)

Halton, 17.0, (22), 26.3, (34)

Rushmoor, 16.9, (16), 15.9, (15)

Croydon, 16.8, (65), 13.4, (52)

Wiltshire, 16.8, (84), 18.2, (91)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 16.7, (31), 24.3, (45)

Swale, 16.7, (25), 28.0, (42)

Allerdale, 16.4, (16), 24.5, (24)

Epsom and Ewell, 16.1, (13), 27.3, (22)

Crawley, 16.0, (18), 24.9, (28)

Warwick, 16.0, (23), 27.1, (39)

Liverpool, 15.7, (78), 21.5, (107)

Runnymede, 15.7, (14), 17.9, (16)

East Suffolk, 15.6, (39), 14.0, (35)

Mendip, 15.6, (18), 9.5, (11)

Dacorum, 15.5, (24), 29.7, (46)

North Kesteven, 15.4, (18), 29.1, (34)

Worthing, 15.4, (17), 19.0, (21)

Portsmouth, 15.4, (33), 17.2, (37)

Dorset, 15.3, (58), 11.4, (43)

Winchester, 15.2, (19), 11.2, (14)

Wokingham, 15.2, (26), 19.9, (34)

West Berkshire, 15.1, (24), 18.3, (29)

South Cambridgeshire, 15.1, (24), 17.0, (27)

Medway, 15.1, (42), 18.3, (51)

North Hertfordshire, 15.0, (20), 23.2, (31)

Basildon, 15.0, (28), 13.4, (25)

Bexley, 14.9, (37), 43.9, (109)

Richmondshire, 14.9, (8), 24.2, (13)

Thanet, 14.8, (21), 27.5, (39)

Cherwell, 14.6, (22), 18.6, (28)

Huntingdonshire, 14.6, (26), 24.7, (44)

Surrey Heath, 14.6, (13), 11.2, (10)

North Somerset, 14.4, (31), 17.7, (38)

South Staffordshire, 14.2, (16), 16.0, (18)

Brighton and Hove, 14.1, (41), 14.1, (41)

Camden, 14.1, (38), 15.6, (42)

Broxtowe, 14.0, (16), 44.7, (51)

Gravesham, 14.0, (15), 15.0, (16)

Bath and North East Somerset, 14.0, (27), 9.8, (19)

Worcester, 13.8, (14), 27.7, (28)

Cheshire East, 13.8, (53), 25.3, (97)

Fareham, 13.8, (16), 12.0, (14)

Mole Valley, 13.8, (12), 17.2, (15)

Blackpool, 13.6, (19), 20.1, (28)

Sutton, 13.6, (28), 20.8, (43)

Norwich, 13.5, (19), 10.7, (15)

Enfield, 13.5, (45), 20.1, (67)

Mid Suffolk, 13.5, (14), 17.3, (18)

Lewisham, 13.4, (41), 14.4, (44)

Gloucester, 13.2, (17), 13.2, (17)

Havering, 13.1, (34), 24.3, (63)

Welwyn Hatfield, 13.0, (16), 30.1, (37)

Cheltenham, 12.9, (15), 9.5, (11)

Carlisle, 12.9, (14), 8.3, (9)

Breckland, 12.9, (18), 24.3, (34)

Wyre Forest, 12.8, (13), 41.5, (42)

South Norfolk, 12.8, (18), 25.6, (36)

Reigate and Banstead, 12.8, (19), 15.5, (23)

Eastleigh, 12.7, (17), 42.7, (57)

Greenwich, 12.5, (36), 23.3, (67)

Herefordshire, 12.4, (24), 17.6, (34)

Sevenoaks, 12.4, (15), 15.7, (19)

Hertsmere, 12.4, (13), 17.2, (18)

Stafford, 12.4, (17), 13.8, (19)

Hart, 12.4, (12), 36.1, (35)

Lambeth, 12.3, (40), 16.3, (53)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 12.1, (48), 19.7, (78)

East Hertfordshire, 12.0, (18), 10.7, (16)

Gosport, 11.8, (10), 18.9, (16)

West Suffolk, 11.7, (21), 21.2, (38)

Harborough, 11.7, (11), 17.1, (16)

Somerset West and Taunton, 11.6, (18), 14.8, (23)

Tendring, 11.6, (17), 22.5, (33)

Chichester, 11.6, (14), 21.5, (26)

Guildford, 11.4, (17), 7.4, (11)

Lincoln, 11.1, (11), 24.2, (24)

York, 10.9, (23), 13.3, (28)

West Oxfordshire, 10.8, (12), 32.5, (36)

Wyre, 10.7, (12), 12.5, (14)

South Tyneside, 10.6, (16), 30.5, (46)

Mid Sussex, 10.6, (16), 10.6, (16)

Tewkesbury, 10.5, (10), 13.7, (13)

Braintree, 10.5, (16), 8.5, (13)

Wirral, 10.2, (33), 18.2, (59)

Bromley, 9.9, (33), 15.9, (53)

Cannock Chase, 9.9, (10), 18.9, (19)

Maidstone, 9.9, (17), 11.6, (20)

Exeter, 9.9, (13), 12.2, (16)

Colchester, 9.8, (19), 16.9, (33)

Horsham, 9.7, (14), 13.2, (19)

Haringey, 9.7, (26), 21.2, (57)

Eastbourne, 9.6, (10), 30.8, (32)

Plymouth, 9.5, (25), 16.8, (44)

Waverley, 9.5, (12), 7.1, (9)

New Forest, 9.4, (17), 17.2, (31)

Wychavon, 9.3, (12), 34.8, (45)

South Hams, 9.2, (8), 6.9, (6)

Bromsgrove, 9.0, (9), 18.0, (18)

Shropshire, 9.0, (29), 15.5, (50)

Malvern Hills, 8.9, (7), 11.4, (9)

Babergh, 8.7, (8), 14.1, (13)

Amber Valley, 8.6, (11), 20.3, (26)

Teignbridge, 8.2, (11), 8.2, (11)

East Hampshire, 8.2, (10), 12.3, (15)

Cotswold, 7.8, (7), 10.0, (9)

Maldon, 7.7, (5), 15.4, (10)

Ashford, 7.7, (10), 23.1, (30)

Uttlesford, 7.7, (7), 9.9, (9)

Hambleton, 7.6, (7), 18.6, (17)

Dover, 7.6, (9), 11.0, (13)

Elmbridge, 7.3, (10), 19.7, (27)

Chelmsford, 7.3, (13), 15.7, (28)

Southwark, 7.2, (23), 14.7, (47)

West Devon, 7.2, (4), 9.0, (5)

Great Yarmouth, 7.0, (7), 10.1, (10)

Epping Forest, 6.8, (9), 14.4, (19)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 6.8, (39), 11.9, (68)

Wealden, 6.8, (11), 18.6, (30)

Tunbridge Wells, 6.7, (8), 17.7, (21)

Rushcliffe, 5.9, (7), 15.9, (19)

Lewes, 5.8, (6), 14.5, (15)

Forest of Dean, 5.8, (5), 8.1, (7)

Tandridge, 5.7, (5), 10.2, (9)

Eden, 5.6, (3), 7.5, (4)

East Devon, 5.5, (8), 11.6, (17)

South Lakeland, 4.8, (5), 9.5, (10)

Tonbridge and Malling, 4.5, (6), 15.9, (21)

Hastings, 4.3, (4), 6.5, (6)

Broadland, 3.8, (5), 32.1, (42)

North Norfolk, 3.8, (4), 8.6, (9)

Folkestone and Hythe, 3.5, (4), 2.7, (3)

Stroud, 3.3, (4), 10.0, (12)

Torridge, 2.9, (2), 2.9, (2)

Derbyshire Dales, 2.8, (2), 15.2, (11)

Rother, 1.0, (1), 6.2, (6)

North Devon, 1.0, (1), 10.3, (10)