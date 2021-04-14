Hospital trust reportedly plans to make Covid-19 jab mandatory for staff

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An NHS trust is planning to make Covid-19 vaccinations part of staff contracts, it has been reported.

A letter from the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital Foundation Trust in London that is set to go out to staff is said to state: “We will be making Covid vaccination mandatory for all our employees and it will form part of the employment contract.”

The Independent, which has seen a copy of the letter, reports the document is signed by the trust’s chief executive Lesley Watts and that 6,000 staff who have “chosen” not to be vaccinated are being called on to change their minds.

The newspaper states the letter says: “We will need to take into account your vaccination status in your occupational risk assessment and this may impact the range of duties you undertake and indeed the environment in which you work.”

It is also reported that the letter has been sent to other NHS bosses in London with the suggestion that they “adapt and use” it in their trusts.

It is believed that adding vaccination requirement into employment contracts would amount to a change in terms and conditions for staff that could throw up legal challenges.

The Chelsea and Westminster Hospital Foundation Trust and NHS England have been approached for comment.